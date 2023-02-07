John Rhys Plumlee is better known as UCF's starting quarterback, but baseball was always the first love for the Hattiesburg, Miss., native.

He was a two-sport player at Ole Miss and finally will make his debut for UCF Baseball this season. When he transferred in a year ago, Plumlee was already past the portal deadline to be immediately eligible to play baseball.

"I'm really excited," Plumlee said. "Super fired up. You come in with the mindset of playing both and that was my plan. It stung not being able to play last season, but I think it was better for me in the long run. I got to play spring ball with football and ultimately will get to play spring ball again this year. As far as baseball, I'm really, really excited to get back on the diamond for sure."

After spending the summer and fall exclusively on the football side, Plumlee said it's been a process to get re-acclimated to baseball. Hitting is the biggest component, just "knocking off the rust" and seeing velocity on a consistent basis. He intended to spend some time in the batting cages during the football season, though that became harder to do as the grind picked up.

Plumlee's background is playing center field though he can man any of the outfield spots.

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Plumlee appeared in 60 games with 20 starts. He hit for a .267 average with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs during the last season he played in 2021.

"At the end of the day, I want to do whatever it takes," Plumlee said. "Whatever my role needs to be to help this team win. Whether that's being an everyday starter in center field, left field or right field, or a base runner, whatever it is, I want to help this team make a regional and make a run in the tournament."

Plumlee believes this UCF team is definitely NCAA Tournament worthy.

"Obviously you've got to have the players to do it and I think we do," Plumlee said. "Last year the injury bug hit us. We have the guys and the mindset to put in the work necessary to accomplish the goals we want. I think this team is checking all the boxes."

UCF will open the season with a three-game series against Siena Feb. 17-19. The last time Plumlee saw live action was in June 2021 during Ole Miss' run to the Super Regionals.

"I can't remember a time when I didn't play baseball," Plumlee said. "My earliest memories are on the baseball field with my dad, going to the cages and hitting. I've always been drawn to it. I'm really, really excited to finally have the opportunity to do it again."



