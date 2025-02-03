Indiana OL RaiShaun McHaney commits to UCF: 'I knew it was home'

Indianapolis native RaiShaun McHaney, a towering 6-foot-8, 260-pound offensive tackle from Lutheran High School, became the latest 2025 player to announce his commitment to UCF.

McHaney, who visited late last week, said it felt like home from the moment he set foot in Orlando.

"UCF jumped on the scene two or three weeks ago," McHaney told UCFSports.com. "I was another visit when they reached out. First it was Jeff Love, the Director of Recruiting. Coach (Shawn) Clark, the offensive line coach, he has a good relationship with my head coach. We started talking a little bit. They wanted to get me down for an official visit."

Arrangements were made for a midweek trip, so he made it down last Wednesday-Thursday.

"The visit was great," McHaney said. "It's a big campus, 75,000 students, but when you get down to it everything is right there. I loved the facilities. The biggest thing that stood out was just walking around with the coaches seeing how friendly everybody was. The relationships were next level.

"For me on the academic side, they have the major I wanted. I'm looking to become a pharmacist, so I'll be majoring in either chemistry or biochemistry. I'm very interested in life after football. Plus, being from Indiana, going down to Florida and being in 70, 80-degree sunny temperatures was definitely great."

Once the offer was extended, it was a quick decision.

"On that second day we had a meeting with Coach (Scott) Frost and he said, 'We're gonna offer you. Are you ready to be a Knight?' It was basically a done deal right there. I loved the campus, just loved everything about it. When I got there I knew UCF was home."

McHaney began his high school career as a linebacker, then he had a growth spurt prior to his junior season so he transitioned to the line where played both ways as a left tackle and defensive end. He's now 6-foot-8, 260 pounds and will be a tackle at UCF.

"UCF likes how I'm real athletic for my position," McHaney said. "UCF said they've got a lot of upperclassmen, seniors and juniors, in the room right now. They're trying to build their depth with some younger guys so they can develop, learn under the senior leaders and then be a dude by year two or three. They definitely see the potential in me and I was looking for a program that I can trust."

Prior to UCF's involvement, McHaney was most strongly considering Middle Tennessee and Army, schools he visited in recent weeks. He also had quite a few FCS offers.

"Talking to Coach Frost, he couldn't believe how they found me this late in the process," McHaney said. "My recruiting process was a little slower than others, but God takes his time for what's perfect. I just kept the faith, believing in myself and knowing God had a plan for me. This opportunity arose, so I couldn't let it slip away."

McHaney said he liked Frost a lot.

"He's an upfront, straightforward guy, real down to earth," McHaney said. "What you see is what you get. I liked that about him. He'll tell you straight up. He thinks I can make an impact on this team and possibly play at the next level if I put in the work."

He's also looking forward to working with his future position coach, Shawn Clark.

"Just going out to dinner and hanging out, he's a real funny guy," McHaney said. "Real open. I like the way he runs the o-line room. His guys are gonna be well respected while respecting others."

McHaney, who will sign Wednesday, plans to head down to Orlando following his May graduation.

"I told Coach Frost he's getting a dog," McHaney said. "You're going to see me play with a chip on my shoulder. I'll give my all every rep that I can."



