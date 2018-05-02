UCFSports.com

Jeff Lebby knew from the start Josh Heupel was destined to be a head coach.

It was at Oklahoma in the early 2000s the pair began their coaching journey together - Lebby as a student coach after a spinal injury ended his playing career; Heupel as a graduate assistant following his brief stint in the NFL.

"You know somebody who is that competitive, has that much attention to detail and loves it that much and has presence, I absolutely knew he was going to have a great career," Lebby said. "First of all, he's got great habits and a great work ethic. All those things you've got to have to put yourself in a position for success. Then he's incredibly knowledgeable. There's some players that have 'it,' there's some coaches that have 'it,' and I think Coach Heupel is one that definitely has 'it.' He has presence about him and knows how to lead as a player and now as a coach."

Following his graduation from Oklahoma, Lebby spent nearly a decade on staff at Baylor, the last few years as the Bears' passing game coordinator. He and Heupel remained close and he was ecstatic to have the opportunity to join him in Orlando.

"It's been great," Lebby said. "I love being here and so do my wife and daughter. We've got a little boy on the way. It's been really good."