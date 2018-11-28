UCFSports.com

Jeff Lebby expresses confidence in D.J. Mack
The show must go on.
With McKenzie Milton sidelined, understudy Darriel Mack Jr. takes the reigns of the offense for Saturday's American Athletic Conference Championship against Memphis.
Quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby met with the media on Wednesday to talk about Mack and also the elevated role of freshman Quadry Jones, who now assumes the No. 2 spot.
Can you talk about last Friday and how Darriel stepped up in the face of adversity? Obviously an emotional time seeing what happened to KZ, but looked like he really stepped up and did what it took to get the job done.
"Yeah, he did. D.J. has done a good job preparing all year. I had no doubts when he entered the game we were going to be able to go execute and do what we needed to do to get a big win. He did it."
How have you seen Darriel handle this week knowing he's the starter?
"D.J. has done a good job handling every week. That's what we've tried to impress upon everybody in the program. Find ways to get better every single day. He's done that. I think people will see that come Saturday afternoon. We're excited about it."
What can you tell us about Darriel and his mentality, how he'll handle a big spot like this?
"D.J. is a confident kid. He's a tough kid. He really is. He's done a really good job preparing. That's what it's all about. That's what's going to give us the opportunity to win on Saturday is the preparation he's put in, not only in the past two days, but all year. That's what's going to give us a chance to be confident and go play ball with him."
Have you seen McKenzie rub off on Darriel?
"Just from a confidence standpoint. D.J. loves watching McKenzie from a day-to-day basis, having great confidence in who he is, what he does. I think KZ has done a great job of leading in that way and knowing exactly who he is. That's been fun to watch."
Does anything change with Quadry Jones going up to the No. 2 spot?
"No. It's the same gig. And Quad, Hayden, I've said it since fall camp, we've got a great room. We really do. Those guys have done a good job. Quadry has done a really good job this week. We'll have everybody ready to roll."
If something were to happen to Darriel, what's your level of confidence in Quadry?
"We're confident with Quad. I think the thing people miss at times is that we've got really good football players. It's not about one guy. We've got a great unit. We've got guys that have had a ton of production for a long time. Guys that have played a bunch of ball and done a good job for us. That won't change."
What's the value in the idea that Darriel started at ECU and has played in eight games this season?
"That is instrumental right now. We didn't know it back then. It's a huge deal for him. He played a whole game, on the road, hostile environment. Found a way to fight for us and make plays. Take care of the football and get a win on the road. That right now is a huge deal."
I understand McKenzie has been FaceTiming into the meetings?
"He called first thing this morning. I'm sitting at my desk, 6:30 a.m. and he FaceTimed. We talked about practice the day before. Yesterday we talked for a few minutes. He had a couple things going this morning so he wasn't able to be on FaceTime this morning (in the meeting), but he'll be on at 4:30 with us this afternoon. Love that he's a part of the room. Obviously that's going to be for forever and ever. I think it's been good for him staying in tune."
You don't want Darriel to change who he is. He's more of a physical runner than maybe McKenzie was. Now that you've lost McKenzie, you don't want to limit him?
"We're trying to go win a football game. We're going to do everything we can to go win and put our guys in position to win. Whatever it takes on Saturday, that's what we'll do. I've got great confidence in him throwing the football too. We'll be in good shape."
How different is Memphis this time around?
"Memphis was a good football team when we went there. I think they got a little bit of a bad rap. Going on the road, had a couple tough games in tough environments. But they were a good football team when we went there. I don't know how much has changed. They're playing really good ball right now, but I think we are too. It's going to be a fun day."
What does it say about Mack's mental state and his ability to lead this team coming in about a year or two earlier than expected?
"D.J. has got good leadership because of the way he preps and the way he plays and how much fun he has with the game. It's been fun to watch all the guys rally around him too. Everybody is going to fight for D.J. and D.J. is going to fight for every teammates in that locker room."
Wyatt Miller said D.J. always has a smile on his face, always happy.
"Absolutely. He's a fun-loving kid. Big heart. Got a great family. Everybody likes being around him. He's been fun to watch."
What makes Quadry potentially a special player?
"Quadry is talented. Quadry is very, very talented. He's a guy that understands the game. He's unique from the standpoint that he's got a big, big arm for not being a big guy. He's got great awareness and he's got a chance to be a really, really good player."
In the USF game, one thing I thought was key, was how Mack was able to connect with Dredrick on a deep ball. I know they were close at ECU. I know you didn't ask him to beat USF with his arm, but the fact he was able to complete that, does that give him confidence going forward?
"I think he's had confidence. I think we've been real close on a couple things. He missed one the play before to Tre. What you love about him and I think what tells you a little bit about D.J. is he comes right back the next snap, fixes it and makes a great play to Snelly on third down. I think D.J. is confident. We're going to throw him. We're going to run him. We're going to do what we do. That's going to be who were are. We're not going to change. I think we'll be in great shape."
