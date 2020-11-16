UCFSports - Josh Heupel Press Conference - Cincinnati Week

UCF's biggest game of the season is set for this Saturday as No. 7 Cincinnati will visit the Bounce House in a 3:30 ESPN matchup. Aside from the opportunity to take down a top 10 team and enact revenge on last year's result, the Knights can also inject themselves back into the American Athletic Conference championship race.

Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say during his Monday press conference.

How important will be it to try and keep Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder contained in the pocket so that he doesn't get out and hurt you with his running ability?

"It's important for us as passing plays unfold that we're able to push the pocket. You've got to make him uncomfortable. I think he's done a really good job of throwing the football and being accurate from inside the pocket this year. At the same time, we've got to keep our rush integrity otherwise he's got the feet to turn it into a big play. He does a nice job of that, using his legs and some of the designed quarterback run stuff that we've got to be able to handle."

UCF is typically the one being hunted, now you play the role of hunter. What do you need to do mindset wise against Cincinnati?

"A really good football team. Extremely physical. Do all the things that good teams do. For us, we talked about it today. Our preparation. I like the mentality and attitude of our football team right now. I talked to you guys about that after the (Temple) football game. I think our preparation has been better here the last couple weeks. We've got to win the preparation battle and then when you line up to play, cut it loose and go be extremely physical, take care of the football, play championship-caliber football."

Early in the year, the defense had some issues and is showing improvement. Do you think the team is getting to the point to play their best football?

"We certainly have the opportunity this Saturday. We need to be at our best. Nothing extraordinary, but do the ordinary things at a really high level. Our football team has had great focus, great preparation here in the last few weeks. I think it's extremely critical that we approach on a day-to-day basis and get ourselves ready in a position to go play our best football. To do that, you've got to study film. You've got to have great practice habits. You've got to continue to develop. That will lead us to kickoff."

After everything that happened with the defensive players, how do you think the younger players have responded to the challenge?

"I think the young players in our program, the guys who have had an opportunity the past couple weeks, but just in general they've had a great mentality and great approach. Today out on the practice field I thought they were really good in what we were asking them to do. They're constantly getting better every day. Their attention to detail has gotten better as we've gone through the year. Your practice habits give you the opportunity to perform in practice and earn reps from the course of a game. The way that our young guys have been practicing has allowed them to go play the way they have, which you've seen here in the last couple weeks."

Cincinnati ranks in the top 10 in so many defensive categories. What makes them so good defensively?

"Out on the perimeter, they contest everything. Play tight man coverage. Up front, their front seven is extremely physical. They defeat blocks. They tackle well. They play extremely hard. They chase the football. For us, I think we've got to play extremely hard snap to whistle to give ourselves a chance to move the football."

We didn't see Sam Jackson in the last game. Is he okay and would he be available for this week against Cincinnati?

"I believe he'll be okay and be available for this one."

Going back to the Cincinnati defense, your offensive line has played pretty well over the last month, what do they need to do against that defense?

"Their front seven is strong and physical, athletic. They do a good job getting after the quarterback in third-down situations, pressures. They bring a bunch of pressures. We've got to handle their physicality. We've got to handle their movement up front. I think communication is critical in this football game, making sure those five guys, tight ends included in the run game, are all on the same page."

The importance of this game speaks for itself. Is it easier to put in a game plan during the week because you have to focus less on motivation?

"I just think kids understand the opportunity they've got at the end of this week to go play a good football game in front of a great audience. Our kids are excited about it. Had great energy today. Our kids have prepared in a great way. I know that they will for this one as well. You certainly have your kids' attention leading up to kickoff in this one."

How much does it get brought up, if at all, the fact Cincinnati is highly ranked, No. 7 in the country, and beyond that, UCF could be in the hunt for the conference race. Some other things need to happen, but if UCF wins out, there are some steps that could happen. Is that something you bring up at all?

"I think we see the end result that things are still in play. For our players and coaches inside this program, all that matters is this Saturday. Really good football team that's playing at a high level in all three phases of the game. Highly ranked. Cincinnati has our full attention. We'll be ready to play."

Your defensive line played pretty well against Temple with Cam Goode and Tre'Mon Morris-Brash getting more opportunities. What have you seen from them?

"Relentless energy. Doing a better job of rush integrity. Doing a great job of pushing the pocket. Defeating blocks. Making plays. Making quarterback uncomfortable inside the pocket. Cam, I mentioned a week ago, he earned that opportunity because of his productivity in the early part of the season. He's continued to grow and mature. He's been relentless once we've been on the field. Tre'Mon I thought played his best football this past Saturday. During the course of the season, has gotten himself in better shape. That's led to him playing his best right now. Got futures ahead of them. Two young guys that are playing really well. The future is bright for them."



