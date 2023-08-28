It's Game Week! UCF head coach Gus Malzahn appeared at Monday's press conference to talk about his team heading into Thursday's season opener against Kent State. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. with TV coverage from FS1.

Opening statement:

"We're really excited to have game week here, getting ready for Kent State. Our first game here at home. Honestly, we don't know a lot about them. They don't have a lot of players back. They have a lot of new faces, new transfers, new staff, new head coach.

"So we're curious to see exactly what they'll do really in all three phases. I'm really excited to watch our team. We have a lot of information through scrimmages and practice, but there's nothing like the first game. You learn about your team, especially when you have 18 transfers and over 20 freshmen and everything that goes with it. So I'm really excited to watch us play against an opponent."

Coach, you just kind of alluded to it. You don't know a whole lot about this team you're facing on Thursday, new coaching staff, a lot of new players. Do you go back and look at film of where the coaches came from? What goes into that preparation?

"Yeah, I think it's all of the above. But at the end of the day, I think when there's so many unknowns, you do what you do. You do what you do, you adapt in all three phases. I'm sure they'll do something similar."

"Looking at the depth chart, Timmy McClain is listed as the backup to Johny Rhys Plumlee. What did Timmy do to win that job?

"I think Timmy, first of all, hadl really good fall camp. We went live one time with him that really stood out. Got a good command of the offense. Dylan Rizk is going to be a big-time player. There's no doubt about that. He's right there too. If something happened to John Rhys, Timmy's the guy. But Dylan is capable of going in there and doing a good job we feel like too."

What went into the decision on the placement of Bula Schmidt at guard and Drake Metcalf at center?

"They were battling it out at center for a lot of fall camp and just decided to go with Drake at center. But Bula, he's got a great motor. Coach Hand felt like he was one of our top five. But here's what I would say about the offensive line. The guys that are behind them, it's like 1A and 1B. That's what we're going with this game. There's other guys that I think before the end of the season could be playing too. But that's good. We kind of talked about that quality depth. But Bula, just his intensity and toughness had a lot to do with that."

You've talked about wanting that Big 12 depth. Do you feel you have that?

"There's no doubt we have more quality depth than we've had in any time I've been here. Now we'll see. Like I said, the first game you learn so much about your team. And some guys respond differently in games. I would say with the information we have right now, really on both lines of scrimmage, we do have depth and quality depth."

More on that offensive line. Marcellus Marshall, who ironically came from Kent State, I know you were looking at him at a couple spots and you've decided to start him at right tackle. What did he do well?

"He was real consistent. We felt like at the end of fall camp and this past week, we felt like he was one of our top five at this point too. He played tackle previously and he'd been playing left guard. So Coach Hand moved in there and he's had a good solid week and a half at tackle."

There's obviously a storm coming out of the gulf coast. What is your preparation life? Has it changed things? Are you looking forward to maybe having to make some adjustments?

"Right now we're staying on course as is. But we will see. We learned last year we got to adjust. We're taking it hour by hour probably just like everybody else is. If we have to adjust, we will, but right now we're trying to stay on course."

One of the younger guys you have in the depth chart is Xavier Townsend. Talk about what you've seen from him throughout this camp. Why do you think he's positioned to do so well?

"Xavier Townsend, he played a lot of football last year and played well. He was still learning to play the wide receiver position. And now he's a complete wide receiver. He's really confident. He's had a great fall camp. He's in a really good spot going into this season."

This new rule change of running the clock after first downs except the last two minutes. We saw a little bit of action over the weekend. How do you think it's going to be on Thursday?

"Yeah, what did they say? They predicted six or seven less plays a game. I think that's all relevant to the teams that are playing. We're going to try to play fast regardless. We'll see. I'm sure it'll be a learning experience like everyone else, but I don't expect it to be anything extreme."

You talked about the newcomers. You've got a lot of talented freshmen that came into this class. You've got some listed on the depth chart. Do you expect some of those guys to play?

