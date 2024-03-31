Jarrad Baker aims to make breakthrough at WR
Jarrad Baker is ready to make his last year his best year.
The former Eau Gallie star joined the program in 2019, but saw his trajectory sidetracked with a pair of ACL injuries early in his career. After seeing mostly special teams action in 2021 and 2022, Baker emerged as a receiving option in 2023 catching seven passes for 45 yards.
The goal for his redshirt senior season is to break into UCF's primary receiver rotation.
"I haven't done anything I want to do yet," Baker said. "To keep the story short, I'm on a revenge tour."
Baker is anxious to prove he's an all-around receiver, living up to the potential he had coming out of high school when he was one of the top players in Central Florida.