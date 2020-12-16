UCFSports - Josh Heupel - #21Takeoff Signing Day Press Conference

The future of UCF Football became official today. The Knights signed an early class of close to 20 high school and junior college prospects, filling specific needs particularly on the defensive line and secondary. More than half of the signees will be early enrollees that arrive in January.

"I just think his makeup, his competitive spirit, his experience winning, being in a great program, doing multiple things offensively, has a really high IQ for a young guy at that position. I think he's really driven and you put all those attributes together. He's a winner and you want to continue to bring those types of quarterbacks into your program, because that's got to drive your entire football team."

"You watch his tape. He's dynamic with his feet, dynamic with his decision making, quick release. Really powerful arm for his size. We've seen him develop from his sophomore, junior and senior year, just what we had seen on tape. Coach Halzle and Coach Golesh actually had a chance to see him last January. They were able to see their football team work out a little bit.

"A little bit different skill set than what we've got in the room right now with his length, his physical build, and I love who he is off the field. I think he's going to fit in that room extremely well. Unique in that he's coming into a room that's already got a close friend, former teammate ( Damarius Good ) in the room as well. Got a high ceiling. He's got the ability to run downhill, does a great job getting behind his pads, finds a way to be plus two. He's got great feet for his size in the hole as well. I feel like he's going to have an opportunity to come in here and compete."

"You talked about the tight ends. Two big, long, athletic guys that have the ability to play in line and play in space, use their hands and be a weapon in the receiving game as well. That was critical for us to add to our roster. D-Line, really love what we did there. I don't think we're done there yet as well. And collectively as a group, being able to have some guys will be able to come in here and play immediately I think is going to add competition and strength to that position as well."

"I feel like we're in a good position. I don't think it's done as we get to maybe the end of the day, or even as the month continues to unfold. But I think being able to add a couple of junior college DBs and the talent that we're bringing as a collective class at the defensive back position is going to add strength, competition and experience to that group. And that's important for us moving forward.

"I really love this group and what they bring as far as talent. We were able to fill some needs as well immediate things that we had to fill on our roster, but really continue to add great young talent into our roster and add championship traits as well as far as their leadership and who they are and their makeup. Looking at this group of guys, the number of guys that were captains on their team, number of guys that made deep runs into the playoffs that are from programs that are accustomed to winning football games, those are things that we want to continue to add into who we are as a football program. These guys can be great inside of the locker room."

"Great day for the future of Knight football, really excited to welcome all these guys into our family. Obviously, a really unique year as far as recruiting and your ability to have in person contact, be able to go sit with them, you know, with their family at their house or have them on for official visits. But through the unique process of recruiting this year, I do feel like you got a chance to really get to know kids and find out what their makeup is, and kind of find out what their drive is as well. And because there weren't structured workouts almost everywhere in the country, and you had to do it on your own. I think that's one of the benefits of having to go through a tough year like this, that we were able to fit find out a lot about these guys outside of the game and off the field.

On the two tight ends, Charlie Browder and Nathan Boerboom:

"Both of them have great size and great length. As they continue to mature into their frames as young players, they're both going to end up in that 245 to 255 range and have the ability to impose their will when they're playing connected to the line of scrimmage. At the same time, the attributes that you love about both of those guys, they have the opportunity to split out, to play in space, to be mismatches on linebackers and safeties, because of the size, speed and length, and both of them will have an opportunity to be big time redzone targets as well. That's an area that we can continue to develop offensively within our scheme."

On the junior college wide receivers, Kaedin Robinson and Jaylon Griffin:

"I like their makeup. I think they're both very focused kids on what they want to accomplish in the short term and and in the long term. Jaylon has got elite speed on the outside, great length, natural pass catcher. Kaedin, you look at him, All American junior college wide receiver, put up huge numbers, has great hands, consistent in his route running and both have great work ethics. And I think they're going to complement that room extremely well."

On how the extra year of eligibility impacted recruiting:

"I think it impacted the junior college recruiting, those guys having an opportunity to play more than a two-year stretch inside of your program. That's the benefit. Benefit is all those guys are coming in mid-year as well. They get an opportunity to get into strength and conditioning program and get an opportunity to learn your scheme before they get on the field. And by the time you get to training camp, you hope that they're seasoned veterans based on the way that they've worked and grasped and absorbed all the information inside of your program."

