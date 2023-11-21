UCF head coach Gus Malzahn looks ahead to this week's season finale against Houston. It's Senior Day, the final home appearance for several key players such as QB John Rhys Plumlee. And at 5-6, it's a must-win game for UCF to attain bowl eligibility.

Opening statement:

"We're glad to be back home for the last game. It'll be senior day, last home game, a chance to get bowl eligible. Really, that's what's on our mind. Obviously, that was a tough loss. It was the fifth game that was three points or less decided. We were 2-3 with that. But right now, we're putting all that behind us, and it's about this week. It's a one-game season, that's what we told our players.

"Playing a Houston team that had similar close games. I think they had four games, about three points or less. So we're gonna have to play good football for a chance to be bowl eligible. Their quarterback's a dual-threat guy. He throws it, he can run it. Defensively, they do a lot of different things. At times, they've played well. We're expecting their best and we need to play good football to win the game."

It's also Senior Day on Saturday amid everything else. What will this group mean to you?

"Yeah, Senior Day is always really special. For me as a head coach, all the guys that have laid the foundation, have done so many things for our program and everything that goes with it. So that's always a really special thing. It's also a special thing for them and their families. And then just appreciation from the fans of what these guys have done for our program. You always have that extra want to send these guys out on a positive note.

"I told our younger guys that last night, in the team meeting, that when they move up and they're up at the front and it's their last go around, those are memories that these guys will have forever. And so that was our message to our team. I'm confident that we'll rebound and we'll have a good week of practice and get ready to go."

You mentioned this being a one game season essentially. How do you kind of look at things this week? What's the focus of them trying to make sure they get that one game?

"Yeah, the focus is having the ability to put another tough loss behind us. We've done that this year. We've had quite a few of them, I think everybody knows that, but these guys have rebounded every time. Just by their attention in our meetings last night and everything, I'm confident they'll do that. Playing for these seniors, playing for a chance to go to a bowl, last home game, they'll be motivated."

What do you think the legacy is of this senior class?

"There's a lot of good things that's happened. A lot of these guys have been with me since I got here. A lot of these guys transferred in after the first year. A lot of good memories. A lot of tough things they had to overcome and been resilient and just real proud of them for the things they've done for this program."

You mentioned about putting some of the tough losses behind. How do you go about doing that?

"Well, I think you learn life lessons through football. That's what I always believed. You know, being able to rebound, this team has done that. The leadership, two of the guys that are going to talk to you in a minute have been a big part of that. Being able to rebound and rally the younger guys. It's always tough when younger guys, they're still growing and still learning and everything, but we got great leadership that is stuck together. There's been no finger pointing and guys not playing and sitting out. Guys are playing for their teammates and that's a lot about their leadership."

What pops out on film about Houston's quarterback, Donovan Smith?

"He is a dual-threat guy. He can make plays with his feet. Big guy. They throw it, so they'll have a lot of called quarterback runs I feel like. But at the same time, they like to push the ball down the field. I think he's a very solid quarterback."

BYU has a chance to become bowl eligible at Oklahoma State. UCF and BYU are the only two new teams that can become bowl eligible.

"We're not too worried about anybody else. Just trying to send these guys off on a positive note at home for our home crowd that's been there. We really appreciate our home crowd. I know it's Thanksgiving. Hope we have a great crowd, great turnout. And get bowl eligible. And get these seniors one more game for us and then keep our bowl streak going."

What does John Rhys Plumlee mean to you and this program?

"He's had ups and downs, but he has been there since day one for his teammates and for our program. Like I said earlier, it would have been real easy. He had a pretty good injury. It'd been real easy for a quarterback to say, I want to sit out this year. Not only did he not do that, he came back probably earlier than he should.

"And he's a true leader. He is our team leader. There's no doubt. And he's done a lot for our program. And if you look at his record, when he starts games and finishes games, he's been really good. He's had a lot of injuries and tough things not go his way. But he's a great competitor and he's as good a team guy that I've ever coached."

Would becoming bowl eligible make this a successful first year in the Big 12?

"I think getting bowl eligible would be a great shot in the arm is what it would be. We've had some growing pains and lost some tough ones, close ones, I think everybody knows that. But this would be a really good thing for not just the senior class, but for our program. Going into next year with some momentum, that's always really important."

When you look at the Texas Tech game, what were some of the areas that you feel like you really need to improve on this week?

"When you look back, missed opportunities. We've said that before. I think that's coaching. We got to do a better job coaching our guys. The penalties, it was a little uncharacteristic since the halfway point. We've been better with the penalties. We had some huge ones. And then obviously at the end, the blocked extra point. We hadn't had a kick blocked in a long time. And the timing of that was tough.

"But our guys, we got to find a way. That's in the rear-view mirror now. We got to find a way to move forward. So one-game season like I said earlier."

