UCFSports - Josh Heupel addresses dismissal of four players

UCF dismissed four players (Antwan Collier, Kenny Turnier, Eric Mitchell, Randy Charlton) stemming from an incident with UCF Police last week. Head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation during his scheduled bye week interview session with the media.

Opening statement:

"You've seen the news here in the last 48 hours, really dating back to last week. I'll start with this and then open it up for questions. When your'e a part of this program, for all of us here, there's a standard and an expectation that all of us have to meet. When you don't meet that, meet those, there's consequences to those. A few very young men will no longer be representing us on the field. It's a teaching moment for everybody inside of our program. An opportunity for all of us to get better. It defines some of these young men today, but they still have bright futures. Tomorrow is still bright. We're going to continue to support them academically and with health services. A few of them are close to graduation. We want to make sure that we see that through with them and make sure they are able to get that degree."

The players that were removed, was your decision strictly based on what happened last Thursday or was there something else going on internally?

"I'm not going to get into the specifics with how the decision was made. At the end of the day, you've had the opportunity to see the video. Again, there's a way you need to represent our program and our university. That's why the decisions were made."

Just curious, on the team, do you have a gun policy? What is your policy as far as guns? And how hard is it to dismiss players who you've had for a long time and they're part of the family?

"It hurts. Some of our players won't have an opportunity to continue what they love to do here and represent us. Hurts coaches. Hurts players. It's your family. It's difficult. Not a good day, having those conversations. Worst day as a coach."

When you have a decision like this, who else do you lean on in regards to making this decision? Is it your coaches, your player leadership council, UCF Athletics executives? Whose opinions go into this decision?

"I'm not going to get into the decision process and who's involved in that."

With everything going on and the election on Tuesday, what have team activities been like this week?

"Practices have been really good. We were on the grass today and yesterday. Monday we're back and for a short amount of time. A lift and a quick run on the field. Recapped the video. Tuesday, we weren't able to be around the players at all. It was a day off for them. Civic engagement day. That's why the conversations took place with the players involved on Wednesday. Also talked to the entire team at the same time. I felt like it was important to have all those conversations that we could to be in person."

Do you think the athletes that yelled at the police would have reacted differently if the country wasn't in the current Black Lives Matter police situation?

"Don't know. I can't speak to hypotheticals. At the end of the day, the video was the video. We took a look at it and made a decision. It's all of our duties to represent the program and the university the right way."

How often do you talk to your team about your expectations and the standards they need to carry themselves with off the field and what is some of that messaging like?

"I talk about it frequently. Go over team rules. Obviously the beginning of each semester. But you're always talking about the standards to which we need to behave. For our players, you're going to be in the public eye. Anything you do is going to be recognizable and be public display."

For a long time, UCF had a reputation of doing things the right way off the field. I'm just wondering, when you got here, is that something you felt you had to uphold?

"I think our kids still do a great job off the field, being engaged in the community. Obviously this is a unique time. Our kids have behaved in a great way since I've been here, for the most part. At the end of the day, some kids made a mistake. They'll be better for it. We'll be better for it too."

Shifting to a different player, Parker Boudreaux was not seen on the field at Houston? Do you have an update on his status with the team?

"Nothing behavior related as far as why he wasn't there."

An unconfirmed source says Collier, Turnier, Chalton and Mitchell were dismissed. Why were only two athletes in the crime car dismissed and why were the athletes that were bystanders and not part of a legal crime dismissed?

"I'm not going to get into specifics of each decision on each player."





