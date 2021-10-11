Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Cincinnati Week

UCF is back on the road this week to face No. 3 Cincinnati, their highest-ranked opponent since facing No. 2 Texas during the 2009 season.

The injuries though continue to pile up as Gus Malzahn confirmed star defensive tackle Kalia Davis is out for the year after suffering a knee injury against ECU.

Opening statement:

"Playing the No. 3 team in the country. They've got a 23-game home winning streak. Looking at them defensively, they're very good against the run. Very good against the pass. I think they're second in the country in scoring defense. Very impressive on the run fits. They challenge you. They play a lot of man. They've got some real guys that can cover. They've got a real defense.

"Offensively, ninth in scoring offense. Quarterback has been playing a long time. Very impressed with the way he manages the game. Got a good run game. Got a good pass game. They're really a complete team when you look at them. A big challenge for us. I know we're excited to go there and play. Be a big challenge."

When you go back and watched ECU and containing Keaton Mitchell, what did you like about your defense?

"It was really about run fits. That was really our focus. That guy was a scary guy, averaging 10 yards a carry. That was where the defensive game plan started, making sure we had our run fits taken care of. We did that. It was a good combination of our defensive front and our linebackers fitting their gaps, understanding their gaps. That will be real critical Saturday also.

What made you put in Brandon Adams into the starting lineup?

"He was a guy that kept standing out in practice. He caught my eye in fall camp. He's a big guy. He understands. Got a good football knowledge. He's earned it. He did a good job for his first start. He's got a chance to be a really good player."

What growth did you see from Mikey Keene?

"It was his second game. His first home game. For young quarterbacks, sometimes there's more pressure at home than on the road. I was real excited how he handled himself. He'd like to have the one throw back. He made some really good throws. We had one that had a chance for an explosive play that was dropped down the sideline. I thought he managed the game well. He threw the ball away when he had to. They went zero blitz on us a few times. He held it as long as he could and gave our guys a chance. Overall, I think he had a good solid performance for his second (start)."

Is there a David and Goliath element to UCF facing Cincinnati?

"They're one of the best teams in the country. We're playing them on the road. It's a big challenge. That's part of it. I know our guys are extremely excited to play this bunch. I know our coaches are too. This is one of the best teams in college football. Not just one of the best teams in the conference. I've been fortunate to play against some really good defenses and I think you can put those guys in the same category. Some really good offenses and I think you can put those guys in the same category too. It's a big challenge, but we're looking forward to it."

What does Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder do best?

"He's an experienced guy. He knows what he's doing. He's very well coached. He understands the system. Presents challenges in the run game, pass game. He's a real guy."

Your running backs have been playing well. Are you calling plays for individuals or is it plug and play?

"At first, when we lost Isaiah, we tried to be fairly specific. We learned a lot about our guys. Johnny (Richardson) is starting to become a complete back. It was good to get Mark (Antony Richards) out there in prime time. I think he answered the bell very good. Those guys getting experience is really going to help us in the long run. They're both turning into complete back."

Third down conversions were 5 of 15 in this game. You've mentioned that's been a struggle. What can you do to break through?

"We've done a better job of getting in 3rd and 7 or less. We had one we came up a yard short. That's going to be real critical in this game, making sure we stay on the field. We're growing as an offense. We've got to do a good job of not only executing, but getting a good plan also."

Playing a top five team, how do you make sure your team doesn't try to do too much?

"As a coaching staff, we need to give them a good plan. My experience in big games is you've got to have guys make plays and that's what we're telling our players. We've got to make plays. To have a chance to beat these guys, you've got to make plays. That's our goal, to get our playmakers in position to do that. Hopefully that will happen."

Is there a chance Isaiah Bowser comes back?

"That group if week to week. That's probably the best way to put it. Thursday I'll be able to tell you more."

How different does it look this week than last week?

"Any time you win. You go through two tough losses and that's tough on anybody. You have a tough earned win. And it was really a team win, the way everything went down. That does nothing but help you. It's a 24-hour rule when you win too. You've got to put it behind you. You turn this film on and they'll wake you up in a hurry when you watch them. My wife could watch film of this group and know they're really good. It's on to next week in college football. That's the way we're approaching it."

Do you have an update on Kalia Davis and if he can't go, how does that change the rotation at defensive tackle?

"That was a tough blow. We lost him for the year. That's what we did. He'll have surgery in the near future. Phenomenal player. Phenomenal person. He's one of the best players in our conference, so obviously it's a big blow for us. It's next man up mentality. I will tell you this, once he went down our defense still played well after that. We've got to have the next man up."

What about stopping Cincinnati outside?

"You've got to tackle well in space. That's it. They do a good job schematically of putting people in space. We've got to tackle in space, that's the best way to put it."

Your team hasn't had a lot of road success. How confident are you that you can put 60 minutes together against a daunting opponent?

"That's the challenge. We've had two close losses. I guess the positive is they were really close. We had chances to win it, so we've got to find that next step and that's what we've been talking about. I think the good thing is we had another close one last week and we actually won. We had a close one against Boise and won. We know how it feels like. Road is a different deal and playing these guys is a different challenge. We need a very strong effort."

Your defense forced three turnovers, but couldn't score any points off those turnovers. That's got to be a point of emphasis.

"There's no doubt. I think the week before we did a pretty good job of that. Getting turnovers and capitalizing. Especially in a game like this, there's a fine line. You need to play well in all three phases. You need to capitalize when you get opportunities. That will be a big factor."

The goals are still there. Do you still talk to the team about that, the conference goals?

"Really what we're talking about is week to week right now. We're just taking it one game at a time. I think that's the right way to go about it."

How can Johnny Richardson help your passing game?

"He's a receiving threat out of the backfield. Obviously when he's in the game he's a big-play guy. I think he puts stress on defenses. He's starting to become more a complete back which is really good for us."

Do you have any history with Luke Fickell?

"No, but got a lot of respect for him. I've been watching him for a long time. He's good. He's built this program. He's stayed there when he probably could have gone to other places. He was committed to building it. He's got one of the best teams in college football. Just looking at them, I'd put them up against anybody in college football right now, offensively, defensively and special teams. Which I didn't say, they're really good on special teams. He's got a complete team. He's built it. It's impressive to watch."

Bigger picture, you could spoil a lot of things for Cincinnati. Does that conversation come up with your guys?

"I don't think it's so much about spoiling them, it's about us. It's about us getting better. Another opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country on the road. Find a way to get it done. That's really what we're talking about."



