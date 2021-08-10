Isaiah Bowser gives UCF power at running back

UCF's stable of running backs now has a big horse capable of leading the way in Isaiah Bowser, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound transfer from Northwestern.

Bowser, who arrived earlier this summer, appears poised to make a big impact as UCF's top three rushers from last season have moved on.

"I like to run with power," Bowser said when asked what he brings to the position group. "That's probably the biggest thing. I like to think I have good vision and speed as well. We'll all see coming September 2."

Here's more of what he said during his Tuesday media availability.

On transferring to UCF:

"I got my degree and I was ready for an opportunity. I had the fortune of getting in touch with Coach Malzahn and Coach Haris. I'm thankful and blessed to be here."

On the opportunity he sees in front of him:

"The goal is to win the AAC Championship. That's what everybody is going for. I think the running backs can be a big part of that. I think we can make a big impact on the offense to go along with our receivers and other playmakers we have. I think running back is going to be a big part of it."

On what he sees from his teammates in the running back room:

"We have a wide variety of talent. The guys can do different things. A lot of quick guys, fast guys, strong guys. A big variety of different skill sets. I think everybody brings something to the table. We've been competing every day, just trying to get better."

On what he thinks about the offense:

"I think the offense is dynamic. So many playmakers, not to mention the veteran o-line doing great things. Obviously quarterback is incredible. I expect a lot of big plays and a lot of points."