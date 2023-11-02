A tight end from Indiana has emerged on UCF's 2024 recruiting radar.

Lane Wadle of Greenfield-Central (Ind.) recently decommitted from Georgia Tech and immediately saw a flurry of new interest, including the Knights.

"When I posted about my decommitment from Georgia Tech, (UCF) coach (Cory) Giddings and coach (Andrew) Blaylock both reached out to me. They said they loved my film. Then I got on the phone with (tight ends) coach (Brian) Blackmon a few times over the last week."

Greenfield-Central just finished their season on Friday night, losing in the state playoffs.

"We actually had the best season at our school since 1975," Wadle said. "It was really good for the community. We ended up 9-2. We're in a super competitive conference. We went 8-1 in conference play and only lost to New Palestine (both in the regular season and playoffs). They produce a lot of Division I talent."

Wadle and his family took an early flight to Orlando in order to be on campus for the 12 noon homecoming game against West Virginia.

"I had a great time," Wadle said. "We used to go down to Florida every year. We have family down in Naples and would come to Orlando for the theme parks. A few of the recruiting coaches showed me around campus. It was very beautiful. I loved how close the athletic dorms were to the football facilities. And also how close the engineering building is. That's what I plan to major in. For how big the school is, the campus doesn't seem too big. Ohio State has a huge campus. I liked how compact it was, everything was close in proximity."