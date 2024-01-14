"We hit a home run," Malzahn said. "We were going to go after a veteran guy and I made that crystal clear early on. There were rumors that he was going to go on the portal and all that. It just worked out. When he went in, I mean, we full court pressed him... We're very excited."

As for portal quarterbacks, UCF was previously linked to Tyler Shough (Texas Tech to Louisville), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina to NC State) and Dequan Finn (Toledo to Baylor) during the first couple weeks of December. Jefferson was a later portal entry, entering on Dec. 18. The waiting was more than worth it.

"For us and our offense, we really think he's the perfect fit. Not just as a player, but as a person. He's used to winning. He's really the perfect guy for us."

"Obviously, I have some history with him, recruited him out of high school, know a lot about him. Actually coached against him. Me being from Arkansas, my parents are still there and friends and all that. I know a lot about him.

"We were looking for a transfer quarterback at the end of the season, a veteran guy," Malzahn said. "When (Jefferson) went to the portal, he's the guy we had circled.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder brings a wealth of high-level experience and provides a clear replacement for John Rhys Plumlee . Combined with other returnees such as running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Kobe Hudson, Jefferson's addition gives UCF the potential to be among the Big 12's best offenses in 2024.

KJ Jefferson , the standout quarterback at Arkansas, announced his commitment for the Knights on New Year's Day and started classes last week.

Jefferson brings significant experience to Orlando. The Sardis, Miss., native spent five years at Arkansas with 39 career starts and has been the Razorback's full-time starter for the past three seasons.

"He knows how to win," Malzahn said. "Where it really stood out to me is in big games with the game on the line. He made play after play after play to help them win. And just like I said, me being from Arkansas and everything that goes with it, I knew a lot about him, watched him play a whole lot of football. Know a lot of people that know him.

"So we got the perfect guy for our offense, really, and for our program at this time. Coming in with the guys we have offensively, there's a lot of excitement around our building right now."

In his career, Jefferson has passed for 7,911 yards, 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He's also a rushing threat with 1,876 career yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns. He averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game in 2021 and 2022.

"He's a NFL quarterback," Malzahn said. "He's got all the physical tools. I mean, he's a big time runner. There's no doubt about that. He throws a deep ball as good as anybody in the country. And really what stands out to me is that he can extend plays. He's strong in the pocket. He escapes, and once he escapes, he has his eyes down the field. He can make plays when things break down.

"In college football, when you start playing the top teams, a quarterback's got to make plays. You've got your system and all that, but he has shown time and time again against some of the best defenses in the country, all of college football, that he's played extremely well in those moments."

Jefferson has a build and skill set that has often been compared to one of Malzahn's former quarterbacks, Cam Newton.

"That's why he's the perfect fit for us," Malzahn said. "When we've had quarterbacks with similar skill sets, that's when we won championships. Like I said, he's the perfect fit for us."

Jefferson coming to UCF also ended up being a big recruiting tool.

"You get a guy like KJ, he's recognized around the country," Malzahn said. "Great players want to play with great players. So even on the defensive side, it's helping us recruit. We're putting together a really good portal class right now."

Responding to a question about quick evaluation of transfer prospects, Malzahn said he wants players that his wife could turn on the film and say, 'Yep, he can play.' KJ Jefferson had a multitude of wow moments on film.

"There were about 10 of them, I think," Malzahn said. "Kristi, she approved. There's a couple plays that stood out. (They were playing Western Carolina), a guy hits him right in the grill, didn't even bother him and he flicked it out there. Then I think they were playing Alabama, the corner comes free and was hanging on him, he just flipped him off and he threw it down the field and all that. I don't know, there's about 10 of (those plays)."



