UCFSports.com

From #UCFast to #Heuperspeed?
Echoing the sentiments from his teammates, center Jordan Johnson says it's a significant increase in pace executing Josh Heupel's offense.
"It's honestly ridiculous to say the least," Johnson said following Wednesday's eighth practice of spring. "We're moving out there as fast as possible. As the center, they want me to get to the line, find the line judge, look around and see where he is, set my feet to where I think is closest to where the ball would be so everybody else can line up next to me, so as soon as they put the ball down I can snap it."
To prepare for the tempo, Johnson says they did "lots of running" in the two and a half months leading up to spring ball.
Offense isn't skipping a beat, either.
"We look good," Johnson said. "We're implementing a lot of the stuff we had last year. A lot of the same calls. We're going to go up against the same defenses we saw last year. We're just gonna do what we did last year and adding in the new schemes they're bringing in."
Johnson offered up known playmakers such as Adrian Killins, Gabe Davis and Marlon Williams as early standouts.
"The guys you'd expect to do well," he said.
The speed is having an adverse effect on the defense.
"The defense can't keep up with us," Johnson said. "I'm an offensive player and everything we do is competing against those guys. So I'm always going to down talk them, but they're doing the best they can do."
As an offensive line, UCF must replace three starters: Aaron Evans, Chavis Dickey and Jake Brown. Despite the attrition, Johnson sees an even better year ahead for his unit.
"Honestly, last year, we weren't that good as an offensive line," Johnson said. "I remember we had a scrimmage and the refs told us we looked disjointed and out of sync as an offensive line. We took that as a chip on our shoulder throughout the whole year and went 13-0. I think that we're miles ahead from where we were last spring. If we can do 13-0 again, that would be beautiful."
He pointed out two underclassmen linemen that have impressed.
"The first guy I think of is Sam Jackson," Johnson said. "Everything coach asks him to do, he's doing it. Even when we watch film he's the best one at applying what coach is telling us on to the field. And Cole Schneider. He's my backup right now. He's pushing me to be even better because he's getting ready to take my position if I don't step up."
The center-quarterback relationship is important so Johnson wasn't shy to admit he recently had a "sleepover" with McKenzie Milton.
"All the guys were picking on me that I spent the night at McKenzie's house, saying we had a sleepover," Johnson said. "I was carrying my CPAP, I have sleep apnea, and they were asking why, so I said I was going to McKenzie's house. Yeah we hung out, ate some good food and played some Fortnite, me and my dog, McKenzie."
Who's the better Fortnite player?
"I'm the best at Fortnite on the whole team," Johnson said.