Jordan McDonald recaps 'amazing' visit: 'UCF blew me out of the water'

UCF rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton running back Jordan McDonald, who spent the entire day on campus. He had the complete visit experience, capped off with joining the players and coaches for a team barbecue.

McDonald was offered by the Gus Malzahn staff not long after their arrival to UCF and told then he would be a "priority." He's been building a relationship with the coaches ever since, particularly co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tim Harris Jr.

"I'd say the day was mostly about getting to know the coaching staff as a whole on a personal level," McDonald said. "Not just coach to player, but person to person. Face to face. It was great."

The staff let him know right away how much he meant to them.

"When I first walked through the doors they really surprised me," McDonald said. "All the coaches greeted me, even Coach Gus was out there waiting for me to arrive. I spent the majority of the day with Coach Harris and Kam Martin, who was a player for Gus at Auburn. Coach Harris took me on a tour of the entire campus and facilities.

"It was really good connecting with Coach Harris. For the type of person I am, I make an opinion on somebody with that face-to-face interaction and contact. Just seeing how we feed off each other's energy, eye contact, stuff like that. Coach Harris checked every box for me. He has a great energy about him. There's never a dull moment. High energy. He showed off the campus, showed me the uniforms, training areas. He's just an all-around great person and great coach to be around."

McDonald said meeting the head Knight was a big highlight.

"I had actually met (Coach Malzahn) once before when he was at Auburn," McDonald said. "I was there on a visit, but I was still a young buck. I had just started my sophomore year. It wasn't a big thing. It was a brief, 'I'm a recruit' type thing. But today I was able to get to know him on a more personal level. It was great to see him and the energy he brings. At the cookout I was able to meet his wife. It was great seeing the bond they have, plus the connection he's trying to build with his players as a new head coach. I know that can be a hard thing to do, coming in as a new coach. But yeah, it was good to see him a little bit with his walls down, not so much in a business or recruiting aspect, but like a friend or family member. It was great to see."

McDonald was told he was the top recruit on UCF's running back board.

"They started off by showing me a little bit of other running backs they've coached in the past," McDonald said. "The success they've had. They told me I'd be able to fit in their system being a hard, smash mouth runner. They have some deadly receivers at UCF that can really kill anyone on the edge. They said once they get their receivers rolling and the defense has to spread the box to cover the passing game, a running back like me can come in and destroy the inside, destroy those weak boxes when they're spread out and the inside linebacker is covering an extra slot receiver. Those little inside zones that I love to run through so much, I can come in and smash through different holes and bring an explosiveness to the offense. Like a 1-2 punch combo. You can't stop the running game and you can't stop the receiving game either. That's how he said I'd fit into their plan.

"Coach Gus also explained how at Auburn he liked to run the ball a lot. He talked about Tank Bigsby, the freshman All-American and All-SEC running back he had last year, how they used him a lot. He's not afraid to play younger players if they earn it, giving them a lot of carries. They weren't afraid to use a freshman as a workhorse if they can help elevate their offense to a different level."

What stood out the most?

"Definitely the cookout," McDonald said. "I was not only able to meet and talk with the coaches on a different level, but I got to meet their wives and children. Seeing them on a more vulnerable, personal level. I was able to talk to players and see those guys connecting, breaking bread together. When a team comes together like a family, it's an unbreakable bond on the football field. If you have a strong culture, it comes through on those fourth downs, those third and longs and game-winning drives."

McDonald met a lot of players, including star quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"I actually spoke with him on multiple occasions," McDonald said. "Before a team meeting they had, then afterward. He talked about how he loves UCF and making the transition coming from Hawaii. I was able to talk to the whole offensive line. The running back and offensive line have to be one and the same and mesh well together. One thing I always love to do is hang out with my own offensive line. You need that strong relationship."

It just so happens McDonald was childhood friends with another top UCF target - Lake Nona defensive end Zane Durant.

"Zane was at the cookout too," McDonald said. "I actually was born in Florida. I lived in Fort Myers when I was real young, then we moved to Orlando and the Lake Nona area. I moved to Georgia when I was in fifth grade. Zane was actually on my peewee football team. It was great to catch up. We talked about recruiting, UCF, just a whole bunch of things. It was a great time. We spent an hour and a half together, having a conversation with Coach Gus and the players. We talked about all kinds of things... It was great to laugh and connect with each other."

The food was pretty good too.

"I had some pulled pork, some smoked chicken, corn, beans, all that good stuff," McDonald said. Some red velvet cake. Sweet tea. Good ole southern cooking."

McDonald knew he liked UCF going in, but experiencing everything in person gave him an entirely different view.

"The visit blew me out of the water," McDonald said. "It was absolutely amazing. I loved every minute of it. It definitely opened my eyes to UCF a lot more."

Last week he visited Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. This weekend he heads to Knoxville for an official visit to Tennessee.

"I'm really excited to visit Tennessee," McDonald said. "Coach (Jerry) Mack hits me up a lot. I talk with Coach (Josh) Heupel a lot too. I can't wait to get on campus and feel that energy with those guys. I went to their spring game, but it was still the dead period so I watched from the stands and couldn't talk to any coaches."

McDonald is also planning to visit Michigan State later in the month and also envisions a return trip to UCF at some point. He intends to be patient, believing he may be ready to make a commitment early into his senior year.

"Right now I'm just living life and enjoying the recruiting process," he said. "I think things will start to clear up once we get through June and head into the dead period in July. I think once I get to my senior season I'll have a clearer picture my recruitment in August or September, deciding where I want to go."





