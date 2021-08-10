Isaiah Bowser gives UCF power at running back
UCF's stable of running backs now has a big horse capable of leading the way in Isaiah Bowser, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound transfer from Northwestern.
Bowser, who arrived earlier this summer, appears poised to make a big impact as UCF's top three rushers from last season have moved on.
"I like to run with power," Bowser said when asked what he brings to the position group. "That's probably the biggest thing. I like to think I have good vision and speed as well. We'll all see coming September 2."
Here's more of what he said during his Tuesday media availability.
On transferring to UCF:
"I got my degree and I was ready for an opportunity. I had the fortune of getting in touch with Coach Malzahn and Coach Haris. I'm thankful and blessed to be here."
On the opportunity he sees in front of him:
"The goal is to win the AAC Championship. That's what everybody is going for. I think the running backs can be a big part of that. I think we can make a big impact on the offense to go along with our receivers and other playmakers we have. I think running back is going to be a big part of it."
On what he sees from his teammates in the running back room:
"We have a wide variety of talent. The guys can do different things. A lot of quick guys, fast guys, strong guys. A big variety of different skill sets. I think everybody brings something to the table. We've been competing every day, just trying to get better."
On what he thinks about the offense:
"I think the offense is dynamic. So many playmakers, not to mention the veteran o-line doing great things. Obviously quarterback is incredible. I expect a lot of big plays and a lot of points."
On his leadership style:
"I'm just encouraging everybody to work their hardest. Everybody has the talent. It's about bringing it out of them every day when it gets tough and it's hot out there. I'm still really getting used to that heat. It's a lot different than the midwest. Pushing them to go their hardest."
On the role Gus Malzahn played in his decision to transfer:
"Everybody knows Malzahn. Football legend. He didn't have to do a lot of talking. Obviously a well-respected guy in college football. Great man, great leader. Like I said, I'm grateful to be here and playing under Coach Malzahn."
On working with co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tim Harris Jr.:
"He pushes us every day to be our best. Smart guy. Knows a lot about the game of football. Listening to him and trying to pick up things each and every day to add to my game. I think he's really helped me with my game a lot."
On what he thinks about quarterback Dillon Gabriel:
"I knew he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He's a very personable guy. He talks to everybody. You'd think a guy of his talent might have a big head, but that's not Dillon at all. He's a team guy. Great leader. I enjoy being around him every day."
On his favorite football movie:
"Mine is actually The Blind Side. I just learned the other day S.J., the little boy in the movie, actually works here in real life. I thought that was crazy. I used to love that movie as a kid."
On the differences he's seen between UCF and Big Ten football:
"Biggest thing I've noticed is speed. A lot of fast guys on the team. As far as intensity and physicality, it's pretty similar. Speed is a big thing. A lot of hungry guys down here that want to be great. I've noticed that as well. A lot of competition every day. Everybody wants to be the best they can be."