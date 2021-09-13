Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Louisville Week

After beginning the season with a pair of wins at home, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights will play their first road game of the season this Friday at Louisville. Here's everything Malzahn had to say at his Monday press conference.

Opening statement:

"This will be our first road game. Looking forward to traveling to Louisville. Very impressed with their team. Offensively, it starts with their quarterback. Malik Cunningham. A guy I actually recruited. He's started 27 games. He's a dual-threat guy that can run it and throw it. Has a great composure. Very impressed with him. Defensively, their linebacker, C.J. Avery, I'm familiar with him. I think he's been their leading tackler the last two years. He really sets the tone for them. What really stands out to me is they're one of the better teams in time of possession. They were last year. I think they're in the top 20 this year. That's a sign of being able to run the football and play solid defense. Their kicker, real impressed with him. It will be a really good test for where we're at.



"The challenge this week is the short week. We had a late Saturday night game. We've got to travel. So we did things a little bit different today. We're going to be wise on the short turnaround. Just looking forward to seeing how our guy responds on the road against a very solid team."

They say teams going from first game to the second game usually make their most improvement. Did you see that?

"I think we did. Overall as a team, I definitely think we did. Looking back, we didn't have any penalties offensively. Did not turn the ball over. Had a lot of different people handling the ball. Defensively, held a group to 14 points. Played a lot of different people. A lot of things we can really take that will help us moving forward into this next week."

What has most impressed you about the play of the offensive line this season?

"They're a veteran group. The great thing for me is you can make changes in the middle of the game and they can adjust. They really work good together. They communicate. Cole Schneider came in at center and did an unbelievable job with Matt (Lee) went down. We didn't miss a beat. Any time a center or quarterback goes down, the stress level goes up. I thought that was something that stood out in a positive way for me."

You've stopped the run in the first two games. How do you think Louisville will attack your defense?

"It's going to be a challenge. They run a lot of stretch and outside zone. We've not seen a lot of that. That will be a challenge. They're very good running the football on the edge. Our run defense has been really good so far. The run fits have been good. Up front, we've won one-on-one battles. Some two-on-one battles. We'll definitely need to do that this week against the run game."

You just mentioned Cole Schneider sliding over to Matt. What is Matt's status?

"Matt is day to day. He wanting to play. There's no doubt about that, so he's doing everything he can to get ready to do that. So we're hopeful, but we're not ready to say right now."

Following the game, you talked about getting off the field on third down. BCU was 7-of-15 on third down.

"That, and the penalties. We had three pass interference penalties. We've got to clean that up. That's a big factor. Focus on getting off the field on third down. I feel like we'll improve every week in that area."

Joey Gatewood, having a change of pace quarterback who can play Wildcat and do different things, what value does that provide to your offense?

"It provides a lot of value. He's definitely a weapon. He's a real quarterback. He's not just a Wildcat guy. That's just how we used them against that group. He'll definitely have packages each week. That will grow. We'll see where that goes. Heck of a change of pace guy that can really help our offense."

As a coaching staff, how do you prepare the team differently for a road game?

"First of all, you've got to worry about the crowd noise. Everybody is on top of you at that place. It's usually really loud so we'll have to handle the crowd noise first. We'll do that this week. Short week as far as the travel. Good thing it is a night game, so it gives you a little bit more time. I'm really curious to see how we respond."

This is your first road game at UCF? Does anything change for you personally?

"It's all about communication on the road. Handling that. The good thing for us is we've got a veteran offensive line. We've got a veteran quarterback. Veteran running back, so hopefully that will help."

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is from Alabama. You mentioned you recruited him. Did he come to your camps? What are your memories of him back then?

"He was a really good quarterback in high school and a super young man. He really has a great personality. He's a guy I've always rooted for. Now we get to play against him. Just always impressed. He's such a great competitor. Just the way he handles his teammates and handles the ups and downs. I've always been impressed with him."

What does your defense need to do to contain Malik Cunningham's running ability?

"That's the challenge. They run the football very well. They run stretch and do other things. They put him on the edge. He's a really good decision maker. It'll be a big test for our defense."

When you look at the Louisville defense, what stands out?

"They're an attacking defense. They don't sit back. They like to attack and present some challenges for you offensively. The run game, they'll try to put an extra guy in the box sometimes and disguise some things. They do a really good job with their personnel I think."

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, do you have an update on his status?

"He's back with the team. We'll see what that means. He's got some things he's got to take care of. But he is back with the team. We'll see where that goes."

You haven't attempted a field goal through two games. How do you evaluate your special teams play?

"Special teams is something Coach Blackmon is really good at. Our guys have worked really hard. We've had a couple returns that were close the other night. Got to clean some things up. We went for it on fourth down a lot and we'll continue to do that. But we do have a lot of confidence in our kickers. It's not anything that was not having confidence. It's more of philosophy. We want to stay attacking. We felt like if we can get it on fourth down, and the other night we were fortunate to get quite a few of them, usually that leads to touchdowns."

Is there a particular message to your team this week?

"No. Just the first road game. This is a huge test for us. Going on the road against a quality team. On a short week. I'm curious to see how we respond."

Friday was the Big 12 press conference. You had the game and the short week so I know you haven't had a lot of time to focus on it, but any early feedback from recruits? Are people excited about the move that you've talked to?

"Before it even came out officially, recruits were contacting us. Just excited about it. It's a game changer for us. We ran into the battle of, 'Hey coach, we love everything about you. But you're not Power Five.' We fought that the past four or five months. That's no longer the case. That will be a game changer."

For your defense, no sacks through two games. Do you feel they're close?

"The guy the other night, he was getting rid of the ball. The (Boise State QB) was getting rid of the ball. As long as you hit them and the clock is ticking, making them throw the ball away... We were close. We missed a couple the other night we'd like to have back. I'm confident we'll finish next time we have the opportunity."

This UCF program has played with a chip on its shoulder for several years. With last week's news of getting in the Big 12, is there any concern about that chip going away?

"No. It's great for the future, but our team is focused on this year. They're focused on the next game. They're not getting distracted about anything. We'll have always have a chip on our shoulder around this place."

Going back and watching the film, Ryan O'Keefe really made some tough catches with YAC. What did you see out of him?

"He's an impact player. You put the ball in his hands, good things happen. He runs like a running back. He finishes. He goes forward. He doesn't run out of bounds. He does a great job of playing without the ball. A great job. One of our more complete players on our entire team."

Louisville's head coach, Scott Satterfield, any connections there?

"I know him and respect him. He's won everywhere he's been. He's a really good, sound coach. It'll be a good challenge going up against him."



