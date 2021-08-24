Gus Malzahn reviews camp as Boise State prep begins

With classes starting this week, UCF has ended their preseason camp phase and on Tuesday began preparations for the Sept. 2 opener against Boise State. Afterward, head coach Gus Malzahn met with the media. Here's everything he had to say.

Opening statement:

"We officially started our game prep, game planning for Boise today. Scout teams, everything that goes with that. Had a good Tuesday practice as far as our routine goes. We'll have a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and then next week we'll go another Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. First game and everything that goes with that.

"Overall, it was good to concentrate on another opponent and not ourselves. You can tell our guys are excited about that."

What did you learn from camp and did you feel questions were answered?

"Personnel was our big thing. Just trying to get our guys to come together and understand the standard and expectations. I really think that we have accomplished that. But there's nothing like a real game. We'll learn more the first game, probably the first half, than we have the whole fall camp. That's part of it, being a new staff here. We're got new transfers. We've got new freshmen. We've got guys from last year's team. It's all new. Just trying to put our guys in as many situations as we can to simulate a game."

Are there still some positions that need to be worked on?

"We have a two-deep depth chart. I'm not ready to release that. That'll be next week as far as that goes. We do have some mixing and matching. Guys that have chances to still step up. Probably special teams is the biggest area that you still have question marks about. Always trying to improve that depth. Got some young guys that I feel just need a little more time. At the same time, we've got to be prepared to play our first game."

What is your early assessment of Boise State?

"They're a team that's used to winning. They're a very good traditional winning program. They've got a lot of returners back. They're used to winning and playing at a high level. That's our biggest challenge. I think this is a great test for us. We have a lot of respect for them."

What have you seen from our team in tackling ability?

"We've stressed tackling. Not just defensively, but special teams. That's a big, big factor especially early if the game is played in space. Their offensive coordinator likes to spread people out and all that, so tackling will be a big factor."

How would you describe the versatility in the running back room?

"I think so. Obviously just having a downhill run component with everything else that we do is a very big thing for us. I think one of the advantages we have is our offensive line is all back. They're an experienced group. I think you can build upon that. As the course of the season goes with either injuries or nicks and all that, we do have guys that have played before. I think that helps obviously. It helps with the running game too."

Defensively, Travis Williams came in (as your defensive coordinator) and has tried to establish his philosophy. What have you seen from that group?

"Coach Williams has done a great job with his staff. Just trying to be simple so we can play and play fast. They've just about got their two-deep set with who is where, and have got their plan together. I've been very impressed with that group as a whole. It's completely different than the spring. It feels different and looks different. Obviously we've got some injuries to what we already had and that's helped too."

A player you are very familiar with, Joey Gatewood, announced he is transferring to UCF. If you can talk about him, can you say what he'll provide and would he be a player eligible this year or is that something you'd have to work for?

"First of all, Joey is an excellent human being. He's a very talented young man that obviously I coached before. He's not eligible now. We'll look at waivers and all that, see what that looks like in the future. He's a guy that's extremely talented and can provide value to our team."

What are your trying to focus on this week besides Boise?

"It's more game planning. It's more predicting what we're going to get offensively, defensively and special teams. Getting good at what we want to get. The thing about a first game, you've got an idea, but you get there and things may be completely different. You've always got to be able to adjust. We're keeping that in mind. We're trying to be fairly simple and be really good at a few things offensively, defensively and special teams. Get our guys programmed for the different things they can see."

How would you described the competition at backup quarterback?

"It's good. Mikey (Keene) has done a really good job. Quad (Jones) has had a few injury or offset days that he wasn't able to be part of early. But those two guys are competing. Mikey has done a really good job when he's had opportunities in scrimmages. Quad has dome some good things too."

How do you prepare for a team (Boise State) that has a coach (Andy Avalos) that wasn't on the previous staff, even though he was a player there?

"He was there before as a defensive coordinator. They've got a lot of carryover and a lot of guys from his tree. Got a chance to go against him when he was the defensive coordinator at Oregon. He did a super job game planning and defensively. He's a very good coach. Like I said, they're a program that's used to winning at a high level. He's very familiar with the situation. Kind of reminds me when I was at Auburn, then I left for a year and then I came back. I'm sure he's still familiar with the players who were freshmen and how they operate. I think that's a familiar thing for him with his program."

You've talked about taking over play-calling duties. It's been a while since you did that. Is anything new for you to get ready for that?

"When you do something for 29 out of 31 years or 28 out of 30 years, it comes natural. It's just a matter of us. We've been working hard to identify our strengths. Identify the strengths of our quarterback and build around him. We're working hard to do that. I think we'll be an offense that you'll see us able to improve each week, but I do like our guys. I like the personnel that we have."

Unfortunately, COVID is in the news. Your former school is going through some issues. Before camp, you said vaccination rate was 70 percent. Has that improved?

"It has improved. I can't sit here and tell you exactly what the percent is. I'd say it's probably much improved is the best way to put that."

Is there continued education on that as we get closer the season?

"We're constantly going to educate our guys. They're going to make their decisions, but we're going to educate our guys. So far we've handled it well. There's still the reality of it running rampant all around you. Our guys have been responsible. We continue to do that. At the same time, not just us, everybody around college football has to be prepared to adjust. Whether they're vaccinated, not vaccinated. You see people getting it left and right that are non-vaccinated. We've got to be as COVID etiquette as we can and be ready to adjust."

After working with Dillon Gabriel, what's your trust level with him?

"Dillon is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. It's been us getting familiar with each other and getting a feel for what he likes and what he feels good about. Whether it's him or any other quarterback we've had, you want to build around their strengths. It's just one of those things. There's been great communication. Him and Coach Kinne have been great working together. He's a real cerebral guy. He knows what he likes. He's a great competitor. His teammates really feed off of him. He's not one of those guys to get in their face all the time, but when he talks people listen. He does have a special gift."

High school football is starting in Florida. As a former coach, do you still have a fondness for high school football and what would you tell the players as they get ready to play?

"High school football is as good as it gets. The seasons. Just wishing all the teams in Florida the best, coaches and players. We'll be keeping a close eye on it. Obviously we recruit in this state and you can see the emphasis we put and we'll continue to try to get the top players from this state to come be a part of it."

You mentioned earlier about trying to sort out special teams. Have you identified your return guys?

"We're pretty clear right now. I just don't want to tell anybody unless it gets closer to the game. We've got a good idea."

Corey Thornton was a true freshman corner that started every game last season. Him and Davonte Brown, how are they developing?

"They're not freshmen anymore. I think that's probably the best thing I can say. I think both those guys have grown. Really responded well to the coaches. Done a really good job. College football, there's nothing like experience. When you're a freshman, you're still trying to figure out what's going on a lot of times. Being able to go through spring and they're sophomores now, they've seen a lot of different things, I think that's really helped."

Terry Mohajir made a splash last week with his facility unveiling at the Board of Trustees meeting. How exciting is that for you just to see the plans in store? Is that something you've already fired off to recruits showing them what UCF may look like in a few years?

"It's extremely exciting for me. It's exciting for our staff and our players. They saw it and they're excited. That gets me excited. We've got big goals, big dreams. We've put ourselves out there. With that, you've got to keep up. Terry has done a super job with his dream and how he sees things. I'm 100 percent on board and real excited about it."

I know you probably aren't going to go through a depth chart. You've mentioned some true freshmen at various times, like Mikey Keene. Are there freshmen besides Keene that have a chance to help you this year?

"I'd rather not name names right now. We'll put a depth chart out late next week. Everything will be very clear."



