Jarrad Baker has been waiting years for this opportunity.

A member of the Class of 2019, the former Eau Gallie star chose UCF over Arizona State, Baylor, Missouri and Iowa State. Schools were split whether his future was on offense or defense with offers on both sides of the ball. For UCF, they were hoping Baker could be their next go-to wide receiver but circumstances halted his progress.

Following his freshman season, Baker tore his ACL during bowl practice. Then less than a year later just when he thought he was back, he tore his ACL again but his time in his other knee. It was back to square one.

Baker, who lost his mother during his sophomore year of high school, leaned on support from his younger sisters, Jada and Janea.

"I've been raising my two sisters since the 10th grade," Baker said. "I'm kind of their father figure. They were a big reason why I stayed home (and went to UCF). That's why I go so hard...

"(After the injuries), I was just praying and keeping my faith. My sisters were just staying with me. And me knowing what type of football player I can be. At the end of the day, I was just putting my best foot forward and just kept on trying to persevere."

After the setbacks, Baker returned to playing shape in time for the 2021 season. He's been a key special teams player the past two seasons, competing on all four return units.

Position wise, Baker had difficulty carving out a spot. He was moved to defensive back in 2021, but is now back to playing wide receiver. For the first time in his career, his fifth season at UCF, Baker appears poised to make an impact beyond special teams.

"Jarrad Baker has really come into his own," UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said recently. "I've been real proud of him. In his defense, we finally put him in one position this spring and we've left him there. He's kind of been that toolbox guy in the past, but he's really done some good things."

Baker said he really appreciates everything Malzahn and wide receivers coach Grant Heard have done for him.

"It's a family atmosphere," Baker said. "Like I said, I kind of raised my sisters so any time anything is going on back at home, Coach Malzahn and Coach Heard, it's a big family, they're always looking after me and my family's best interest. They know some stuff that I go through, a lot of other college students may not have to go through. They always work with me. It's good having a head coach and a position coach that's willing to work with me."

Baker said he had some great mentors early in his career, Gabe Davis and Marlon Williams.

"Just coming in as a freshman, I was looking at those guys and how they prepared, even what they eat," Baker said. "Especially Gabe, seeing what he did to separate himself. I tried to model my game after theirs."

As for this year's offense, Baker loves what he's seeing.

"We have a big influence on pushing the ball down the field," Baker said. "For a guy like me who's a fast guy, that's real exciting. Coming from last year, we were kind of like more into running the ball but when Coach (Darin) Hinshaw came in, he's really been focusing on pushing the ball down the field a little bit more. Especially for a slot receiver like me, that's right up my alley."

Baker has one reception in his career, which was all the way back in his freshman season in 2019. How does it feel knowing UCF is counting on him this year?

"I'm super excited, but I'm just trying to just keep my preparation first," Baker said. "This is kind of like a new feeling for me, being kind of in the mix and stuff. I'm just trying to keep my head straight."

His potential breakout also coincides with UCF moving into the Big 12.

"For me, it's kind of like right on time," Baker said. "I haven't really been playing a lot just these last couple of years besides special teams, but now we're going to the Big 12. So it's kind of like my debut on the biggest stage. I'm super excited for me and my team because I feel like we're gonna make a splash."



