Mason Cholewa has been looking forward to this game in Pittsburgh for a long time.

As a native of the Steel City, the UCF defensive lineman remembers exactly where he was when he first learned of the series.

"I'm super excited," Cholewa said. "I've been waiting to play this game since I was a senior in high school. That's when I got the ESPN (alert) on my phone that said UCF will be playing Pitt in a home-and-home. I was shocked, actually. Then it was really funny because I was in class and we all have phones and everybody got the same alert and they started staring at me, like oh. I'm just super excited."

Cholewa is expecting a cheering section of 60-70 friends and family.

"I've got family from both ends coming," Cholewa said. "I've got people from my neighborhood coming, high school coaches, my high school friends, cousins, grandparents, everybody."