How important is it to get those extra bowl practices?

"Yeah, I think it's very important in the big picture like you just said. Not just momentum for your program, but you get those extra practices. So it's a big deal."

How has Amari Kight stepped up at right tackle to stabilize things?

"Yeah, he's done a really good job. Our two tackles have been the really consistent thing since we moved Kight to starting right tackle. That's been the consistent. Inside, it's been musical chairs. That's always a challenge. That was our fourth center. I think I said that before. I've never had that. We had new guards again too. We said that we had good quality depth and it has showed. That is the good thing. It's just, you know, having those five guys and building something, that's always the best case."

I know it's Senior Day for the players out of eligibility, but it could be the last game for other players. There's players with pro potential, especially on offense. When do those discussions take place, whether they'll come back or not?

"As far as the formal conversations, it'll be after this last game. Informal conversations. From our players standpoint, coaches standpoint, we're putting everything we have into this last game. We'll have those conversations, they're set up ready to go and we'll see what happens."

We talked about the mistakes against Texas Tech. It came a week after a dominating performance against Oklahoma State. What do you attribute the inconsistency across the season?

"When you lose close games, I always take it back to coaching. That's my responsibility as far as winning close games. And when you lose close games, we got to do a better job coaching our guys on those details that it takes to win a game."

How is Colton Boomer doing? He showed off his wheels on that fake, but he's doing kickoffs and field goals. Is he 100 percent?

"I think he is, but this is his first year to kickoff. I've had experience with other kickers, really talented kickers like him. The first year that somebody does do both, you worry about their leg and everything that goes with it. He's done a really good job for us. He hasn't missed very many in his career. He won the Boise State game for us, so we have a lot of confidence in him.

"This is the first year he's doing dual roles and so there's usually a learning experience that goes with that. I wish we had done a better job protecting on the extra point. I think that would help. We're tickled to death he's our kicker and we still feel like he's one of the best in the country."

Going off that a little bit, how do you keep Colton's positivity up? Coming off the missed field going, then you mentioned the extra point block.

"Yeah, he's a really good competitor. He's not your normal field goal kicker. He's a great competitor. I think he's mentally tough. He'll be ready to go this week, there's no doubt in my mind. Like I said, he hadn't missed very many since he's been here. There's one that hit the upright, he'll rebound, I'm confident of that."

It was mentioned about talking to players with pro possibility. Does that also happen as far as the transfer portal?

"We'll have those conversations too. There's been some informal things, but we won't have those formal until we get through this last game and see where everything's at."

You had the five conference games on the road and Boise on the road. Has it been a grind, looking back on the road schedule?

"We had more travel miles than any team in college football, six real road games. I mean obviously. After the season, I'll evaluate big picture. We knew it was going to be a challenge. Yeah, it was a real challenge, yes. And there's six real road games. It's not like you're going on the road to play a cupcake or anything. These are real road games. We knew we were going to have to win close games. If you remember, we worked hard on end of the game scenarios.

"And like I said, when you have five games decided by three points or less and you're 2-3, it goes back to coaching. We got to do a better job helping our guys finish these situations. That's really what's been frustrating. But like I said earlier, we're putting that right over here in the back pocket.

"We're focusing on this one. Houston is a team that we're going to have to play well against. They've been in most of the games. They've had four games decided by three points or less too. So that's our focus, on Houston, and doing everything we can to win this game."

When you look at the Houston defense, what opportunities do you see for your offense?

"They do some odd fronts, some bear, some even. They'll play some two-mike, they'll play some man. They do a lot of different things. We've got to be able to execute and not turn the ball over. Like I said, I think that's really the big thing when you look back at the games. When we haven't turned the ball over, we've played really good so we'll have to continue to do that."

Kind of like when you guys played Cincinnati, Houston's a team that came with you from the AAC. Obviously they were in the other division, but is there some institutional knowledge of how they play?

"We haven't played since I've been here and I've never coached against him. I mean, I've watched him from afar and he's really good at what he does. There's no doubt about that. So this is our first time, coaching against him."

Thanksgiving obviously on Thursday, what is the team schedule like on that day? Will you celebrate with the team?

"Yeah, we will. Wednesday after practice, we'll have our families and our players and we'll do a little Thanksgiving celebration with that. Thursday morning, we'll have our same Thursday routine. We'll practice in the morning, we'll let our guys go home. Then our coaches will wrap up our stuff and let our coaches go home and celebrate with their families and then Friday we'll get up and it'll be our same routine.

"We have an early game on Saturday. Obviously when you're at home, if you're playing an early game, that's usually good that you don't have to travel early. So we'll get up early Saturday and be ready to play."

What are you most thankful for?

"I'm thankful that I get to coach a lot of unbelievable, outstanding young men. I'm thankful for my family and I'm thankful for really the health of my family. That's what I'm thankful for."