On only signing five players from Florida, whether that was an element related to Zoom recruiting or just how it worked out:

"I think some of it is just the way it works out. When you recruit a few more junior college kids that's typically is going to spread your umbrella naturally as well. I think through COVID, your net naturally got casted wider by everybody in the entire country, just based on the time that that you had. You weren't on the field with your own players. Your access and time spent in meeting rooms was a little bit different. So there was more time to do a little bit more recruiting through film and at the same time you're able to get a lot of development as far as the relationship with those kids."

On whether the pandemic will impact January enrollees:

"I don't think we'll have a problem getting them in because of COVID. I think their experience initially is going to be different. You take a look at these guys that are part of this recruiting class, the high school kids, and you look at the way that their junior year ended and the way that their senior year has unfolded. Certainly unlike anything that they had planned or wished for or thought about in their recruitment. I'm proud of these guys, just the way they've handled it, they're excited about coming in. The experience is different for everybody on our roster through COVID. And that was true late last spring and the way the season unfolded, and just how we interact with each other daily. The new kids are going to have an opportunity and need to understand how they need to protect themselves and protect our football team and keep everybody safe as they come in here. Because of those protocols, their experience will be a little bit different. Initially at the same time, got to make sure you do a great job of integrating them into the locker room and they have those experiences where they intermix and blend into to your roster and feel comfortable for what they're doing."

On signing another German offensive lineman, Leander Wiegand, after signing Paul Rubelt last year:

"Paul's ability to to come into our program a year ago, handle the communication barrier and grow through that pretty quickly. His work ethic and his experience that he's had here helped with with Leander. Leander is of the same mold. Tough, gritty, works extremely hard. You look at what he's done to put himself in a position to earn a scholarship. There's a lot of sacrifices that he's had to make that are unique to his circumstances. His passion and drive and energy to come over to America and want to play at the highest level was a portion of why we recruited him. Obviously, the athletic attributes were important too. Excited to get him over here. I think he'll transition really quickly into what we're doing."

On linebacker Cole Joyce:

"Tough, smart, physical, passionate, cares about it, does everything at full speed. I expect him to come in with great leadership traits. Learn how we do things here and become a great leader for us during his time here inside of our program. A family that's passionate. They're looking forward to traveling out here and watching him play. Just look at his track record and what his teams have done. Plays at a championship level year in and year out. We high expectations for him."

On assistant coach Anthony Tucker going to Utah State:

"Anthony will take over as the offensive coordinator at Utah State. Excited for him. It's a great opportunity. All your staff members, when you bring them here, you want them to continue to grow. I think it's anytime somebody leaves here and gets a promotion, I think it says a lot about what we're doing here as an entire program, the respect that teams and programs across the country have for what we're doing. And I think it's a credit to our kids, too. You look at what he's done in the running back room and his co-offensive coordinator role here, we're really proud of what he's done and what he's invested here inside of our program."

On how the transfer portal will impact recruiting going forward:

"It certainly changes the landscape of recruiting and how you fill the needs that you have inside of your program. It's basically a collegiate free agency. And so you're able to go out and patch work some specific needs that you have inside of your program, I think, to maintain and have a successful program long term, you got to always have a long term vision of it as well. Bringing in high school kids that are going to learn your system, and developing into great leaders, becoming physically mature inside of your program, is absolutely critical to maintaining a championship caliber program."

On DT Anthony Hundley:

"Thick, strong, physical, athletic, the ability to play up the field, play on an edge, be disruptive. Great passion and energy from him. We had him in summer camps a couple of years ago while he was at Booker T and got to know him. Obviously, his relationship with a couple of our players on campus was big to him in his familiarity and having a true understanding of what's going on inside of our program. The recruitment was consistent throughout, last spring, all summer long and this fall and, and ultimately, he committed. We've been sitting on that one for a few days here, but certainly excited to have him part of our program."

On defensive line being the biggest need:

"Certainly, up front. Big, strong physical guys that have the ability to play the way that we want to play up front. Certainly all those guys are going to have an opportunity to come in, take a bunch of reps and have the opportunity to earn the right to play next fall for us."



