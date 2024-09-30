After a disappointing result in the Big 12 home opener against Colorado, UCF will make the short trip to Gainesville this Saturday to play their final non-conference game against Florida.

The Knights beat the Gators in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl to conclude Gus Malzahn's first season at UCF, but this will be the first regular season meeting since 2006. UF has a 2-1 edge in the all-time series.

Here's everything Malzahn had to say during his Monday weekly press conference.

Opening statement:

"Okay, obviously coming off an extremely tough loss at home. I'll say it again, I really appreciate our crowd. They were unbelievable. We just didn't get it done. Didn't get it done offensively, defensively, special teams and got beat handily.

"So what we did is we looked at our film. We have to correct the things and we put that thing to bed and we're moving forward. Really focusing defensively, we still have to figure out a way to get more pressure on the quarterback, third down. We're going to need to correct that.

"We need to work on that offensively. You know, it's really holding the football. The four turnovers is very uncharacteristic and then we've got to score when we get in the red zone.

"Flipping the page, you know, playing Florida, they had a week off. You look at them, they have a talented roster, so we're going to have to play good football and really just focus on us putting that thing to bed and that's in the rear view mirror.

"You know, we're 3-1. Our goals are intact. That's what we told our team yesterday, so we're looking forward to the next game."

Coach, you have experience playing Florida during your years at Auburn. What have you told your team about what they're going to step into on Saturday night?

"Yeah, I mean, it's going to be loud. There's no doubt about that. In 2019, it was extremely loud. The circumstances were a little bit different, but we know that it's going to be loud. We're going to have to handle the noise and everything that goes with it."

Can I ask you about your relationship with Billy Napier? I know his dad was a high school coach for many years. I know you probably had some high school connections there. What's your experience with Billy, and what do you think of him?

"Yeah, I mean, he was an assistant at Alabama when I was at Auburn. That's really the main extent of it, so I know him a little bit."

Coach, it seemed like the game plan of letting RJ Harvey dominate just got away. Is that the plan, to reestablish that against Florida?

"Yeah, and, of course, and they had something to do with it. You've got to give Colorado credit, too. But it starts with RJ. We've got to find creative ways to, if you have a situation like that again, to get him the ball.

"Obviously, he had the long touchdown pass, but we've got to be able to run the football, play action, and do our thing. And they did a good job containing that."

How do you explain the challenges in the red zone?

"Yeah. We've got to do a better job coaching, executing and everything that goes with it. And so that will definitely be a focus. That was a little bit uncharacteristic, too. But, hey, you live and learn, and you've got to find a way to improve on that. And, you know, after a game like that, you look at areas that you have to improve, and they were glaring the other night.

"So that's going to give us an opportunity this week to focus more on that. And we've got to be better, and I really expect us to be better, really, in all those areas I talked about at the very first."

What surprises you, though, in a week four to have seen those sorts of deficiencies?

"Well, I mean, you've got to keep – you've got to understand, we're still growing as a team. You know, even after we won the exciting game, you know, we had the 40, 50 new players. We're still growing and learning. And so that's what we did.

"I mean, obviously we didn't get it done, but our guys – I really like the way our team responded last night at practice. They came out and practiced. You could tell they put it behind them.

"And then we've got to continue to grow as a team. You know, we have four games under our belt. I'll tell you this, I know for sure we are capable of being a good team. That's just one game. We've got to learn from it. I really expect our leadership to step up and do that and be better moving forward."

Last season the Gators ranked 79th in the country in stopping the run and this season thus far they've fallen to 109th while allowing 189 yards on the ground per game. What is the utilization of the running back room going to look like for you guys heading into Saturday? And how do you hope to exploit this matchup?

"Yeah, I mean, I think we just kind of talked a little bit about it. We're a run play action team. When we run the football effectively it opens up everything else. And so we've got to find ways to run the football effectively. And they do have some talented guys.

"I mean, you watch them on film. They're a talented group on defense and they've had a week off. And there could be some different things that we'll see. We've got to be able to adjust and be successful running the football."

The last time you went to Florida Field you had a true freshman quarterback. This time you go with a guy that's a veteran. He's not only a veteran, he's won there before. How significant is that?

"Yeah, I think that's really important. Any time a guy has experience, he's an experienced guy, you know, so we're looking forward to him leading us, you know, this week."

You've been in these pressure cooker jobs before. You're not particularly close to Billy, but you kind of know what he's going through. Any advice you would give to him knowing that circumstance up there?

"After we play him I may, but not right now."

Coach, you were able to out gain Colorado in terms of yards, 461 to 418. What needs to happen to convert that into points?

"Well, the four turnovers. That was a big key, and then our third down defense. I mean, those things really stick out. You're not going to beat anybody with four turnovers. That is a quality team, and that's got to be corrected. That was very, very disappointing, and that's got to be corrected."

You mentioned the other day that Myles Montgomery is going to be out for some time. Does that lend itself more opportunity for Peny Boone to fill that No. 2 running back role, or do we see more KJ running?

"Well, every game will present it different. But, you know, Peny and then Johnny (Richardson), you can't leave Johnny out too. Even if he can't go, we got three quality running backs. And so, you know, each game will have a different plan. Our quarterback still will be a run threat, and each game will present itself different ways."

Now that you've played four games, have any players decided they plan to opt out and not play the rest of the season?

"Not that I know of right now."

Coach, with this game coming up, you said earlier, all your goals are still in front of you. Besides the loss that happened, going into Gainesville, in-state game with everything still in front, how important and how big is this game come Saturday?

