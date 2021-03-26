UCFSports - Jaylon 'Flash' Robinson looking to lead the receivers

Jaylon 'Flash' Robinson looking to lead the receivers
Jaylon Robinson had a successful debut for UCF last season, finishing second on the team in receiving with 51 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns.
With Marlon Williams moving on, the opportunity is there for "Flash" to move into the more featured role. We caught up with the Texas native on Friday following the seventh practice of spring.
"It's a big spring for me," Robinson said. "I've still got a lot to learn. I've got to step up and have high standards for the guys under me. And be a leader. I've got to be a bigger leader this year."
He recognizes that success comes with hard work.
"Just taking things more serious and maturing," Robinson said. "Doing the right things. Coming to work. Just putting in extra work even when I don't want to. Going out of my way to do things I wouldn't have done last year."
It seems to be a universal team buy-in to the coaching transition and Robinson is no different.
"Gus (Malzahn) is a pusher," he said. "He pushes us. He's very energetic. I like that. He helps us step up to the plate. He brings a different energy. He's ready to work. You can tell. That makes us come ready to work. He gives us some good energy."
It was also reassuring to know he'd be working again with his previous wide receivers coach, Darrell Wyatt.
"That was big for us," Robinson said. "It's good because he knows us. It's all about being comfortable. You play good when you're comfortable. He knows us. He can vouch for us. I love having him back."
Robinson said there will be similarities to the Heupel offense, but a big difference in how things are structured.
"We're gonna be fast paced," he said. "We move fast. I would say it's similar to last year's offense. He's pushing that to be the exact same way or even faster... (But we are) running a different offense now. We run different routes. I think the offense that we run now gives me the opportunity to show my route running and other routes other than just me being a deep threat. It's more open.
"Last year I felt like it was a lot of option routes. We had a decision to make. We had to make decisions while running routes with different coverages. Now we have set routes. I guess you'd call it the pro-style offense where we can have time to work. A set route. Don't have to run option routes."
It's not just Marlon Williams that's departed. Also gone are Tre Nixon and Jacob Harris, leaving plenty of room for other players to emerge. Ryan O'Keefe should be one to take advantage.
"He's more confident now," Robinson said of his teammate. "I feel like he got some PT last year and he's going to get even more this year. He's just stepped up to the plate. It all starts in the offseason and you can tell he's improved with his route running, playing fast and being more comfortable. And having confidence. He has so much more confidence than he had last year. He's going to be a big help this year."
One of the biggest additions could end up being Brandon Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee who enrolled this January.
"He's having a great spring," Robinson said. "He shows that he's a guy you can count on. He's going to make the play. If you throw him the ball, he's gonna catch it. He's a veteran guy. You can tell by how he plays. He shows that he's been there before. I think that was a good add-on to our team. We needed that."