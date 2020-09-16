UCFSports - Joey Halzle goes in-depth on UCF quarterbacks

Dillon Gabriel performed above all expectations as a true freshman. Now it's about mastering the position. UCF quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle provides insight into Gabriel's offseason development and his expectations for this season, plus talks about the rise of backup Quadry Jones and gives an update on the rehabilitation of McKenzie Milton.

What are you seeing in the development of Dillon Gabriel this season, going from year one to year two?

"An excitement to dig into the details of what he's doing. Not just to know, okay, I know the players. I know the coverage. Now it's what's the detail. What's the why in what I'm doing. It's not reluctant. It's not someone forcing him to do something. He's excited. He wants to take everything to the next level of understanding and that's what is taking his game on the field to the next level of play. He's earlier with the ball than he used to be. He's not late and trying to rip it in there. He's seeing and knows. He's anticipating and he's driving footballs all over the field. It's really exciting to watch. Everything we're doing in the classroom is carrying over to the football field right now."

How did you handle those months during the spring and early summer with Dillon? I know he went back home to Hawaii. Were those still productive months in terms of teaching over video chat? What was that time period like as you worked through what would have been a spring practice?

"Obviously nothing trumps playing on the field. We can talk as much as we want and draw it up as much as we want, but the field is where everything comes together. The difficulty was him being six hours behind back in Hawaii. So we'd start our meetings at 2 and 8 a.m. his time. The benefit of it, and because we couldn't go on the field and weren't pushing to get an install in, it was a lot of the why and why defenses structure themselves a certain way. Why people defend us a certain way and other offenses a different way. When you have months and months of just Zoom meetings, you can only talk about install and certain plays so many times. So now it's let's dig in and find some other stuff here. Why are people doing this? Why? We spent a lot of time on the why of football. Why people certain things and structure things certain ways. For losing the on-field time, I think it was very beneficial mentally to our entire quarterback room."

Sam Jackson says he's seeing an expanded confidence from Dillon. Do you think that's because he's understanding the nuances of the game more?

"I think that's the main cause. It's hard to be confident. You can show confidence, but if you don't know what you're getting. If you don't know where you're supposed to go with the football. If you can't see the defense and how they're moving and rotating. Okay, this is dead, I'm over here. I'm dropping it down. I'm getting outside. It's really hard to have that real confidence that you can feel. I'm in control. I know what's going on. I got this. Let's go. That confidence comes from understanding your offense better, your protections and what you're getting on the other side of the football. That's obviously a leading cause for why the whole team is feeling a different guy."

What have you seen from Quadry Jones and his development?

"Quadry has had an absolutely amazing camp. He's as quick minded as everybody we've got as far as getting into checks. I've got to get my pro over here, I've got to flip it over here. Everyone's down, I'm checking, I'm going over the top. Understanding his protections and defenses. His arm talent is elite. He can throw balls from all different arm angles, different body positions and snap the ball all over the field. Quad has been very, very good all fall camp. Now that we're going into game prep, we have complete confidence that if Quad steps on the field we can run everything in our playbook and keep it rolling."

Last year was a learning experience every time Dillon went out on the field. Would you say he has a full plate in terms of the offense and not holding anything back? Everything you want to run you can now run with Dillon?

"Short answer, yes. He can handle it. You can put it on him. Then it's our job to be okay, what makes the most sense. Just because you can put everything on him doesn't mean you necessarily should. We want him to be free and not thinking a bunch out there and just letting it rip, especially the way we play. We want to attack. We don't want to be sitting back trying to figure everything out. We're going to attack and take it to the other side of the ball. As far as him understanding and him getting us in the right spot and his eyes in the right place, there's nothing I or our staff questions about what he can handle."