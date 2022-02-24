Grayson (Ga.) linebacker Jalen Smith visited UCF for a game last season and returned recently for the 'Hometown Hero' recruiting event.

"I loved it a lot," Smith said. "I felt right at home. The coaches have been talking to me a lot. It's a home atmosphere. They always talk about family and building a relationship with us. It really does feel like home."

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Williams is Smith's primary recruiter.

"We have a great relationship," Smith said. "Getting to know him a little better was real good, just seeing what he's all about. I got to meet his family too, his wife and kids."

Smith set the Grayson record with 173 tackles during his junior season, which was also the top number in Class 7A.