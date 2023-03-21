Of the five 2022 team captains, UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar is the only one that remains.

Isaiah Bowser and Sam Jackson played their final season of eligibility, while Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Ryan O'Keefe transferred to other schools.

Additional leaders will emerge, but Celiscar knows he has an even bigger responsibility this spring as his team prepares for their first year of Big 12 competition.

"I feel as a team captain I have to see it like it's my defense," Celiscar. "I have to be able to talk the guys and communicate them. Not necessarily command them, but lead them to where they need to be to move them forward."

Among coaches, there's a new leader in charge: Addison Williams, who was promoted from secondary coach to defensive coordinator following Travis Williams' departure.

"Coach Addison brings a whole different type of energy," Celiscar said. "He's his own individual person. He's doing great things. I think he's going to do a great job. It's his defense."

What is Addison Williams like as a coordinator?

"I feel he's more direct," Celiscar said. "He asks of you and doesn't beat around the bush. 'I need this from you, I need you to be great.' Guys are accepting the challenge... He says the standard is the standard. That's not changing. What he tells us is to have effort to the football and be physical."

Like everybody in the program, Celiscar is excited to make the transition to the Big 12. It's a big step up, but UCF is aiming for the top.

"This year we have to make our mark and show people we can compete," Celiscar said. "We definitely want to win the league and get to the Big 12 Championship... We're not going to roll over."



