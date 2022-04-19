Top tight end prospect Jayvontay Conner will announce his college decision this Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Conner, who grew up in Opelika, Ala., and recently moved to North Carolina where he attends East Forsyth High School, just dropped his top six, a group that includes UCF, Maryland, Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He said it's now a top seven to reflect a recent offer from Texas A&M.

Last Wednesday, Conner was in Florida to check out UCF.

"It was real nice," Conner said. "I really enjoyed myself. They showed me a lot of love. I talked to (tight ends) Coach (Brian) Blackmon, (offensive coordinator) Coach (Chip) Lindsey and Coach (Gus) Malzahn. I sat down and had great conversations with everybody.

"I'm real interested in UCF. They were one of the first schools that started recruiting me. I feel the program is going up in a real good way. They've been really good the past few seasons. They're on the rise."

How did he like meeting Coach Malzahn?