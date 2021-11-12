Gus Malzahn will coach SMU game from elevated platform

The injury occurred early in the first quarter last Saturday when a celebrating Quadric Bullard , excited over a fourth-down stop, sprinted towards the sideline. He collided with Malzahn, sending him to the ground. The head coach knew he had an injury, but toughed it out by coaching the rest of the game on his feet.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn suffered a fractured tibia during last week's home victory against Tulane, but will remain on the sideline for this Saturday's clash against SMU in Dallas.

During Monday's press conference, in which he arrived on crutches, he revealed he actually suffered a broken leg. At that time, they were still determining how he would coach the remainder of the games this season.

On Friday, during a radio appearance with Mike Bianchi and Marc Daniels on 96.9 The Game, Malzahn laid out the plan.

"It's been a little bit of an adjustment this week, no doubt about that," Malzahn said. "At practice earlier in the week, I was on the back of a golf cart. Made the best of that. Then yesterday we had a little dress rehearsal of how we're gonna do it at the game. I'm going to be up on a little bit of a platform on the sideline.

"I just don't want to go in the box. I want to be down there with my players and my coaches. I'll be propped up just a little bit. We're gonna move (offensive line coach ) Herb Hand upstairs and (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) G.J. Kinne will take my spot right there on the side. A little adjustment, but I think we'll be fine."

Bianchi suggested that platform could resemble a "lifeguard chair at the beach."

"It's not going to be quite as high as that," Malzahn said. "I've got to figure out how to get up there too. It's probably going to be six or seven feet up. That's what I've been operating and practicing. It gives me a good vantage point. And I'm close enough to my players where if I need to call somebody over and talk to them face-to-face, or my coaches, I think that's the best we can do.

"It's going to be a different deal for me. There's no doubt. 31 years of coaching. I'm kind of an active guy anyway. I like to be up and down the sidelines. Go visit the different positions during timeouts or when one side has the bal. It's going to be a little different for me, but we'll see how it works."

Later in the interview, Malzahn said star wide receiver Jaylon Robinson will likely play against SMU. After suffering an injury at Louisville, Robinson, who goes by the nickname "Flash," dressed for the first time against Tulane but did not see game action.

"Yeah, I think we will (see Jaylon Robinson)," Malzahn said. "He had a good week of practice. He's making the trip with us. We're excited to have him back helping us. That ought to be a good lift."

You can listen to the full interview here:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/139-open-mike-26936807/







