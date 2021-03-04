UCFSports - Herb Hand talks UCF potential, offensive line, food and more

During his coaching travels, offensive line coach Herb Hand had the opportunity to compete against UCF with four different schools: West Virginia, Tulsa, Penn State and Auburn. He says those past experiences, including the trust he has in Gus Malzahn, made it a "no-brainer" to come to Orlando.

"I've seen UCF at its very best and what it can be and what it will be," Hand said. "Coach Malzahn said the future of college football is here in Orlando. We're excited about being in the process of taking UCF, where the foundation is already built, and taking it to that next level and be consistent. Take it and stay there."

On Thursday, local media had the opportunity to speak with Hand for nearly 20 minutes. Here are the highlights of that wide-ranging conversation:

I asked about his early days with Gus Malzahn. The pair worked together at Tulsa under Todd Graham in 2007-08 as co-offensive coordinators. Malzahn had been making a name for himself in the high school ranks with his offenses, generating quite a buzz in the coaching world via his "Hurry-Up, No Huddle" book that was published in 2003. Hand had spent the past several years at West Virginia under Rich Rodriguez.

"We were both cut from the same cloth in terms of philosophically wanting to be in that tempo world," Hand said. "We took the zone concepts that we ran at West Virginia and the gap game concepts that Gus had been running at Springdale High School and the one year he was at Arkansas. We married those together. Put together a really neat package. We had some really good players at Tulsa that executed it well and built things from there."

Hand said they've remained close since then, obviously later reuniting on the Auburn staff from 2016-17.

"He's one of my core dudes," Hand said. "When he called me when this opportunity came up, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to come."

As someone who has known Malzahn for a long time, Hand was asked about a comment Gus made recently about UCF getting the "best version" of him.

"He seems to be more relaxed is the best way to put it," Hand said. "The time period he was off, he says it was a great time for him to reflect and look back on the things he's accomplished in his career. All of us realize how blessed we are to do what we do. You're always motivated. As a coach, you're wired that way. Players the same way. We're very competitive people... The great thing (about UCF) is the expectation levels are really high here. That's awesome. That's where you want to be. Nobody rises to low expectations. We have very high standards and expectations. That's what's exciting being at a place like this. The last couple weeks, it seems to me that Gus was the guy I first got to work with when we were at Tulsa together. That's awesome. His creative juices are going. He's looking forward to really getting back into spring practice mode."

Asked about UCF's current offensive line, Hand says he "loves" the unit. He's met with the group several times in "get to know you" type sessions as well as one-on-one.

"I'm looking forward to coaching these guys," Hand said. "We've got basically six of our top offensive linemen back. I think I did the numbers the other day, looking at how many snaps between those top six guys. There's like 4,800 snaps of experience from last year alone. That excites me. Any time you can have a veteran group, you cannot put a price tag on experience. We've got some really good young guys as well. Guys that I'm looking forward to seeing on the field. How we can improve and develop. When you have a veteran group like that, it's an exciting opportunity. I'm looking forward to the start of spring practice."