Jarrad Baker is ready to make his last year his best year.

The former Eau Gallie star joined the program in 2019, but saw his trajectory sidetracked with a pair of ACL injuries early in his career. After seeing mostly special teams action in 2021 and 2022, Baker emerged as a receiving option in 2023 catching seven passes for 45 yards.

The goal for his redshirt senior season is to break into UCF's primary receiver rotation.

"I haven't done anything I want to do yet," Baker said. "To keep the story short, I'm on a revenge tour."

Baker is anxious to prove he's an all-around receiver, living up to the potential he had coming out of high school when he was one of the top players in Central Florida.



