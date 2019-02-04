A day after concluding his official visit, James Tarver Jr. announced his commitment to UCF.

The defensive back emerged on the radar after a big senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines, picking up an offer in recent weeks.

"I love the coaches," Tarver said. "Just how passionate they are in teaching. They live the game through us. The message to me was they like athletes and that I meet what they liked. They like how I go up for the ball and find the ball, as well as of moving my feet and patience."

UCF is undecided about a future position, whether it'll be cornerback or safety.

Tarver liked how academics were a big focus of his visit.

"I liked how they talked about getting me organized with my classes and making sure that I'm really part of the family," Tarver said.

A pair of Jacksonville natives, Otis Anderson and Eriq Gilyard, served as Tarver's player hosts.

Tarver is UCF's first commitment that will sign in the late period, which begins Wednesday. The Knights already signed the majority of their 2019 class in December.