UCF head coach Gus Malzahn provides an update following the team's first scrimmage of spring practice.

Opening statement:

"Just got done with our first scrimmage. I think it was right at 90 plays. We started out the practice with some live field goal, field goal block at the front. That's always good to get some good information there. In the scrimmage, everyone got a chance to play. We operated in three groups like we have been operated up to this point. Put the ball on the 30 yard line and let it go down. If the defense stopped them, we brought the punter, snapper and punt returner out there. If it was a field goal, it was not live, but I think our field goal guys did a good job with the kicking and all that. If they scored a touchdown, we did an extra point.

"Really good information. Got a chance to let everybody play. This will be super evaluation for our coaches. The starters, the main starters last year, played about two series. Maybe three at the most. Got a chance for a lot of those new guys to really get out there and show what they can do. Learn about the expectations and everything that goes with it. I think we got out of it injury free. That's always a great thing in the spring."

I know you haven't looked at the film from today, but were there some guys that stood out to you that have had a good camp and a good day today?

"I'm going to be honest with you. I was administrating back there. I was making sure everything was right. I was thinking more big picture, how each group handles adversity and success. Did we protect the football, did we get the football. I do think there were two turnovers. An interception and I think a fumble that the defense got. A few TFLs and sacks. I think the offense scored a few times. Touchdowns. I think we had a couple field goals. It was a mix and match type deal. No one right now individually until I look at it."

How did the quarterbacks rotate?

"John Rhys played in the first half. Did a very solid job. It was good for Thomas to get out there. You can tell he's an older guy. You can just feel his presence being different than it was last year. Timmy finished up the scrimmage and did a good job. That was by design. All three of them got reps."

It seems the defense has been working on turnovers and got a few today.

"That was really one of focuses. We've got to get more turnovers. That's been a big focus. More TFLs, sacks, turnovers. They all kind of go together. Of course offensively, we're focused on protecting that football. It's been an emphasis on both sides. We've got to improve on the red zone offense. Last year we were good on offense, but red zone stood out. Then pushing the ball down the field vertically with some explosive pass plays. That was our focus really on both sides coming into the spring."

Do you notice a lack of communication on the offensive line or the offense needing a tune up?

"I don't know. We have a new communication system. That was your first time to get out there and feel what it feels like, new signals and all that. The guys are still learning the process with that."

Who would you say won the scrimmage, offense or defense?

"There were good things on both sides. The hard thing is we've got a couple defensive linemen, really three of them, who only played two series. There were some good things really on both sides of the football."

What has been the main impact you've seen from Darin Hinshaw working with the quarterbacks? From a quarterback perspective, how is he bringing those guys along?

"He's a relationship guy. He's working on their footwork and throwing the football from the ground up. The guys are really responding to him. I think our quarterbacks have improved since day one to today."

With the new coordinators, how would you say the installs are going?

"The defense has been a little slower with the install. The foundation. The offense, we've installed a whole lot of offense. We'll kind of clean things up in the second part of the spring. I think both groups have a decent understanding of expectations of what the coordinators are expecting."

Now with the first scrimmage over, what's your message to keep the guys healthy?

"We're doing everything we can from a coach's standpoint. An older guys, we're going to treat them like pros. A big key of being successful in college football is staying healthy. Getting treatment. Making sure you get sleep. Make sure you eat and all that. We're really focused on that with the younger guys. Our older guys have a really good idea of that already. We'll scrimmage next Thursday. It'll be more situational. Our spring game will be more fan friendly which will be good. We're almost halfway through spring now. We'll get great information. What we'll do now is come back and start cleaning things up, being a little more specific."

What do you have to clean up before the next scrimmage?

"Who are we going to be offensively and defensively and start perfecting. Any time you install, you make corrections and install more. The second part you kind of slow down and fine tune those things that really make plays successful or not."

This is your first scrimmage where you've been in a more administrative role.

"Just making sure the standards across the board, coaching the coaches. I've done it before. It's not anything new I haven't done before."

At wide receiver, I feel like Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson are established. Maybe you're looking for more players you can rely on. Has anyone stood out? I know there's some transfers in the mix. What are you seeing from that position?

"The guys are doing a good job in the receiver room. You're exactly right. We're trying to develop depth. Xavier Townsend has really taken that next step. The transfers that have come in, they've all caught our eye from time to time. They're all going to help us play. I feel real strongly that we'll have more depth at the wide receiver position."

I know we've asked about John Rhys and juggling the schedule with the baseball. Next week is the first real conflict because UCF goes on the road Tuesday to Miami and then will fly to ECU from there. Will John Rhys be at practice next week?

"We're still working through the logistics. We saw the schedule and knew this would be our major challenge. We are scrimmaging on Thursday before they play. So we're working on that right now."

Can you talk about the development of the defensive backs under Addison Williams?

"There's a lot of carryover. I know Addi switched up a couple things. The great thing is he and Gibbs have been the defensive back coaches for two years, so the guys really understand their expectations."

What have you seen from freshman tight end Randy Pittman? We've heard some good things from Brian Blackmon and players.

"Football player. He's a football player. We knew that when we recruited him. You watch him play and he played offense and he played defense. The physicality part. It's like he's been here a while. It's been very impressive to watch him in his development. He's got a chance to be a really good player."

How comfortable are you in the kicking game behind Colton Boomer, who is a litle injured right now?

"The great thing about that is we know we got Boomer. He had one of the best years of a kicker in all of college football last year. Then we got a new guy coming in and we've got older guys. They're getting all the reps. I think you can't have enough depth at that position. That's been the positive."

I don't know if we're going to talk to Herb Hand at some point, but center is a big question this spring. I know Lokahi Pauole started out there, but you've got options with a transfer a redshirt freshman. What's center looking like?

"Lokahi started out there. We moved him back to guard. We're letting the other guys rotate which is good. See what happens with that. Saturday, I'm going to let our co-coordinators speak. Herb Hand, I'm moving up to be co-coordinator. He's been one of my guys for a long time. You'll get a chance to hear him and David Gibbs on Saturday. They can give you some information on their positions too."

Tell us more about that. I know you and Herb Hand go back a long way. You were on the same staff at Tulsa?

"He was real instrumental in putting together the hurry-up, no-huddle offense. We married some things up. We were both co-coordinators. He was obviously at Auburn and all that. Of course Darin is the new guy coming in, so it's really a healthy deal to merge those two things together."

Can you give us an update on the new recruits and how they looked today?

"I'll say this. All of our young guys, we hit on all of them. They're all football players. All the transfers, I feel the same way. That's very positive."

A couple housekeeping things about some guys. I know Keenan Hester had an issue last season and wasn't able to play after the first couple games. I know he's still listed on the roster. What's his status?

"Right now he's helping Coach (Kenny) Martin coach. He's a phenomenal person. Had a medical procedure that we're still kind of up in the air. Right now his role is helping our guys and being an encourager. He's done a super job of that."

Adrian Medley, I know there were high expectations until he got hurt in the spring game last year. What's his timeline?

"Adrian is doing some walk-through things behind the scenes. We expect him to be full-go in June, which is good. The great thing about Adrian is he started before. He understands up front what we're doing. We're excited, him and (Tylan) Grable are in the back, not missing anything. They're walking through, taking their steps. We're definitely to have him back."

That was my last question. Grable, he'll be back at some point?

"He'll be back in the summer too. Both those guys will be full throttle in the summer and they won't miss a beat."







