UCF head coach Gus Malzahn talks about the state of his team heading into Thursday's Space Game matchup with Temple.

The Knights (4-1, 1-0 AAC) are coming off a 41-19 win against SMU. The Owls (2-3, 0-1 AAC) have wins so far this season against Lafayette and UMass and have lost games to Duke, Rutgers and Memphis. Temple is ranked last in the AAC in terms of offense but No. 1 in total defense.

Opening statement:

"We have the Temple Owls here at home this week. Originally, as everyone knows, we were supposed to have an off week (last week). They had an off week so they have extra time to prepare. We used our extra day or two to give our guys off before we started our routine which I think is much needed. We did a little bit of recruiting and then we did a little bit of evaluating our own self, offensively, defensively and special teams. Just trying to get the best plan possible and moving forward the rest of the season. That was good, to watch us, and to tweak some things.

"Looking at Temple, I think it starts with their defense. I'm very impressed. Statistically, one of the best defenses in college football especially in our conference. They do a really good job of eliminating big plays. They do a good job with their pressures and their fits and all that. They've had an extra week. They've got a new coach. I'm real impressed with him. He's been a good coach for a long time. You can tell his team takes on his personality. They've had an extra week to prepare. We've got to be prepared for anything and be able to adjust like a first game of the year."

Without having a full bye week, what was sacrificed? Less days off? Less recruiting?

"We had one day that we really put aside for self evaluation. You want two to three to really do a thorough job, whether it's tendencies, personnel. A lot of times from a coach's standpoint, you get so wrapped up in the week to week of games, you get to catch your breath and look at everything. See what the other teams are looking at. You can evaluate your schemes, what you're good at. We don't want to do that again, let's do this more. A lot of times personnel too. You know a lot more about your personnel, what you can do. Some guys deserve more playing time too. We were only able to spend one day doing that. It was really good. I think it will help us not just in this game, but moving forward."

How would you evaluate John Rhys Plumlee's performance vs. SMU?

"Obviously we played really good in the second half. First half, we missed a couple things. You look at the things that he does. He gets us out of some negative plays. In the first quarter, an average quarterback would have had a negative play. He made some positive things happen. Those things can be overlooked by the casual fan. Second half, he was very efficient. He runs the ball extremely well. Teams are daring him to pass. Of course last week that was really good. I think it will help us in the long run if we can do whatever a defense gives us. They just decided to stack everybody up. They weren't going to let him run the football. In the second half, we were able to be efficient with making them pay for that."

What were your areas of focus during self evaluation?

"It was looking at us. Where are we better with this particular play, going right or left? It goes into detail with that so you can give your guys the best chance of being successful the rest of the season. A lot of times it's a detail thing and what you need to do moving forward."

Are you eager to get back on a Saturday game day schedule?

"I'm a big routine guy and there's zero routine so far. I'm ready to get to Saturdays. It is what it is. Our guys have been very resilient. To them, it doesn't make any difference. They've done a great job with adjustments. I'm real proud of our team, especially last game. The hurricane and everything emotional and the mental toll that takes. It's not easy. Our guys were able to recover and do a good job of that. SMU had some extra days. I was real proud of our team. I know playing on Thursday is not going to bother us. We're back in a routine. We had our Wednesday practice today. Within the days of the week, you stay within your game prep routine."

How would you evaluate the contributions of your freshmen?

"We knew this was a very talented freshman group. We're going to play our guys. Those guys have done a really good job. My experience is freshmen the second half of the season are no longer freshmen if they've played. They start playing at a higher level. Those guys have done a great job up to this point."

How important was last week for the passing game? Getting other guys involved, like Kobe Hudson.

"It was good. If you can be balanced like we talked about. Take what the defense gives you. Every game is going to unfold differently. I think we're starting to get consistent with our passing game and making people pay for trying to stop the run."

On motivation for playing Temple:

"My message to our team is it doesn't matter who you're playing. You've got to get better. You can't pat yourself on the back. You had a big win, we played our best game, yeah, that's great. We've got to find a way to get better. That's what special teams do. That's hard to do in college football. That's been my challenge to our players, our staff, myself. Like I always say, very few teams get better in the second half of the season. This will be our halfway point after this game. You've got to draw a line in the sand. Some teams will fall off a cliff or try to hold it together. We've got to be different.

