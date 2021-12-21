Gus Malzahn talks Florida - Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn previews the Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Florida during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 21 following his team's practice in Tampa. The Knights and Gators will square off Thursday night from Raymond James Stadium.

Opening statement:

"We had our first practice here at the site. It was good to get our guys moving around. Any time you play in a bowl and you've got two weeks to prepare, it's one of those deals that you're just going over the details and fine tuning of things. I thought overall it was a good practice."

What did you work on specifically in practice today? Or was it a walk through?

"It was more than a walk-through. We've prepared. We've had plenty of practices to prepare for this. It's the finer tuning of things. You're talking about a game, this is what I've been telling our guys: It's going to be about execution. We're playing a very talented team. We're playing a team that eight weeks ago, six weeks ago, whatever, they played Alabama down to the very end and could have won the game. Talking about a team that played in the SEC Championship Game last year. Almost won the game. You're talking about an ultra-talented team. I told them the windows are going to be a little smaller than they normally are. It's going to be about execution and tackling in open space. They're very good at running the football. Their head coach right now is the running back coach, so probably going to run the football. Got to stop the run. Going to be about the execution and the finer details of everything. That's what we've been preaching to our guys. That's kind of what we worked on today. We didn't do a lot of physical stuff. It was more the little things and the mental preparation. I liked the way our guys handled themselves today."

Defensive ends, trying to contain Emory Jones, how important is it for them to contain and keep him in the pocket?

"But he throws the ball pretty well too. I think he's their leading rusher. You've got to stop the run. That's a big challenge when a guy is such a good runner. You talk about trying to get after it and rushing the passer. It makes you slow down a little bit. We've got a lot of respect for him as we do their whole offense. They've got a real offense. It's one of the best offenses in all of college football. Really it starts with him."

In the past, whether or not it's true, there's been talk UCF maybe didn't get the best shot from opponents in a bowl game. Maybe they weren't motivated to play. Do you have any concerns Florida won't give you their best effort?

"No. No. We feel real strongly they'll give us their best effort. It's two in-state schools. When you get two in-state schools, especially in this state. Both teams will get their best."

On Emory Jones, Tatum Bethune said yesterday it's a similar game plan to preparing for Malik Cunningham at Louisville. Do you agree with that comparison?

"Yeah. I don't want to give away our secrets. First of all, both those quarterbacks, Emory and Malik, they're outstanding. They can make plays with their feet. They present different kind of challenges. There's no doubt. That's a tough one."

What about the younger guys in bowl practices? Did you get an opportunity to scout other guys? Anybody stand out?

"The unique thing for us is we've got 27 players who started the season with us who are no longer with us. So the young guys have been thrown into the fire and have actually been playing. So usually bowl practice the first week is about the young guys and putting the ball down in a scrimmage. We haven't been able to do that just because we're trying the guys we have left, to get to the game, so it's been a little different as far as strategy goes. We haven't been really physical. Last week we had a good Tuesday, Wednesday practice. We're at a point now our depth is so thin, we've just got to get our guys to the game."

How happier are you now that you're moving around better and will coach from the sidelines?

"Golly. Yeah. That was miserable. I don't ever want to do that again. I'm going to do a better job of paying attention on the sideline. Even to our own players. I'm glad to be on the sideline."

Are you 100 percent?

"I'm probably about 80 to 85 (percent). I'll be ready when the game starts. I'll be ready to go."

What's your relationship with UF interim coach Greg Knox?

"He was at Auburn a long time with Tuberville. I think he was there when I got there in '09 and he had just left. So we've got that connection. I've coached against him numerous times. He's a class act. He's a really good coach. We'll get their best."

What is your biggest goal in this game beyond just winning? What do you want to see from your team?

"I just want to win. Yeah. It's really as simple as that."

Can a bowl win set the tone for the offseason and carry over to the next year?

"No doubt. Bowls have a chance to give you momentum in a lot of different areas. You see it every year. I told our guys, this first year we're building our foundation. We want to try to send these seniors out on a high note. Get some momentum. That's really what we've been talking about."

G.J. Kinne was officially announce as Incarnate Word's coach. How do you plan replacing him?

"I'm going to wait on that until after the game. First of all, we're very happy for G.J. He wanted to be a head coach. I knew that when I hired him. For him to have this opportunity, that's a very quality program. Been in the playoffs the last two years. He's from Texas. I think it's a great opportunity. I'm very proud of him. He's going to come back tomorrow and still help us in the bowl which we're very appreciative of that. It doesn't surprise me. I've got some other guys on staff that will be head coaches too. There's no doubt about that. We're happy for him."

S.J. Tuohy got promote to Associate AD. Talk about what led to that.

"S.J., I already knew a lot about him when I hired him. He's one of those rising stars. He's done a super job with a lot of different things. Any time you're a new staff coming in, everybody's got to step up and he really went above and beyond. He earned that. He's a rising star in this profession. He'll be an AD probably in a short period of time. While we have him, we're very happy. He's a people person. He cares about our players. He's got a special gift. That was well deserved."

How do you approach the transfer portal? Are you actively looking for players? Do people come to you?

"We're looking for players that are right fits for us, that can come in and help. The high school guys we signed just recently, we're tickled to death to have those guys. We'll be strategic in the portal. Everything's changed. College football has changed. The guys that manage their roster the best are going to have a big advantage in college football. Like I said earlier, we're in the process of building our foundation. Felt real strong we need to start out with high school guys. That's the long-term effect. The guys we signed, there's a lot of NFL guys. We will add some guys from the portal. As long as they fit with what we're trying to do. Get ready for next year."

How do you think Travis Williams has grown as a coach?

"First of all, I knew he was going to do a great job. He's a relationship guy too. Gets real close to his players. They play extremely hard for him. Staff wise, he's such a team guy. He's one of those guys that really has a special gift. I think he's done an outstanding job. You're talking about we lost our leading tackler, we lost our leading pass rusher. We lost a lot of guys. It's kind of next man up. Our defense never flinched. I think he did a great job."



