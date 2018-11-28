UCFSports.com

The show must go on.

With McKenzie Milton sidelined, understudy Darriel Mack Jr. takes the reigns of the offense for Saturday's American Athletic Conference Championship against Memphis.

Quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby met with the media on Wednesday to talk about Mack and also the elevated role of freshman Quadry Jones, who now assumes the No. 2 spot.

Can you talk about last Friday and how Darriel stepped up in the face of adversity? Obviously an emotional time seeing what happened to KZ, but looked like he really stepped up and did what it took to get the job done.

"Yeah, he did. D.J. has done a good job preparing all year. I had no doubts when he entered the game we were going to be able to go execute and do what we needed to do to get a big win. He did it."

How have you seen Darriel handle this week knowing he's the starter?

"D.J. has done a good job handling every week. That's what we've tried to impress upon everybody in the program. Find ways to get better every single day. He's done that. I think people will see that come Saturday afternoon. We're excited about it."

What can you tell us about Darriel and his mentality, how he'll handle a big spot like this?

"D.J. is a confident kid. He's a tough kid. He really is. He's done a really good job preparing. That's what it's all about. That's what's going to give us the opportunity to win on Saturday is the preparation he's put in, not only in the past two days, but all year. That's what's going to give us a chance to be confident and go play ball with him."

Have you seen McKenzie rub off on Darriel?

"Just from a confidence standpoint. D.J. loves watching McKenzie from a day-to-day basis, having great confidence in who he is, what he does. I think KZ has done a great job of leading in that way and knowing exactly who he is. That's been fun to watch."

Does anything change with Quadry Jones going up to the No. 2 spot?

"No. It's the same gig. And Quad, Hayden, I've said it since fall camp, we've got a great room. We really do. Those guys have done a good job. Quadry has done a really good job this week. We'll have everybody ready to roll."

If something were to happen to Darriel, what's your level of confidence in Quadry?

"We're confident with Quad. I think the thing people miss at times is that we've got really good football players. It's not about one guy. We've got a great unit. We've got guys that have had a ton of production for a long time. Guys that have played a bunch of ball and done a good job for us. That won't change."

What's the value in the idea that Darriel started at ECU and has played in eight games this season?

"That is instrumental right now. We didn't know it back then. It's a huge deal for him. He played a whole game, on the road, hostile environment. Found a way to fight for us and make plays. Take care of the football and get a win on the road. That right now is a huge deal."