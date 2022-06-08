Hometown Hero Zachary Tobe returns to UCF for official visit
Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Zachary Tobe is in the final stretch of his recruitment. He has five visits scheduled this month before announcing his commitment in July. First up was UCF as he was among the players visiting for Bounce House Weekend.
"It was fun being around the other recruits, being able to experience everything," Tobe said. "My player host did a great job showing us around Orlando. What they put on for us (on Saturday) was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it a lot."
His host was Jaiden Francois.
"He was cool," Tobe said. "He told me at first he went to Nebraska. He explained that going far away from home is not always the best thing. Being here might be the best thing for me."
Saturday's activities were a lot of fun.
"We did a little competition, like a relay race, dodgeball, shooting basketballs and a kicking contest," Tobe said. "Who could kick a field goal first. We won the relay because we had the kicker from Boone (Grant Reddick) on our team. He was a great, made it on the first try. It was a lot of fun."
UCF's secondary coaches, Addison Williams and David Gibbs, have made a big impression with him.
"They've done a good job staying in contact with me and my parents," Tobe said. "Making sure that if I go here that they'll take care of me. Every time I come over there they just reassure me that I'll have the best college experience and football experience."
What does he like most about UCF?
"The location for sure," Tobe said. "It's right here next to home. They're playing good football and going into the Big 12. Anything I could get from a school far away I could get right here at home."
UCF joining the Power Five is a big plus.
"UCF is already known for big upsets and beating big schools," Tobe said. "I think they'll do just fine going to a bigger stage so they can show what they're really about."
Next up are visits to Boston College (June 10), Illinois (June 17), Iowa (June 20) and North Carolina (June 24). He is planning to announce his commitment July 7.
"I'm looking at things to do around the school outside of football," Tobe said. "The coaches, players and a family feel is very important. I want to make sure my family feels good about it. They're one of my biggest influences."