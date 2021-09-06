Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Bethune-Cookman Week

During his Labor Day press conference, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn spoke more about the season-opening win against Boise State and also looked ahead to Saturday's game against Bethune-Cookman.

Opening statement:

"We're excited to be back at home this week. We're happy with our victory that we had last week. A lot of corrections. Really, that's the No. 1 thing I see right now. I told our players we've got to improve. We've got to improve in all three phases. We made a lot of mistakes. That's normal for first games. Our guys played extremely hard, which was very encouraging. But we've got to correct our mistakes. I told our guys, we've got to improve from game one to game two. That's our goal. It's as simple as that. We've got to have a great week of practice. Clean up the things that need to be corrected. We're playing a Bethune-Cookman team that played UTEP close on the road. We've got a lot of respect for them. Our focus right now is really just improving from game one to game two."

After reviewing the film from Boise, did anything stick out that maybe you didn't recognize immediately afterward?

"I felt our guys played hard. That was the No. 1 thing I asked our guys to do. Play your guts out for each other. I feel like for the most part we did that. Execution wise, in really all three phases. That's normal. We learned a lot. There's a lot of little things that need to be cleaned up. Our guys saw that film. We took a lot of extra time as far as the corrections go. More time than normal. It was good we had the extra extended time to do that. Had a solid practice last night. It was really just focused on corrections. Really our focus is execution."

When you rewatch the two interceptions Dillon Gabriel had, maybe the ball slipped on the first one, what did you see?

"Obviously the first one he'd like to have back. There's no doubt about that. Things happen fast. We had an eight-play drive. The second one was tough coverage really. Probably wasn't a good call at that point, to be completely honest with you. We've got to clean up the turnovers. If we hadn't had the turnovers I think it would have been a different story the other day."

Was the offseason a success or could you have done more work possibly?

"I think we're in a good spot right now. As far as recruiting goes, we're obviously in a good spot before the season. But you've got to win. If you win, everything works out. It was fast. In the offseason everything happened quick. We learned a whole lot about our team in the first game like we knew we would. I told our team the other day that I think we've got a chance to be a good team, but we've got to improve. We've got to correct those things that we made mistakes on."

Your team was down 21-0 and faced adversity. What does it say about the resiliency of the players to turn things around?

"It says a lot. Most teams couldn't do that. It says a lot about our leadership. Championship teams are player driven. We've got some strong leaders. They didn't flinch. There wasn't any bad body language on the sideline, throwing fits. There weren't any coaches pouting. They had dry eyes. We just had to weather the storm. It really says more about our players."

I know you like to map out and pre-plan every aspect of a game going into it. But how much sometimes is it feel during a game? Especially with Isaiah Bowser with the amount of carries he got? Was it going with the hot hand because he was having so much early success?

"Yeah, I think so. And the fact it was a dogfight. Ideally, you don't want to have a back have to carry it 33 times unless it's for the game. We felt like that. He had the hot hand. We kept asking him how he was feeling, are you good? He said, 'Coach, I'm good.' Our guys, one thing I did feel like is they were very well conditioned in that game. I felt we got stronger as the game went on. Coach Dawson, our strength staff, and our coaches really had our guys ready conditioning wise."

The majority of the players on offense were recruited to go fast. A little slower on Thursday. Were you okay with the pace?

"I thought it was good. When we had the opportunities to pace I felt like our guys were playing fast. The times we needed to slow down, we did. I'm not a big guy on having to win time of possession, but we kept our defense off the field at times that I felt like we needed to. Every game is going to be a little different. We're going to play fast. That's who we are. At the same time, there's strategically times we need to play fast and sometimes hold back."

What was it like seeing Titus step up in key moments?

"Titus got thrown into the fire early. There's nothing like experience. He's got to clean some things up, but mentally he wants to be good. The moment is not too big for him. He'll have a chance to really help us this year I feel like."

Was there anything you were pleasantly surprised about?

"Really, it was the attitude of our players and their approach. Dealing with adversity. Staying together. Playing extremely hard and believing. That's really what stood out to me."

Coming off of a win against a team like Boise State, how difficult is it to switch focus to a team like Bethune-Cookman?

"It's really not hard at all. You enjoy the first one. Especially the way you win and all that. At home. All the adversity we faced. Then you watch the film and reality hits you. From a head coach's standpoint, we've got to get better. How can we improve. All it really did is confirm to me we've got a chance to be really good. But we're a long way from being really good. We've just got to get better each week. I feel like we can do that."

What did you think about Isaiah Bowser and his ability to make other players on the offense better? Johnny Richardson is very fast. How can they complement one another?

"I think you'll see more running backs. A little more balance moving forward. Talking about stability. There's a calmness out there. He protected unbelievably. He ran the ball. Everybody saw that. You talk about protection. From Dillon's standpoint, that's a great comfort. He was a complete back. He did everything at a high level."

What improvements from week one to week two do you want to see on defense?

"Execution. Like T-Will said, tackling. We always pride ourselves in tackling. Just overall execution."

The next football game is on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Is UCF Football doing anything to honor the people who died on 9/11?

"I believe we are. I think we have patches or something like that. That would probably be a better question I could answer later in the week."

What are your thoughts on the importance of the rankings and polls and how much do you pay attention to it?

"This time of year, polls don't mean anything. I'm on the coaches poll and I've got to fill out a top 25. It's extremely hard. Week to week you see different things. You thought guys were gonna be good and guys you thought weren't going to be good and they are. They mean absolutely nothing this time of year. Once you get to week five, six or seven, you start figuring out the teams that are really rising up. That's really what I'm focusing on."

What was the dynamic like for a first game with the coaching staff, guys up in the box and being your eyes up there? Who did you lean on?

"Coach Kinne is up in the booth offensively. He did a really good job. He's familiar with what we're doing. Defensively, they had really good communication. I thought our special teams, that's the big key. The special teams communications in the first game. That's what I was worried about more than anything. But I thought we got some good information. We were able to make adjustments. Like I told you before, first games are all about adjustments. The halftime adjustments are more important in the first game than any other games. I think overall our staff did a solid job in that area."

Do you have an update on Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and his status with the team?

"He won't be with us again this week. I'll give you a weekly update and we'll see where that thing goes."

What's your breakdown of Bethune-Cookman?

"What stood out to me is they played UTEP close. UTEP won in week one. They were flying around. They finished the game well. Offensively, I think they had three or four drives at the end where they scored. They got stronger as the game went on."

McKenzie Milton is a player who means a lot to this program. Obviously, a big story last night with him coming in to play for FSU after his leg injury, and doing what he did to lead FSU to the tie and could have won it. I don't know if you saw any of that, just wanted to get your thoughts on what was a great story in college football.

"No doubt. I actually got home at the start of the fourth quarter. I got a chance to watch that, me and Kristi. Norvell is one of my guys that I'm rooting for anyway. When he got in the game, it was just unbelievable. Of course, I've got firsthand experience knowing what he can do. It felt the same way. He's just got that calmness about him. Made a couple of those plays. If they hadn't had the bad snap it probably would have been a different deal. You can tell the respect he has from our players. I don't know if you saw the tweets from our players. I think everybody in this program is rooting for that guy. He deserves that and has earned it. We'll definitely continue to root for him."

You've mentioned the landscape of college football is always moving. In the event UCF ends up in the Power Five, what advantages would UCF enjoy?

"I don't know. We'll see where all that goes. I'm just worried about the next game. Like I've told you before, this place is set up. No matter what conference it is. It's set up for success."



