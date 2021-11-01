Gus Malzahn Press Conference - Tulane Week

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn talks more about the big win at Temple, this Saturday's clash with Tulane and the current status of Dillon Gabriel and Jaylon Robinson.

Opening statement:

"We were real pleased with our victory on the road. Got our first road victory. I think we played well in all three phases. Gave us some momentum. 2-0 in the second half of the season. That's kind of what we talked about at the midway point. I think we're getting better. We're getting a little healthier too which is always good. Playing a team in Tulane that has played four top 25 teams. They went to Oklahoma and gave them a scare. Had a chance to win the game. They played Cincinnati as good as anybody. Cincinnati I feel like is one of the best teams in all of college football. This is a team that is a talented team. They came up short on a couple games they could have won. They've got a quarterback that I'm very impressed with. I think he's got 36 career touchdown passes. He's played a lot of football. I know he wasn't available last week, but we expect him to be back this week. We're preparing for that. They've got a defense that's attacking. They do even fronts, odd fronts. They mix things up. They get in your face. They challenge things. It'll be a good test for us. We're very glad that we're back home. We're excited to play in front of our home crowd."

I know for Mikey Keene, you've said one of the most important things will be for the players around him to be better. Did you see that on Saturday?

"I think so. The good thing for me is we had some explosive plays. We threw the football down the field. We didn't hit them all. You've got to take chances to loosen things up. I think when you do that, it opens everything else up. I really think we're starting to go in the right direction offensively. We've just got to continue to have those explosive plays and put points on the board."

Alec Holler earned a scholarship over the summer. He's shown the reasons why he earned that. What did you see from him in camp leading up to this point"

"He's a very talented player. It's a very critical position for our offense. He's coming on. He's getting more confidence each time he goes out. He made really two touchdown catches, but probably the best play he made was that third down and about eight or nine on the sideline. I have no idea how he stayed in bounds. Broke a tackle, squared his shoulder, split two defenders and got the first down. We ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive and going up 21-0. That was one of the key plays I felt like in the football game."

What have you seen from Tre'Mon Morris-Brash at defensive end?

"He's an impact player. He disrupts stuff. He's good against the run. He's good against the pass. He's a quick-twitch guy. Each game he's coming on and getting better."

We saw Matt Lee in street clothes during the second half of the Temple game. What's his status for Saturday?

"He got a little banged up in the game. We're hoping so. He's a tough guy. That guy, he had a high ankle sprain in week two. Wasn't able to play week three. Came back, wasn't 100 percent. He's just been managing his body the whole time. He's banged up in some other areas. He's a champ. We'll see what happens. Cole Schneider did a good job in his place. Adrian Medley came in. The good thing is we do have experience without him. But we're hopeful. We'll see probably Thursday, have a better idea."

Ricky Barber has been back for a couple games now and continues to be a force up front. Talk about his performance and what he's been able to provide.

"When he's on the field, you can sense his presence. The defense knows he's on the field. He demands double teams. He's really tough to handle when he's single blocked. He's got a really good motor. I'll say this about our other defensive linemen. Since KD has been out, we've had other guys step up too. Starting to play with confidence. It's all about our defense with the run fits. We stop the run, we play really good. The games we've done that, it's been a lot of fun."

Isaiah Bowser, what his best attribute people may not know about?

"He goes forward. There was a third down and two that we tried to pace the other day. They had a guy in the back field and two waiting for him about a yard past the line of scrimmage. He made a guy miss, broke a tackle and got the first down by a yard. Your average back would have been minus-one. He's a downhill guy. He goes forward. He plays without the football. That's probably one of his best attributes too. He just does everything right. He's a real calming effect for a freshman quarterback. He doesn't have to worry about the running back. He can worry about everything else. He's got a lot of attributes."

Tulane's rushing attack features Cameron Carroll and Tyjae Spears. What do you like about those two on film?

