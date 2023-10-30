UCF remains in search of their first Big 12 win after dropping their first five in conference play. This week's opponent, Cincinnati, finds themselves in the same predicament as they too are 0-5 in the league.

Here's what UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said at his weekly press conference.

Opening statement:

"Okay, coming off another tough loss here at home and I just want to start out by saying nobody's more disappointed than I am. We couldn't stop the run. I thought we played well against Oklahoma, so it was surprising that we couldn't stop the run.

"Offensively, turning the ball over. We had to protect the football. It came back to hurt us with the four turnovers. It was two of them that were pretty unfortunate, but bottom line we turned the ball over. So very disappointed with that.

"We got Cincinnati coming up this week. We had a really good game with them last year. It's a rivalry type game. Their coach was at Louisville the last two years, we played them, we're very familiar with them.

"They're in a similar spot. We've got to do whatever it takes to get ready and win this game. I mean, that's the only thing on my mind right now. We're talking about finishing strong, but it's about this week. And so we'll have a good week of practice and we'll go on the road and try to get our first victory.

"On an injury front, DeJordan Mask and Ja'Cari Henderson, they're both out for the year and both had surgery.

"Obviously those two guys were really good cover guys. We'll see about Xavier Townsend this week. We didn't practice last night, we just had meetings. Tried to get our guys to heal up with some extra treatment, stuff like that. So I'll give you an update as it gets closer to the game."

You said about doing whatever it takes to win this game against Cincinnati. The window is kind of closing in terms of bowl eligibility. This is a really important game to have a chance. Do you kind of view this as a must win?

"Yeah, I mean, we need to win the game. We need to win the game. We've lost five in a row. That's new territory for me. We've got to find a way to win the game. We're not focused on anything other than that. They're in a similar situation as we are.

"They run the football. They're really good at running the football, so we're going to have to stop the run. They are real challenging defense with what they do. Present a lot of challenges with their different pressures and odd fronts. We're going to have to do a good job of holding on to the football and scoring points."

During the bye week, you guys said you tried some different things, shaking things up especially with the run defense. At this point going forward, do you continue to tweak things with scheme and personnel? What do you do to fix the run defense?

"I think we do whatever it takes is what we do. We have to do a better job. Like I said, we improved (Oklahoma). That's probably the biggest disappointing thing for me is we improved against Oklahoma and then we come out here Saturday and had trouble stopping the run. Whether it's scheme, players, whatever, we got to do a better job. This bunch is going to run the ball. We know it and we got to do a good job stopping it."

As you said, this losing streak is new territory for you and the players on the team. How do you prevent them from pressing and trying to do too much?

"We need to do whatever it takes to win the game. Getting our minds focused, I mean, that's part of my job, getting our team ready. And we gotta do a better job coaching our guys. We gotta do a better job executing. That's the bottom line right now."

On defense, Addison thought maybe the energy wasn't the same against West Virginia, that it was against Oklahoma, that they were a little bit flat. Did you perceive that and how do you prevent that from happening?

"Well, I don't know, we shouldn't be flat. I mean, this is the second part of the season, we played our best game against Oklahoma. So we're here at homecoming and all that. So no, that's no excuse. We gotta get our guys ready to play. We gotta get our guys ready to coach. We gotta be ready to go this Saturday. And we can't come out flat, that's not it."

Is there an advantage to knowing a little bit more about Cincinnati and what they're about and having faced their coaching staff?

"They're familiar with us, we're familiar with them. Obviously (Scott Satterfield is) at a new program with new players. We did play against against lot of these guys last year, but it's a different scheme. Each year is different. You take things that in the past and you look at things just like they do, but the bottom line is it's a new year. A new year, new players. You've got to go out and play good, clean football. We're going on the road and we need to play well."

You mentioned you are a good football team, you just have to play a good game of football. What would it take to actually put in a complete game together?

"I think we were close to playing a good game of football at Oklahoma. That was our best game. I mean, we looked like a real team. I think everybody saw that. The disappointing thing is we couldn't carry it over playing at home. We got to figure out a way to get that back and we need to play at that level. That emotionally, mentally, physically, ready to play."

How frustrating has it been in regards to run defense and turnovers?

"I'm unbelievably frustrated right now. I'm about as frustrated as I've ever been. I've got to find a way to fix it. We've got to do better this week, so everything we have to do this week is to try to come back with a victory. That's what's on my mind."

Javon Baker, kind of a repeat scenario with the Boise State interception and it happened again against West Virginia. He's usually sure-handed, but that was a critical miss.

"Yeah, that was a tough deal in the game. There's no doubt early in the game right there, thought you have a catch. He goes off his foot and they pick it off. But yeah, we got to make the plays. You got to make the plays when the plays are there presented, no matter who it is. If you're going to win in this league, that's what you got to do."

All the players seem upbeat and energetic. What is the core value to keep everybody together?

"First of all, we've got a bunch of fine young men. I've said that before. That's what disappoints me. We're not winning games with those fine young men. We've got to figure out a way to do that, but got a lot of great leadership that's not going to let us turn on each other. That's rare at this time in college football. The two guys you're going to talk to today are a part of that. They're a big reason for that. We're going to keep fighting. Our guys are going to go out and practice, I expect us to practice like our hair is on fire tomorrow. That's what this team does. That's what these guys do."

You have a current recruiting class around the top 25. A lot of those players were in attendance on Saturday. How is the recruiting going, is it still going strong? Are those players seeing opportunities to maybe play earlier than they thought?

