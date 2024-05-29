Jack Zyska knows what it takes to reach the College World Series.

Playing under then-Notre Dame assistant Rich Wallace in 2022, Zyska and his teammates won a regional and Super Regional - all on the road - to get to Omaha.

"The atmosphere is electric regardless of where you are," Zyska said about regional play. "You've got to get there. Every team that's in a regional deserves to be there and they've a very good team. When you're in a regional, all bets are off.

"Our style of baseball travels. It's going to play well. Rely on your pitching and defense with timely hitting. That's how you win regionals and Super Regionals. Go in there with a great deal of confidence because our style of baseball is going to travel for sure."

Does UCF have what it takes to get to Omaha?

"Absolutely," Zyska said. "It takes a special team aside from talent in the lineup and in the rotation. It takes a special group of guys. I think we have that. That tough style of baseball where you've got to go out and out-execute somebody, I think it's going to be tough to beat us twice for sure."

Zyska was perhaps Wallace's biggest offseason addition. After he was granted a medical redshirt to free up an additional season of eligibility, Zyska transferred to UCF last September. Continuing the reputation he had at Notre Dame, Zyska proved to be UCF's best power hitter slugging a team-best 10 home runs and 44 runs batted in.

He came to Orlando to help Wallace start his head coaching journey on the right foot.

"It means a lot (to get to a regional)," Zyska said. "That's kind of why I cam here. We've been saying it all year. All we've got to do is get to June. Get to a regional and all bets are off. Anything can happen and here we are."



