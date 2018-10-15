The beat goes on.

For the first time this season, UCF found themselves on the ropes but gutted out a road win this past weekend at Memphis, holding the Tigers scoreless during the second half and executing two touchdown drives in the rain to prevail, 31-30.

The Knights will look to increase their winning streak to 20 games when they travel to ECU this coming Saturday in what will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The Pirates have struggled to a 2-4 start which includes losses to South Florida (20-13), Temple (49-6) and Houston (42-20) in American Athletic Conference play.

During Monday's weekly press conference, head coach Josh Heupel fielded more questions about the win at Memphis and also looked ahead to facing ECU. Here's everything he had to say:

On the defensive changes at halftime vs. Memphis and that effort overall:

"Pat (Jasinski) goes down, Eriq (Gilyard) starts getting in the flow of the game, starts fitting some things right on the back side of their outside zone. I do think we did a better job up front, just staying assignment sound and gap sound. Then on some of the pole schemes, we did a really good job of reducing the edges and fitting into the polars and closing the space which makes it easier for the guys that are going to make the tackle to make a play.

"There were a lot of great individual efforts too in one-on-one situations. A perimeter screen on third and short, Causey defeats the block, misses the tackle, but then we've got two other guys, Nate Evans from in the box is out there and going and being a part of the tackle. A lot of great individual efforts that ultimately lead yourself to getting off the field. We also kept them in some third-and-long situations in that second half too. We created some zero yard plays in the first half, but when it was third and long we were jumping offsides and then they were into third and short."

On the play of LB Eriq Gilyard stepping in for an injured Pat Jasinski:

"We talked about it with the entire football team today. We talk about if you're a two or a three, don't worry about not playing. Worry about preparing in a great way, practicing in a great way and your opportunity is going to come. It will for everybody on this team. When your opportunity comes, play in a championship way. I'm really proud of what he did, stepping into a tough situation and playing his butt off."

On Gilyard being a true freshman:

"The situation, the environment wasn't too big for him. Did a great job of being dialed into his keys. Does a great job of communicating for a young guy. Communicating all the calls, setting the front. All the things that the position has to do. Really proud of what he did."

On Pat Jasinski's health:

"He'll be back and ready to go."

On not winning every game by 20 and playing in close games:

"We talk about adversity. We talk about being in tough situations. If you go win championships, you're going to look back and there's going to be a couple ballgames for sure that are going to be tight ballgames. They came out with great energy. Played extremely hard. Maybe played harder than we did in the first 30 minutes. I'm not sure that we met that energy. But you continue to fight and find a way to win. Good teams, championship teams do that. We were able to do that this past Saturday. You've got to go into every contest expecting it to be a tight ballgame in the fourth quarter. We talk about playing like it's 0-0 for 60 minutes, whether you're up and down, just continuing to play."

On the Matt Wright FG before halftime and special teams:

"It was a good warmup opportunity for Matt. He burned the right one on the timeout. I actually joked about that when I walked out there too. Our special teams units played really well. Matt becomes the all-time leading scorer here at UCF during the course of Saturday. Just what he's done. His consistency throughout his entire career is really remarkable. I don't want to say taken for granted, but you put him on the field and you expect it to go through the uprights. That comes from Milk being a great holder and Caleb being really precise with his snaps. Our cover units have gotten so much better. Coach Toth has done a great job with all of our personnel changes from injuries, guys playing more on defense and then fewer time on special teams maybe, of just continuing to help those units grow. You saw our return unit with the big play on the kickoff return with AK. Proud of what we're doing on special teams and got to continue to grow in that area too."

On whether UCF "needed" a win like this:

"Do you need that? I don't know, but it's going to be benefit us. Playing for 60 minutes, being down, I think inside our locker room , our first season together, it's a growing experience for us. It should bring us closer together and create more buy-in and more trust between coaches, players and everybody inside our program."

On Taj McGowan:

"Taj is a guy who maybe had as good of a summer as anybody inside our program. He changed his body. He cares about his teammates. If he's not carrying the ball, he doesn't care. We've used him in short-yardage situations and in that 'bone' package the other day. He's gotten some carries down in a tight zone. He's physical and runs with great pad level. I trust him with the ball."

On the reaction after Taj's big run for a TD on 4th-and-1:

"Big plays like that, whether it's a long touchdown or just the conversion itself, those are momentum plays. You have an opportunity to create momentum and it certainly did for us."

On Trysten Hill being utilized as a blocker:

"A couple weeks ago it really started, trying to think who we played the week before, but we thought in our goal-line package there was an opportunity for him to be used. Trysten carried the ball well. Was good with the ball. Obviously didn't like the touchdown celebration too much. Good moment for all of us to learn from. I also believe in what we were doing as far as Hescock being the kick-out blocker, essentially a power play. Trysten leading up in there did a great job, flat backs the guy and springs it for a touchdown."

