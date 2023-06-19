Derrick LeBlanc is coming home.

LeBlanc, a Class of 2023 defensive lineman who signed with Oklahoma and spent the spring in Norman, announced his transfer to UCF on Monday.

He will be reunited with his Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola teammate John Walker, who enrolled at UCF in January. Initially recruited as a defensive end, LeBlanc's future is likely on the interior as a defensive tackle.

The defensive line duo were always were highly coveted by UCF. In June 2021, prior to his junior season, LeBlanc shared this message he received from Gus Malzahn during an unofficial visit to campus.

"(Malzahn) told me I need to put a fence around you so you can stay home," LeBlanc said. "(He said) you'll love this place a lot. I've been talking to him since my freshman year since he was at Auburn, so he's known me for a while... I look at the staff and what they did at Auburn, I know he can change the culture and change the way people look at UCF. I'm telling you, UCF is gonna be something you don't want to play with pretty soon."

Not long after this quote, UCF received an invitation to the Big 12 and will begin play in the Power Five league this upcoming season. The Knights have been recruiting at unprecedented levels since Malzahn arrived prior to the 2021 season.

In his farewell tweet dated June 13, LeBlanc cited "unforeseen circumstances back home" as his reason for leaving OU.

"I had every intention of being a Sooner a life when I committed, but due to hardships back home I have decided to move closer to home," LeBlanc posted.

Since he entered the portal outside of the spring window, LeBlanc would need a NCAA waiver to be eligible this season.

UCF visits Oklahoma in a Big 12 game on Oct 21.



