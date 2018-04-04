UCFSports.com

From #UCFast to #Heuperspeed?

Echoing the sentiments from his teammates, center Jordan Johnson says it's a significant increase in pace executing Josh Heupel's offense.

"It's honestly ridiculous to say the least," Johnson said following Wednesday's eighth practice of spring. "We're moving out there as fast as possible. As the center, they want me to get to the line, find the line judge, look around and see where he is, set my feet to where I think is closest to where the ball would be so everybody else can line up next to me, so as soon as they put the ball down I can snap it."

To prepare for the tempo, Johnson says they did "lots of running" in the two and a half months leading up to spring ball.

Offense isn't skipping a beat, either.

"We look good," Johnson said. "We're implementing a lot of the stuff we had last year. A lot of the same calls. We're going to go up against the same defenses we saw last year. We're just gonna do what we did last year and adding in the new schemes they're bringing in."

Johnson offered up known playmakers such as Adrian Killins, Gabe Davis and Marlon Williams as early standouts.

"The guys you'd expect to do well," he said.

The speed is having an adverse effect on the defense.

"The defense can't keep up with us," Johnson said. "I'm an offensive player and everything we do is competing against those guys. So I'm always going to down talk them, but they're doing the best they can do."