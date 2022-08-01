Gus Malzahn Press Conference - First Day of Camp

Welcome to college football season! UCF hit the field bright and early Monday morning for their first practice of preseason camp. Gus Malzahn, entering his second year leading the Knights, spoke afterward about the day.

Opening statement:

"First of all, it feels great to be out there with our team. It was hot today. That was good. We took plenty of breaks. The main thing is pushing through and getting ready to practice. The No. 1 goal we have is everyone meets the standard. Our championship standard. I've said it before. We've got our core group that's back. We've got 16 new transfers and freshmen. It's about mental and physical toughness. Fighting through alignment, being able to focus, great body language.

"Really, being able to count on each other. That's the No. 1 thing. The x's and o's aren't near as important early in fall camp as far as just setting the standard. I thought for the most part there was some good information. We need to get better in a couple areas. I thought for the most part, the guys who have been with us, tried to set the example.

"We rotated three groups. We let everybody get in there and get reps. Our quarterbacks, they got even reps. Our first two quarterbacks got even reps with the ones and the twos. That was by design. We'll continue to do that through at least the next two weeks. Just evaluating everything as we go.

"But overall, like I said, I'm pleased that we were able to learn the things we needed to. Especially about our new guys. Some of the guys, it was their very first time to practice with them. They transferred in. We learned a lot about those guys."

What is your excitement level for the first practice?

"We should be light years ahead from where we were this time last year. I really think we are. The biggest challenge we've got is coming together as a team and getting the new guys plugged in. Being able to not only execute, but just understanding our standard. Any time you rotate everybody, there's a lot of moving parts that goes with that. We'll have another day of helmets only and then we'll go pads. The third day is usually when pads go on and you can really learn a lot more from an execution standpoint and everything that goes with that."

What can you learn on a first day of practice?

"I think for the new guys, we think they've done this before, they've done that, but there's nothing like getting out there with the new guys and getting out in front of a coach. How is he going to respond to coaching? Is he going to be able to execute the play? A lot of times you can evaluate the skill set. That's always good for the first day."

There was a rule change for this summer when you were allowed to be on the field with the guys and the ball. Was it two hours a week? How did those practices work and how beneficial was it?

"Very beneficial for our quarterbacks and receivers. We should be at a higher level than a first day than ever before. I think we were to a certain point, but we were very specific and expect them to be perfect out there. Day one, normally, you're trying to get their feet right and the depth and all that. That was a huge advantage for our quarterbacks and our receivers."

During AAC media day, you said Mikey Keene looked much improved from last season. In what ways?

"He's stronger. He's a little faster. He's got a year under his belt of experience. You've got to understand, he was a true freshman thrown into the fire in his fourth game and you're having to worry about the opponent and scheme and everything. This offseason has been good for him to get bigger, faster and stronger. Just that experience factor. He's seen a lot. Spring was really good. You can tell he's a lot more of a confident guy than he was last year."

The linebackers are one of the younger units on the field. Do you approach things differently?

"I think that's a great point. Jeremiah (Jean-Baptiste), we have him back. He's got experience. He's the only guy that has experience. The other guys, I think they've very talented. Coach (Travis) Williams is strategically giving those guys a shot. We're trying to be simple enough to where they can play fast so we can evaluate what they can do. I think we've got some talent. Hopefully by the second scrimmage, we'l start separating ourselves and all that. Coach Williams has some options he feels really good about."

How did John Rhys Plumlee look out there today?

"You can tell he's improved since the last day of spring . He's more confident. He knows where to go with the ball. He's throwing the ball on balance. Like I said, you can tell both those guys improved since spring."

Summer is an important time for strength and conditioning. Has anyone stood out, any body transformations of guys where you think that guy looks a lot different?

"Jordan Davis, he stands out to me. He was battling the knee injury last year. He's doing a good job. There's more. There's other guys who are doing a good job."

The background at the player welcome yesterday said 'Seize the Moment.' What does that mean to you?

"Well, we've got an opportunity. We have a team that is talented. We've got our staff back for the most part. We've got an opportunity. It's about seizing the moment. It's not going to be easy. We're going to give everybody our best shot. We've got to come together as a team. That's what we're talking about."

Obviously the big talking points are quarterback and linebacker. Besides that, what's the biggest question you need answered during the preseason?

"I think defensively it's our linebackers. That's the No. 1 thing defensively. Offensively, it's the quarterback position. We'd like to name a starter. Those are the two things that are high priority."

How does a guy like Alabama transfer Javon Baker add to your wide receiver room?

"He's a veteran guy. He comes from a good program. He's a confident guy. He's talented."

With the new rule changes and getting together in the summer, how do you think that will translate to better play on opening day?

"The teams that spent the time to do it, the quarterback development should be higher than ever. I think it's great for college football. It was super for us that we used two hours per week even during our coaches' vacation. There's nothing like getting out there with your quarterback and the specific throws and timing and everything that goes with it."

There's been a lot of positive recruiting momentum in recent days and this past month. In your press conference, you talked about recruiting Orlando like crazy and we're seeing those results.

"That's what our plan was. Our goal was to make it popular to come here. In the past, the big timer guys it just wasn't popular. Now it's starting to. The dominoes are starting to fall. If we take care of business on the field, everything is set up. It's set up in a great way. Talking about seizing the moment, that's another way. It's bigger than just winning games when you think program wise and everything that goes with it. Things are going great and it's going to get nothing but better. That's the fun and exciting thing for our staff in our program."

Recently, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said you were a dreamer and a builder. What do you think of that?

"Well, he used to be my volunteer assistant at Springdale High School. He was a GA and my running backs coach. We know each other well. He's a dreamer too. Players want to dream. Everybody wants to dream. That's what we'll do around here. It was before I got here, this program was about winning championships so it was an easy transition for me. Eli is a champ in his own right. I think he'll do real well this year."

Your wife announced she's got a new podcast, Beyond Gameday. Are you going to be the first guest?

"We've been talking all the way through COVID about using our influence in a positive way. I've been trying to encourage her. She's really good in one-on-ones and in groups. I think she's got great influence and can help coaches' wives. There's not a lot of resources out there. I'm excited for her. I'm going to be the first guest. That's not great for a first guest. But she's got a lineup of some really good coaches' wives that I think people will enjoy. I'm excited for her. I think she's going to do great."