"Yeah, those guys are listed on there. They'll have a chance to play. A lot of those guys are playing special teams too. I've said this before, but our freshman class, we hit on all of them, I believe. I think they're all real players and they're all going to really help."

We've heard Lee Hunter's name a lot during this camp. What did he show you during camp that earned him a starting spot?

"Lee, I think he's night and day compared to last year. He's in great shape. He's using his hands well. He's turned into a dominant type player, through fall camp. We're really expecting that to carry over in the games."

How has your chemistry involved in game planning with Addison Williams and Darin Hinshaw?

"I'm familiar with both of them already. That helped, but there's nothing like that first time. We're communicating the what-ifs of games and things like that. Just trying to be prepared, but so far so good."

On special teams, Colton Boomer coming back, what encourages you about this group?

"I think we have a talented group of kickers, punters, returners and specialists. And a lot of experience with that group, a lot of quality experience. That really helps going into a new season."

How has John Rhys Plumlee grown as a quarterback?

"I've said this before, it's like night and day compared to this time last year year. He has a good understanding of the overall offense and how things work and adjustments and everything. He was still learning where everybody was lining up at this point last year. The expectations are a lot higher. He understands that. He's one of our leaders, if not our team leader. And I think that's important too."

You've done all you can do during practice. Now you've got to play a game and be under the lights and you'll see some different things on Thursday, won't you?

"That's exactly right. Every year you learn about your team. That's what I'm excited about. I want to see how our team responds to success. I want to see how we respond to adversity and how close we really are. We've said before. We strained our group in fall camp to bring them closer together and to make sure that we are all together no matter what happens. So that's really what I'm excited to see."

Some conferences like the Big Ten, they're mandating injury reports that must be released prior to a game. Maybe that's a trend that picks up. What are your thoughts on that?

"I think you see all the changes around college football and I just think from my standpoint, just whatever the rules are or whatever they say, you do it. If it ever happens in our conference, it is what it is. You've just got to adapt. And I really think this day and time, the coaches, specifically the head coaches that can adapt to everything that's new and coming at you, I think they'll have an advantage."

Looking at the defense, what sort of mentality do you want to see from that group? You've got some experience there, you've got some new faces. What would you like to see that group accomplish?

"I think it's toughness, aggressiveness. Get after people. That's really been what we've been talking about, playing a good physical hard-nosed (football). Stop the run and get turnovers. We really focused on getting turnovers and getting after the quarterback better than what we did last year. So far, so good. Now we've got to prove it on the field."

Players mentioned during media day missed opportunities, especially in turnovers on defense. When you look back on last season, did you see that as well?

"Yeah. I think overall, yeah, there were missed opportunities. But like I said, we've got to get after the quarterback. We've got to make a quarterback uncomfortable. And when you do that, that's when turnovers come about. So in fall camp, I think the defense really focused on that. I think they did a solid job. Just got to carry it over, see what happens Thursday night."

RJ Harvey was named the starter at running back. Overall at that position, there's a lot of experience there.

"I think it starts with him and Johnny (Richardson). And the other three running backs are phenomenal in their own right. But those two guys (Harvey and Richardson) have played a lot of football. You have a good chance to see all five of them on the field, but I think it starts with RJ and Johnny."

What's the dynamic going to be like on Thursday in terms of up in the booth? Is Darin Hinshaw coaching from the box? That communication you practiced through scrimmages?

"We sure have. In 2017 at Auburn, it's really the same blueprint as we did. Chip (Lindsey) was in the booth calling plays. I'm on the sideline. It's going to be following that same blueprint. We've had our scrimmages that way. We're prepared."

It's game week. I know there's a storm to worry about it. But as a coach, do you get those butterflies before a season begins?

"Usually for me, it's the last 24 hours that it really kicks in. It kicks in at the first of fall camp. Then probably 24 hours out it usually kicks in. You're in work mode, routine mode. Just ready to get to the first game."