"Yeah, I think our recruiting is in good shape right now. I think they see that we're going through some growing pains. I do think most of them see the great opportunity they have. The atmosphere is as good as it gets. These guys can see the future. Even though we're going through tough times, there's really, really good times ahead. That's what they see. And a lot of those guys, you'll see on the field next year doing their thing."

RJ Harvey had another 100-yard rushing game against West Virginia. What have you been seeing from him?

"I think he's one of the best running backs in our league. We got to keep giving it to him. We got him and Johnny (Richardson). Johnny got a little banged up, but yeah, keep giving it to him. He gets stronger as the game goes on.

"He had a really good game against Cincinnati last year and ended up making some unbelievable plays. So he's definitely leading the way on our offense right now."

You mentioned earlier, this game kind of being a rivalry type game. You guys are familiar with Cincinnati. Since you don't have a dedicated rival going into the Big 12, does this one become that because you guys have an history with them?

"I think so. There's been some big time games in the last few years. I know they'll be up. I know we will be up. I know our players look forward to playing this one. Last year, obviously, there was a great atmosphere and it was a really good win for us."

On critical moments in a game:

"Yeah, I think it's more of just a complete play good, clean football. It's really as simple as that. And then when you get those moments, you make the plays. And that's how you win games. There's all moments in certain games and you can look back and there's some key things that either determine whether you win or lose. And we got to make those plays when it is time to do that. And then our coaches have to put our guys in situations to make plays in those situations to win or lose the game too.

"We talk about it. We got to do a better job of it. And expect us to this next week."

John Rhys Plumlee, coming off this game with the turnovers. What more do you want to see from him?

"He's got to protect the football. I mean, the one was a little bit of a fluke deal. The other one, we had somebody fall down right in the window. We got to see that though. The other one, the protection broke down. Tthat really wasn't on him, the fumble right there, but bottom line is we got to be a more disciplined offense. We got to protect the football.

"We went to Oklahoma and we protected the football and I don't think we had but one penalty on the celebration. That's the kind of clean football our offense has to play to give us a chance to win. So we're addressing it and I expect us to be better Saturday than they were this past game."

How has freshman quarterback Dylan Rizk progressed this season?

"I think he's gotten better. When you go through practice, you usually have two guys to get the majority of the reps and then we always do 7-on-7 to get our threes reps and all that. When JR was hurt, (Rizk) got the two reps and you could see him improve. He is a very talented young man. He is improving and he's getting better every time he steps on the field."

At some point, do you look at trying to get more younger players involved, especially if things turn for the worse over the next few weeks?

"Honestly, right now, the only thing on my mind is doing everything in our power to win this game. We'll worry about all that. Whether it's a young guy, whether it's older, it doesn't matter. We need to do everything in our power to go win this game. And that's the only thing on my mind."

Is there any possibility of maybe seeing some new faces to create a spark?

"Yeah, we're looking at all options. Whoever gives us the best chance to win this game is what we're doing. We have a couple of these guys that are injured that won't be back and all that. That obviously presents guys more opportunities with that.

"But we're looking at all three phases, talking personnel, who gives us the best chance of winning. We'll have those meetings today. And that's what we'll do."

You mentioned you haven't been through a losing streak like this. What advice have you been given to shake that off?

"This is new territory for me. I know I've lost some games before in the past. But it's bottom line, it's going out there and getting it done. It's coaching them better, putting them better situations, playing better. You gotta play good football.

"I mean, we're not in the same conference we were in last year, okay? We're in a new conference, you gotta play good to win. And all these coaches are good, all the teams are good. There's a lot of parity. Bottom line is we gotta do what it takes to win a game. And that's what we've done in the past and that's what we need to do this week."

Demarkcus Bowman, I think he had a concussion earlier in the season. I'm not sure if we've seen him since then. What's his status?

"Yeah, he was out for three-plus weeks with that. He is back and so we're slowly getting him back in the swing of things. So we'll see. I mean, I said, we got RJ and Johnny playing at a really high level. In each game, I look back, I wish we'd have got them the ball more. I mean, so it's kind of a combination of right now as long as they stay healthy. But Bowman's got a chance to be a good player. There's no doubt Mark-Antony played a little bit. He's ready to go with that also."

In regards to DeJordan Mask, I think he's in his last year of eligibility. Does he have a chance to get a medical redshirt?

"I'm not ready to comment on that. He had surgery. The poor guy, he's a tough guy. Every week, the shoulder would come out and he just kept trying. Finally got to a point where that was best for him to get that thing fixed. We'll talk about the other as he gets closer to the end."

You had guys step up when Xavier went down with Trent Whittemore and Jarrad Baker making plays.

"Both of them, Jarrad obviously did some really good things. Trent is a guy that's been there all year and he does a lot of dirty work. I was really excited to see him catch some balls and do a really good job. He's a veteran guy, but both those guys stepped up in X's absence."

What stands out about Cincinnati? You faced Emory Jones a couple years ago when he was at Florida.

"Yeah, first of all, he's a really good runner. He was a good runner at Florida. They run the football, they're really good at it. They're one of the best in the league. That's what they do, and that's what that coach does.

"Defensively, like I said, they present a lot of different challenges with the odd front. They've got two defensive tackles, one in particular that's one of the best in the country, and he's really hard to move."

When the quarterback is turning the ball over, is there a thought of going to the second guy?

"It just depends. Each game is different. I'll communicate with Darin and we'll get a feel for the situation in the game and so we talk through that each game."

I know you're focused on your team, but obviously the newcomers have struggled their first year in the Big 12.

"I'm not focusing too much on them. I'm surprised that we've lost five in a row. That's the only thing that's really on my mind. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We knew they had good teams, but we expected to compete better than we're competing. We got to finish this thing."







