UCFSports - Jaylon 'Flash' Robinson looking to lead the receivers

Jaylon Robinson had a successful debut for UCF last season, finishing second on the team in receiving with 51 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

With Marlon Williams moving on, the opportunity is there for "Flash" to move into the more featured role. We caught up with the Texas native on Friday following the seventh practice of spring.

"It's a big spring for me," Robinson said. "I've still got a lot to learn. I've got to step up and have high standards for the guys under me. And be a leader. I've got to be a bigger leader this year."

He recognizes that success comes with hard work.

"Just taking things more serious and maturing," Robinson said. "Doing the right things. Coming to work. Just putting in extra work even when I don't want to. Going out of my way to do things I wouldn't have done last year."

It seems to be a universal team buy-in to the coaching transition and Robinson is no different.

"Gus (Malzahn) is a pusher," he said. "He pushes us. He's very energetic. I like that. He helps us step up to the plate. He brings a different energy. He's ready to work. You can tell. That makes us come ready to work. He gives us some good energy."

It was also reassuring to know he'd be working again with his previous wide receivers coach, Darrell Wyatt.

"That was big for us," Robinson said. "It's good because he knows us. It's all about being comfortable. You play good when you're comfortable. He knows us. He can vouch for us. I love having him back."