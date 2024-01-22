On Tuesday, UCF hosts West Virginia, a team that's coming off a court-storming win against Kansas. The Mountaineers struggled in non-conference play, but are now finding their rhythm now that talented guard RaeQuan Battle is eligible.

UCF went 1-1 during their Lone Star State trip last week, rallying to beat Texas 77-71 last Wednesday and then dropping a 57-42 decision at No. 5 Houston on Saturday.

Looking back on last week, Dawkins thought it was a "good win" at Texas. He thought it was a great team win, the guys kept fighting and kept competing. Proud of their effort.

Give Houston credit, particularly for their tough defense. They didn't respond well. It will be a learning experience going forward.

Dawkins said the must "regroup and respond" going into the West Virginia. WVU is terrific now that they're healthy and everybody is eligible.

Dawkins then addressed the "classless" accusations from Longhorns coach Rodney Terry, who was upset by the Knights' postgame celebration.

"I didn't see anything because I walked off the floor. We didn't switch ends, so I didn't see what transpired at the time. For me, I just walked off the court. I didn't hear about any of that until I was in the press conference. So as you can imagine, I was a little surprised.

"But I know Coach Terry. Rodney is a good guy. Basketball is an emotional sport, like all sports. It's very emotional. Things can happen like that. But I thought our guys, like anyone that wins a game like that, they were excited about the win. That was the extent of it. I think when they went to the shake line, everyone was cordial and shook hands like we always do sportsmanship wise. That was the extent of what we did.

"Were they happy? They should be. Any team that wins any game should be excited. You invest so much in each one of these games in preparation. So when you win, it's big. I'm sure when they won the other night against Baylor they were very excited. That's the extent of it.

"I know Coach Terry. He's a good guy. It's one of those things that happens in our sport."

Dawkins was asked whether Rodney Terry had personally reached out to him.

"No, I have not spoken with him. Like I said, I do know him. We're friends. There's no real need on my end. I understand that emotions can run hot in those situations. We're human beings. I did read somewhere that he did apologize publicly for it. That says a lot. That means he's taking ownership of what happened and we move forward."

Looking back on Houston's smothering defense and how difficult they made things for UCF's offense, Dawkins said they have to learn how to play through the physicality. He thinks they'll improve from it.

Dawkins says he feels they defended well vs. Houston. That's what they hang their hat on.

Looking at West Virginia, they're starting to click after some early struggles. RaeQuan Battle was declared eligible to play in mid-December and he's averaging close to 20 points per game. Big man Jesse Edwards, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, may return to action vs. UCF after being out with an injury. Dawkins says WVU has a lot of talent and are well coached. They're playing their best basketball right now.

Dawkins is hoping to see another big home crowd vs. WVU. He wants UCF to continue to show a big home-court advantage like you see in the rest of the Big 12.

On RaeQuan Battle, he's a three-level scorer. Long, athletic. Can drive and shoot from mid-range and long range. "He's a really good basketball player."

On Jaylin Sellers' health, he's improving. He didn't start vs. Texas because he hadn't practiced the day before.

On Shemarri Allen's offensive game, he was huge in the comeback win against Texas, scoring 15 points in the second half. He's a team captain. Dawkins says he's a natural leader and loves what he brings from that perspective. They know he can be a scorer, it's just about getting comfortable on the court.

Talking more about Shemarri, Dawkins says he has a great knowledge of the game and he's a great communicator. And he's very positive. That's why guys gravitate towards him.

Dawkins says this team is full of high-character individuals. They are resilient and believe they can always win, even despite early deficits. Dawkins always watches effort and energy and his says this team has always impressed him in how they compete for 40 minutes.