"This team, like I said, they play extremely hard. They're improved from last year. There's no doubt. They've had a week off. Being in this situation last year, I was here with my team for the first year, the off week was great for us because you know a lot more. We've got to expect those guys are going to be much improved than what they've played. That's our challenge to play our best game this week."

Have you had a look at the Space Game uniforms?

"I did."

What can you tease the fans about?

"I like it. It looks good to me and I'm kind of boring and all that. So if I like it, it's probably pretty cool. I like the helmet too. I usually don't get into all that stuff. When they showed it to me, it's pretty cool."

The whole space concept, there was a rocket launch after one of these last games. I think you guys just got to the locker room.

"I saw (the video) of my wife singing to Elton John watching a rocket go after the game. That's pretty cool. That doesn't happen anywhere else either. There's a lot of really cool stuff about this place that's really neat to be a part of."

With this transfer portal and the four-game redshirt, I think SMU had a few guys opt out, there's been talk about giving guys five blanket years of eligibility. No redshirts. Have you talked to your peers about that? Do you think that's a good idea?

"I've not. I'm thinking about winning the next game and all that. I think we're in a new age of college football. I think all those discussions are all up in the air about what's best moving forward with everything that is so new. I'm sure all that will be discussed. It doesn't surprise me. New rule changes, nothing surprises me. You've got to adjust and adapt. That's what we'll do."

What have you seen from R.J. Harvey and how he's progressed?

"R.J. is really coming on. He's a strong guy that can break tackles. He has very good lateral quickness. He'll press the line of scrimmage and bounce some things out, will run through tackles. He's getting more confident. We've got three real guys at running back. They're all a little bit different. That's really one of our strengths."

What more do you want to see from your special teams?

"The first thing is the penalties. We're doing a better job playing disciplined, clean football on special teams. That's really where it starts. We're starting to do the little things. We had two punts downed inside the 10 yard line last week. We're catching punts at a better rate and not letting it bounce. The hidden yardage. We're starting to do better. I've said all along. I think we have a chance to be really good on special teams. Boomer has been a breath of fresh air with him coming in and what he's done. He's a real confident guy. He's done an unbelievable job. Our new punter is getting the ball out quick and pushing it down the field. Osteen had the two punts inside the 10. We're starting to come together as a special teams. We need to continue to build upon that."

How does Boomer's success change your thinking offensively?

"Yeah. It's like anything else. You put a guy out there and he's confident. He drills it through on a consistent basis. You start looking at that as a strength. I think we're really close to seeing it that way. He's done an unbelievable job and I expect that to continue."

Defensive tackle Keenan Hester wasn't dressed last game. Do you have an update on his status?

"He's got a health status issue that he's dealing with. We're hopeful. We'll see as far as what the future holds for that. Dyllon Lester, we did lose him for the season. Real unfortunate. He's one of our team leaders and all that. That was a big blow to us. He didn't play last week. Branden Jennings is going to use his redshirt to sit out. He's going to do that and help on the scout team the rest of the year."

How important was it to see Ryan O'Keefe get into the end zone?

"That was good. He's been close. For him to have one of those breakout games, everybody knows what he can do. He's been dealing with a few injuries. First couple games he was banged up. Had a couple different things. He's starting to get healthier and that's really good for us."

On UCF's success defensively:

"I've been real impressed. You're exactly right. We've seen different types of offenses. We've given up yards from time to time. We're the No. 1 team in the country in red zone defense and that's a sign of a special group. We've got so many veteran guys that understand situations when the field condenses. I think our defensive staff has done a great job with that. We've seen a little bit of everything and I think that will help us in the second half of the season."

When you're not playing on Saturdays, do you take a peek and watch other college football teams?

"I'll turn on the TV. You try to get a glimpse of maybe your future opponents. It's really hard to zero in. I'm one of those one-track minds. It's hard for me to look ahead. I will casually check out a game or check out a series or two on certain nights of the week."

What's your sense of the American at this point?

"There's some really good teams. It's been that way for a long time. I think this conference gets overlooked a lot of times with some really good teams. Some of those I think will be there towards the end. We're going to get everybody's best shot. Temple is much improved. We've got to play good football. That's the only thing on our mind right now."

Do you know Temple coach Stan Drayton?

"I know who he is. I don't know him well. I know Coach Hand has worked with him. He's a real football coach. We know that. You can see that when you turn on the film"