"I'm impressed with them against good opponents. What stands out to me is they played four top 25 teams. I don't know. They've had the 11th toughest schedule in college football up to this point. If you've played four top 25 teams this late in the season, it's legit. Early in the year, half of those teams aren't worth a crud and they're in the top 25. Now everything is clear. Everybody knows who everybody is. Those two have been successful against good opponents. It kind of goes back to if we can stop the run, we're a really good defense. We're building upon that. Coach Williams has done a really good job building that area."

You had a strong offensive and defensive performance at Temple. What's the confidence level of the team?

"We're as confident as we've been for a long time. We went through the storm of all the injuries. We were kind of a work in progress. We're getting more confidence. We are getting better as a football team. Second half of the season, this time of the year, there's very few teams actually getting better. That's what I challenged our team with. We need to be that team that each week gets better. I think we've got the capabilities of continuing to do that. Obviously we've got a good test with this team coming in Saturday."

I know you've said Jaylon Robinson was slowly getting re-acclimated to practice. He didn't play at Temple. What's his status?

"He'll practice today. We're hopeful that we get him back. It's been a process. So hopefully we'll have him back. I'll know by Thursday."

Mikey Keene did have the one interception. It was fumbled and recovered by Brandon Johnson. An interception almost every game.

"He threw it right to him on that one. We've got to do a better job. There was one other one on third down that they dropped. We've just got to do a better job protecting the football when we throw it. Really overall, he threw some great balls. Some like great balls. Just being aware and protect that football. That's the biggest thing. He's a young guy, learning and growing. Also this is his fifth game coming up. We've got to do a better job. Unbelievable play by our running back and receiver stripping the ball and getting it back. He threw it right to him."

As you look to finish strong, what does it mean to have three of your last four games at home?

"Gosh. It's a game changer for us. Playing at home, this is one of the best home field advantages in college football. It's extremely tough on opponents. Our fans have willed us to win twice. I do know that. We're very excited to be back."

About Alec Holler, did you notice something early about him when you got here?

"When I got here, everything happened quick. I think we were on the practice field about a month after I got the job. Everything was wide open. We went out there and I actually thought he was on scholarship. That's how he was playing, like he was one of our best players. That was a common sense thing to do, putting him on scholarship. He's carried that over. He is still growing too. From a confidence level, a lot of times when you're a walk-on, the mental psyche of believing in yourself. I think each game you've seen, he's starting to play with confidence now. He is a really good player. I think you're starting to see him grow. He's starting to understand he's a really good player. College football, a lot of it is right there (points to head). Whether it's a freshman, a walk-on, of that fight and that self doubt. Am I good enough to play? He's flipped the switch on that. It's been fun to watch."

What are the unique challenges of playing Tulane? I know their record isn't the greatest, but they almost beat Oklahoma earlier in the season.

"They're a scary team. You look at them on film. You don't see a 1-7 team. It kind of goes back to the four top 25 teams. I think they were in Birmingham for a month or something like that. They've overcome a lot of stuff. They've got really good players on offense and defense. I'm very impressed with their special teams. I think it's one of the best special teams we've played. This is a game that we're going to have to play good. Our guys understand that. We've got some veteran guys, smart guys. They turn on the film and can see they're pretty good. We need to play well and be that team that continues to get a little better each week."

How is Dillon Gabriel doing?

"He's progressing. We'll see. As soon as I find out something a little more concrete, I'll be able to tell you. Right now it's kind of the same status and we'll see where that goes."

Are you still hoping that he can get back this season?

"Definitely we're hoping. We're definitely hopeful. We'll see what happens. Maybe next week I'll be able to give you a little more specifics on a specific timeline."

How important was it to get some throws down field against Temple?

"You really look. When we've had explosive plays, that's when we score touchdowns. Understanding what we're made up of, our DNA. What do we need to do, with what we've got, to be successful? It's about explosive plays. We've got to build on that. We had more the other day. We gave our guys more chances. It paid off."

Can you talk about the performance of the offensive line group?

"I think it starts in the run game. Up front. The good thing is we inherited some veteran guys that understand football. We can still play better up front. Our guys understand that. There were some things that we did Saturday that we feel like we can do better. We really talked about that. We got our freshman quarterback and that run game is his best friend. We've got to continue to build upon that."



