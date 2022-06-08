Hometown Hero Zachary Tobe returns to UCF for official visit

Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Zachary Tobe is in the final stretch of his recruitment. He has five visits scheduled this month before announcing his commitment in July. First up was UCF as he was among the players visiting for Bounce House Weekend.

"It was fun being around the other recruits, being able to experience everything," Tobe said. "My player host did a great job showing us around Orlando. What they put on for us (on Saturday) was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it a lot."

His host was Jaiden Francois.

"He was cool," Tobe said. "He told me at first he went to Nebraska. He explained that going far away from home is not always the best thing. Being here might be the best thing for me."

Saturday's activities were a lot of fun.

"We did a little competition, like a relay race, dodgeball, shooting basketballs and a kicking contest," Tobe said. "Who could kick a field goal first. We won the relay because we had the kicker from Boone (Grant Reddick) on our team. He was a great, made it on the first try. It was a lot of fun."