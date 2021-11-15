Gus Malzahn Press Conference - UConn Week

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn revealed on Monday that quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who broke his collarbone in week three, returned to practice for the first time on Sunday night.

It's not yet clear if he'll be able to mount a comeback before the end of the regular season with just two games left. The Knights host UConn this Saturday and rival South Florida on Black Friday.

Here's everything Malzahn had to say at his weekly press conference.

Opening statement:

"Obviously coming off a tough loss like I talked about after the game. A disappointing loss. SMU is a really good team. Really we expected to play better. That was what was disappointing. Happy to be back in front of our home crowd. It's very important to our players. Tough news. We lost Bryson Armstrong for the year with an ACL. That was a tough blow. He was playing outstanding football. It's kind of next man up. We've been used to that all year. We've got two games left and we need to finish strong."

A few weeks ago you were optimistic Dillon Gabriel could potentially return by the end of the season. I think it's been eight weeks since the injury. There's only two regular season games left. Are you expecting him at some point in these last two games?

"We're hopeful. He practiced last night. And practiced well. That was exciting. Really the first time that he's been out there with the offense and all that. We'll see how it goes day to day and week to week. We'll see what happens."

What was Dillon able to do in practice?

"Yeah. He was able to participate and practice and do what a normal quarterback can do."

What's the challenge coaching wise to manage health while also preparing the next two games?

"I think it's been unique for everyone with everything that has happened. Injuries to key players. It's next man up. We've been saying that for a while. We've been preaching to our team. That's what's got to happen. The good thing is we're home the last two games. We've played well at home. That's the good thing."

What's most frustrating from the SMU game?

"We were a team getting better. There's no doubt. Give SMU credit. They've got a lot of really good players. We knew we'd have to play well to go there and win. We didn't. We got off to a decent start and it kind of snowballed on us. They beat us handily. That was the disappointing thing for me. Our guys, like I said, we'll keep battling. We've got two home games left. That's really the only thing on our mind is this week. We need to play good football this week. We need to get a victory and get some momentum for that last one."

I know you prefer to be on the field, but after the game I know you weren't real happy with the setup. Is that something you'll continue to do or decide the best place for you to be?

"We're talking and working through that. It wasn't a great setup. You're not down on the field. Can't talk to referees. A lot of close calls. I'm not down there and it was a tough deal to experience that. Just being down there with my players. Feeling removed. That was the first experience I've ever had in my life like that. I didn't like it. We're looking at a couple different options. We haven't made any decisions, but we're talking through some things."

One of the few bright spots on Saturday was Parker Navarro's touchdown. What did he show to get that opportunity?

"Parker, he's a great competitor. You saw him in the spring game. He can really run and do some things. He provided a spark. We were banged up. Joey Gatewood wasn't able to go because of his ankle. Gave an opportunity for Parker to fill that role. That was also Bowser's kind of role too. So we were down two spots. It was next man up. Parker did a good job. It didn't surprise anybody on the team. He's a really good runner. He's been playing some special teams. Just doing anything he can to help our team."

Looking to UConn, what do you think about them on film?

"They've got some young talented guys. A lot of freshmen are playing. They've got a quarterback I think we played against in 2019 that is a fairly talented guy too. To be honest with you, this week is about us. That's what our message is. We've got to play better. We've got to coach better. I expect our guys to do that. This bunch is resilient. They bounce back. We've had an extremely tough loss and we've bounced back. We've got a lot of winners in our locker room. It's next man up. You'll probably see more new faces Saturday. That's part of it. We're looking forward to it.



"I'll tell you this. Practice last night, our guys were excited to practice. They were excited about these last two games. That's what you look for as a coach. That doesn't happen many places, just so you know. This time of year when things don't go good, things start to snowball, not that it's snowballing here, but some programs it is, it's hard to recover. But it says a lot about our players. I know I've said that. I sound like a broken record. But it's true. It's all about our players. Our coaches are going to be the motivators and everything that goes with it. It's about your players. Your leaders. If your leaders fold their tent, it snowballs. If they don't, you've still got a chance. That's what our guys are doing. They're fighting and competing. I'm proud to be their coach."

How challenging is it when you lose players to injuries and how it affects your game plan?

"Well, you've got to truly believe it's next man up. It is what it is. You lose guys and it's got to be the next guy up. You as a coach got to know what you've got and maybe what you don't have. Try your best to build around the strengths of what you do have. Not what you don't have. That's part of coaching. Have I experienced this before in my career? Probably not. But that's part of it?

In your coaching career, high school, Tulsa, Auburn. Have you ever coached from the box or have you always been on the field?

"I think in high school I was in the box for one series and I walked down. That's my extent of coaching in the box."

So you really don't like it at all.

"No, I don't like it at all. I really don't like that deer stand I was on. Platform bull crap. We just try to do the best we could. Just trying to figure it out. I'm having trouble on crutches anyway. That's what we thought was best. Like I said, it wasn't real good."

You've struggled on the road, but you get the last two games at home.

"I think it's great. Our team, we've had some close wins here at home. Our fans willed us to win. Just so impressive to play in this stadium in front of our crowd. Our players, I know they're excited to be back home for the last two. Like I said, this is a big game for us. We've got to find a way to get it done this week. Then we'll cross that bridge next week."

What's been different about playing on the road?

"We played two really good teams I feel like on the road. This conference, if you really look, it's tough to play on the road in this conference. Those two really talented teams. And a third team I thought, Louisville is a good team too. Their losses have been pretty close and they had a good win last week. Three pretty good teams. You've got to play well on the road. We really have only done that one time. At home we've played well. I think we're undefeated right now. We need to continue that."

What about losing Bryson Armstrong? Is there anybody you move into his spot?

"Jeremiah gets a targeting call, so he's out for a half or whatever. It's next man up. We've got some competition in practice this week."

Mark-Antony has made the most of his opportunities. What do you like about what he brings to your team?

"The thing about him is when he's been given the opportunity he seizes the moment. Really helped us win the East Carolina game. Made the catch on fourth down. Broke the tackle. Scored the touchdown. Last week we put him in cold and it was fourth and one and he gets it. He was the bright spot, or one of them on Saturday. He's ready. I think he's been waiting his turn patiently. I think you see him getting more confidence each time he's been in the game."

Have you been versed in the rivalry history of the Civil Conflict?

"I got updated before the presser about it, but I didn't know anything about it before."

More on Dillon Gabriel, you said he practiced last night. In terms of managing the quarterback, is Mikey understanding this is Dillon's spot? How does that work? Is it a competition?

"Week to week we'll cross that bridge as we go. I thought Mikey has done a really good job to this point. He's still learning as he goes and he's done some really good things. We'll take it practice by practice and week by week. That's really where we're at. That was the first time Dillon has practiced. But it was encouraging to have him out there with our guys and able to do the things that he was able to do."

UConn hasn't had the best year, but does anything jump out at you when you look at them on offense or defense?

"Their defense plays hard. They've got a defensive line, No. 57 jumps off the film. Their linebackers are solid. Offensively, they've got some young guys that I think have the potential to be good players."

Mikey was close in a couple of those deep balls early in the game. You make those and maybe the game is different?

"The last three weeks, we've really tried to push the ball down the field Two of the last three weeks. More explosive play opportunities. We were close. We would have liked to have maybe one or two more scores. That's part of it. We're learning as we go. Mikey is doing a good job. We'll continue to do that."