"Yeah, it's important because it's the next one. I mean, you know, the way we played, we need to redeem ourselves. And so it's another opportunity. It just happens to be they're the next ones on the schedule. We need to play good football."

Gus, along those lines of the big picture of things, the state of Florida has always been Florida, Florida State, Miami, Big Three. How important is it for the perception of UCF growing to be a bigger part of that? How important is it for this game?

"Yeah, I mean, it's important as far as recruiting. There's no doubt about it in the big picture. We understand that. But it just happens to be the next one. And like I said, coming off the type of loss that we had, this is going to be about us, and we need to get our stuff together, and we need to play good football. And it's an opportunity for the next game, and it's a big opportunity."

Coach, coming into the season, we know Ted Roof is a big blitz guy. But it just seems that you guys have struggled to get to the quarterback in these first four games. How confident are you in the guys that they can eventually be?

"Yeah, I know for sure we got the guys that can do it, and that's going to be a big key. And like I said, that will be a huge focus on this week to do it. We've been close. You know, we got some good internal pressure last week, and he extended some plays that go outside the pocket and everything that goes with that. So we've got to continue to help our guys out, but we will get better in that area."

From a game plan perspective against Colorado, what's something you wish you could do over in preparation?

"I mean, there's a lot of things you wish you could do over anytime it's like that. Anytime you have four turnovers and you can't get off the field and third down, I mean, there's a lot of things. And like I said, when you have a loss like that, I mean, it starts at the top. It starts with me. So I've got to do a better job with our coaches, with everything that goes with it, and that's what we're going to do."

Coach, this is a unique match-up that you guys are heading into, as the defense will have to prepare to face two quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway. What kind of adjustments are going to be made to address this match-up?

"Yeah, well, both of them are talented guys. They're both a little bit different. And so we're going to have to do a good job, trying to take away what they do the best. But both of them are very quality quarterbacks."

On that note, do you sense that they like to accomplish things differently with each of those guys, and then run the offense exactly the same way?

"Yeah, I mean, there's a little bit of differences. I mean, obviously they're going to play to each other's strengths with that. You can see that. And we're just going to have to be prepared to face both of them."

You talked about John Walker last week. What's his status? Are there any other health issues or guys maybe they're banged up that you may have some questions about going into this week?

"John Walker will not play. And, yeah, I think everyone else, I mean, we were a little banged up, but it looks like everybody was out there practicing and all that yesterday. So, and then Myles (Montgomery), I don't know. I know he's wanting to get back out there. He's a great competitor. But this, right now, I couldn't tell you."

Trent Whittemore obviously has experience, having played at Florida. How important is it to have a guy like that who has connections to that program and what he's been able to do so far?

"Yeah, first of all, what he's done, he's one of our better offensive players. He's one of those dirty work guys that he makes us go. He doesn't get his name in the paper like the rest of those guys, but he is so critical. He made an unbelievable play on that one. And the fact that he has experience playing there, that definitely helps with really the other players and everything that goes with it. I'm real proud of him. He's had a great year so far."

Coach, you talked a lot about how the team is going to learn a lot about themselves following the loss to Colorado. What's the best thing you think they could learn?

"Football is just like life. You can learn so many lessons through the game of football, how you handle yourself after you get embarrassed and you have a tough loss and becoming a man. And my experience is teams that grow from something like that, that's winning football. That's winning attitude. And I really expect our team to do that. I know coaches have to do the same thing.

"But it's a great opportunity for us. It's a great opportunity for coaches and players to reach deep down in and be better next time out. Like I said, we're still learning about our team. We're still growing as a team. I mean, that's just the reality. And we've got a great opportunity this week. So we just got to get better, and I really expect us to do that. "

You had the game already at TCU. How does having had a road game already help you out?

"It's helped. And like I said, the unique thing, we've had one of the highest of the highest experience, and we've had one of the lowest of the lowest experience. We've had both. And now that we've had both, we're capable of growing as a team like I expect us to do."

You've elevated UCF's recruiting since you arrived. Obviously the Big 12 helps a lot with that. And you've gone head-to-head with the so-called former Big 3 in Florida. So how important is a game like this? I know you obviously beat Florida at the end of 2021 in the bowl game. What would a win do to help recruiting?

"There's no doubt. I mean, any time you have an in-state opponent, it helps recruiting and everything that goes with it. And so in that aspect, there's no doubt."

You've been to Florida before. What's the biggest challenge playing there and what was your experience being there in 2019?

"Yeah, 2019, it was off the charts loud. I do remember that. It went down to the very end. They had a really good team. So it's just – it's a road game. I do think the TCU game will help us with the experience of being on the road in a loud environment.

"But we expect it to be especially loud being an in-state opponent. So our guys understand that. And we got a lot of veterans, played a lot of football in big environments. Obviously Trent, like we talked about, being one of them. So hopefully that will help us."

Coach, there were still a few good things to take out of the loss to Colorado. One of them being KJ Jefferson being the team's leading rusher. What have you seen from him and how he's growing as the season's progressing?

"KJ's a veteran guy. He did some things with his legs that were keying on the running backs. And so that helped us. Like I said, he's – his experience, you know, in a game like this, I think that helps too."

One person that hasn't been brought up as far as participation is concerned, safety Sheldon Arnold. He was on the sideline for the game against Colorado. Didn't play a lot. Is he good to go?

"Yeah, he'll be better. I think he didn't play, but I think three plays. But I expect him to play more this week."

Coach, you're heading into a hostile environment and you're facing a team that are beneficiaries of a bye week and extra rest. What do you have to do physically and mentally to rebound?

"Yeah, I've just told our guys we're focused on us this week. We got to attack those things that we need to improve on and go there and be ready to play."







