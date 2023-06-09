Sunshine State stars comprise the headliners for UCF's second weekend of official visits. It's a much smaller group than the Bounce House Weekend contingent, many of whom were from Georgia and other states. Here's a look at the players expeceted in Orlando.



Wekiva defensive lineman Sincere Edwards is Mr. UCF. He holds the distinction of being the earliest commitment in UCF history, pledging last August prior to his junior year. "UCF is trying to turn their program around and you can see that with the recruits they're getting," Edwards said at the time of his commitment. "I'm backyard talent. That's something I want to be a part of. We go to a championship and we can talk about how we're all local boys and we went all the way." Edwards also has an official visit scheduled to Pittsburgh later this month (June 22).

Rockledge linebacker D.J. McCormick has been a frequent visitor to UCF. He attended a couple games last season and visited multiple times this spring, including Friday Knight Lights and for spring practice. In addition to UCF, South Florida, Duke, FAU, West Virginia, Liberty, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Kansas are among his other offers. He has more than 20 in total. "I've been wanting this offer," McCormick said about UCF earlier this spring. "I went to a couple games before and it's so nice there. It's live. The atmosphere is great. I like the crowd, the Bounce House. There's something different about playing in the Bounce House. That really stands out."

Wakulla defensive back Nehemiah Chandler was offered by UCF in January and has already visited multiple times, including Friday Knight Lights and spring practice. Maryland, South Florida, UAB and Georgia Tech are among his other offers. "UCF is No. 1 on my list," Chandler said earlier this spring. "Main reason is the staff. Coach Addi. I just love the staff and campus, the team... It's like a family. It's not like another visit where you just go through it. They make you feel you're at home."

Dr. Phillips defensive back Jashad Presley recent published a top six schools which included UCF, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Kentucky. This will be his first official visit. "(What I like about UCF is) the love the coaches give you the whole time you're there," Presley said earlier this spring. "It's like a family."