On playing in a hostile environment at Memphis:

"It was a great example to show the energy that you're going to face from an opponent on the road. I expect that same type of output from East Carolina this Saturday. You've got to match it. When things aren't going well, just stay the course. It was one of the most adverse situations. You're down 16 at one point, 13 at half. You come out and it's pouring rain in the third quarter. A crowd that's really into the game. I thought our kids just handled it very maturely. Probably the most calm that our sidelines have been, especially on defense. Second half our kids on offense were extremely calm as well."

On UCF winning another game, yet not moving up in the rankings:

"I really still do believe at the end of the year they're going to look at who we've played, how we've played, undefeated if you run the table, that will take care of itself. At the end of the day, we're a long way ways away from that conversation inside of our team. Inside of our building, we can only control what we can control which is our preparation today and how we go play on Saturday. At the end of the day, people are going to look at this conference, look at who we played, crossover games, scores, I think we'll be where we want to be if we handle our business."

Is the team frustrated about their ranking?

"This morning? I don't think they were concerned about rankings at all. I think they were concerned about plays that were there. The plays that make a difference in a ballgame. We were plus-one as far as plays that needed to be made the other night. There were a lot of other plays we can go out and make. I sense our kids wanted to make more plays and be on the right side of the things. If we do correct those things, then we'll have a chance to go 1-0 this Saturday. That was really the focus of our players. I thought they were really accepting of the things we've got to get better at. And ready to go play a game this Saturday evening."

On whether he believes in trap games:

"Every game is a trap game. If you don't prepare as well as you possibly can and don't go play to the best of your abilities, you're leaving it to chance. Don't leave it to chance. That's what we talk about inside our program. This league is too good not to go out and perform your best. If you don't, you're going to be in more than a dogfight."

On playing a "lesser" team like ECU before a bye week:

"I don't understand how that will happen. You only get 12 chances to go out and play that are guaranteed. That's it. And we lost one to weather. Aight. You work eight months for those few opportunities. I think our kids will be focused. I think they'll be ready to go out and practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. We've got to play better than we did this past Saturday. We're fully capable of doing that as long as we pay attention to details and preparation."

On ECU:

"On tape defensively, they play probably harder than anybody we've seen on tape. They absolutely fly around to the football. They got 11 guys running to it every single snap. Don't care what the scoreboard says. Got two ends that can get after the quarterback. Create sacks, create negative plays in the run game. There's a huge test for us up front. And then us taking care of the ball at the quarterback position as well. Corners can run. We've got to win some one-on-ones, but they can run. Defensively, I think their front has done a good job.

"I haven't watched a lot of crossover tape as far as them offensively yet. They've got some guys on the edge that can create big plays with some speed. We've got to stop the quarterback run game if they play the younger kid that can run a little bit. We've got to play assignment sound and create some turnovers."

On McKenzie putting his body on the line at Memphis:

"He did his put his body on the line. Not sure we want him doing that a whole lot. Walking up the tunnel with him at the end of the game, as he's going to see his parents and family, he's a competitor so he's going to make those plays. Just the weather, the scoreboard, getting nicked up once he got flipped a little bit, just the way he continues to play and compete. Had the ball come out the back of his hands in the third quarter there. He still comes back and competes in a great way in the fourth quarter. The third-and-long he converts to Coobs (Michael Colubiale) down the middle of the football field. Those are special plays. Even when it's not going perfect, he just continues to compete. Just really proud of the way he attacks every situation that gets thrown in front of him."

On his words to McKenzie after the flip TD:

"Nah, I think I patted him on the head and said, 'Good play.' We don't want him to take too many hits. He's taken too many the past couple weeks that I really don't want him to take. We talk about protecting your body. That's the exact opposite of taking care of your body."

Given the situation and what that touchdown meant, whether he still agrees with McKenzie doing the flip:

"I appreciate that he got the ball in the end zone. There ain't no doubt about that."

On whether Heupel as a player would have done that play:

"I'm not sure I could have flipped over the pile."

On a moment in the game when Heup winked at KZ:

"I've got confidence in him and really trust him with the ball in his hands, just because of how he prepares, how smart he is. He recognizes things. I just believe when your quarterback is out there competing his butt off, you've got to be really positive on the sideline too. That's my way of saying, 'Aight, let's go. Let's the play the next play."

On other teams executing trick plays against them:

"You've got to be prepared for anything. Defensively, we're playing pretty well in a lot of areas so you're going to get some things that may not be on tape going into the football field."

On the increased penalties:

"Most of the them are self-inflicted wounds. False starts and offsides. Those are things that we haven't had much of during the course of the season. Got to get it corrected. Changes how the game is played on third down. We weren't on the right side of third downs offensively. Didn't convert nearly enough. That's because I think 10 out of 12 were third-and-long situations. That hasn't been us at all this season. Gotta get that corrected this week. Then defensively, having them in third and longs and gave up free yards. Can't do that."