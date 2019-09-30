With a short week before Friday's game at Cincinnati, UCF is already deep into preparations, treating Monday like a typical Tuesday practice. Here's what head coach Josh Heupel had to say afterward.

Being a short week, how do you squeeze everything in having one less day?

"Coaches' late nights and early mornings. Players, in some respects, don't know anything different other than they were out on the practice field a little bit earlier today. Other than that, from here on out it's just a normal game week mode."

What did you do on a Sunday? Typically I know that's a day to recharge and refresh. Did you practice yesterday?

"Kids weren't. They were in the building. Had a chance to watch video and get started on a little bit of prep for Cincinnati."

Did you put more of a sense of urgency because you don't have that extra day?

"I hate using a greater sense of urgency. To me, players miss their off day. For them, all that's happened is the week is moved up a day. Their off day will be on the back end of this week. For coaches, you've got to stay a little bit later and be in a little bit earlier to get all your game prep ready. That first day in particular."

What growth did you see from Dillon Gabriel this week coming off the loss at Pittsburgh?

"Thought he did a great job in the pocket. Subtle movements in the pocket. Finding a soft spot and being able to step up and deliver a ball. I thought he did a good job taking care of it. Was a good decision maker, accurate. All those things. Pleased with the way he played."

You guys had 11 penalties.

"Last two weeks that hasn't been us. We need to play smart. Not put ourselves in bad situations. Some playing penalties are going to happen. You can handle that. You want your kids to be aggressive. You don't want to take away that demeanor from them. It's the pre and post stuff that kills you."

Getting into the meat of the conference schedule now, I'm sure this is a game Cincinnati has circled on their calendar since last year's game, what are you expecting on Friday?

"It's going to be a great atmosphere inside the stadium. They're a really good football team in all three phases of the game. They're well coached. They play a physical brand of football. They're going to make you earn it. We have to prepare with a great sense of urgency, understand the competitive environment that we're getting ourselves into and prepare in a championship way."

What did you think of Darriel Mack's performance?

"I thought he too was really decisive and really accurate with the football. I thought he was really comfortable in there. Had great command. Had the one delay of game penalty that can't happen when we're trying to milk the clock there. Was able to use his feet on some of the plays as well. Great to see him moving around and feeling comfortable."

The offensive line gave up a couple sacks this past week. What have you seen from them?

"Sacks are never on one guy. Like anything else, run game or you're throwing it well, it's everybody being involved. Tight ends, backs being great in protection too. Us beating man press coverage on the outside, doing it in a timely fashion. Quarterback getting his eyes in the right place and getting the ball out on time. All those things got to work together to give yourself a chance."

Players said after the Pitt loss that the vibe was off. Have you made an adjustment to ramp up that sense of urgency going into Cincinnati?

"I think it's important you understand the competitive environment you're getting into. The previous week has nothing to do with what happened this Saturday. The previous year has absolutely nothing to do with it. If you understand things, you're going to prepare in a way that puts yourself in the best situation to be successful."

Brandon Wimbush wasn't listed on the depth chart and he was working out with the wide receivers before the game last Saturday. Is there any thought of moving him around?

"Yeah, he's got the ability to play out there too."

Do you think you could use him in that spot maybe?

"Yeah. Absolutely."

Quadry Jones wasn't dressed. Is he okay?

"He's going to be okay. Just freak illness. You know what I mean? Couldn't suit up for the game. He's back. He'll be 100 percent."

Is Brandon Wimbush still available as a quarterback?

"Absolutely. Yep."

Going on the road is always tough, but the experiences the guys went through at Pitt, having gone through that and realized what it makes to win, will help them in a game like this, going into a hostile environment?

"Kids understand the competitive environment that you're getting yourself into, the type of team that you're playing and what you need to do. You don't have to do anything extraordinary. You just got to do the ordinary at a really high level. Got to be dialed into your game plan. Take care of your assignments and play with great effort. If you do that, you're going to give yourself a chance."

Will Richie Grant be back?

"Yeah. He'll be back. Could have played on Saturday. Suited up. Warmed up."

What about Randy Charlton?

"I believe Randy will be back."



