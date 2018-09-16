With an unexpected mini-bye week due to the cancellation of the North Carolina game, UCF was able to take a little time off plus get a headstart on next Friday's opponent, FAU.

Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say during his weekly press conference on Sunday.

On the team's schedule following the UNC cancellation:

"We actually found out after we walked off the practice field (on Tuesday). The players had Wednesday off. Coaches were in the office. We did practice on Thursday. Had what we consider a normal Wednesday practice, helmets and shoulder pads, then a walk-through on Friday. Gave the players the afternoon off on Friday and then had yesterday (Saturday) off as well. Today is Monday of game week, so we're back at it."

On whether there are positives in having an unexpected bye week:

"It's tough. Because of when you find out the information, you have to fast forward. You move on to the next week's prep. Gave some of the guys who maybe have a few nicks, a few more days to get healthy. So that's the biggest advantage is that guys get a couple more days to kind of rebound and get ready for the following week."

On coaches getting more downtime:

"Yesterday our staff got an opportunity. Friday, some of the coaches were on the road recruiting. Those that weren't were in the office yesterday. Coaches got an opportunity to kind of get away from it for a little bit. I came in the office later in the afternoon. Got chance to go watch my daughter's volleyball game and my son's first flag football game, so that was the positive side. Maybe the only positive side of the weekend."

On the frustration of getting out of rhythm by losing a game early in the season:

"You really have no control over it. We talked to our players every day about controlling things that you can control. It's one of the things that's outside of our control. You know, it's disappointing because as players and coaches you put a lot of time and energy into something. You'd already started game planning. You want an opportunity to go play and compete and certainly wanted that opportunity. Disappointed that we don't get it. At the same time, there's nothing you can do about it. So you move on and continue to get better. Early in the year, the tough thing that you're concerned about it from a coaching perspective is just you make a lot of strides early in the season and so we missed an opportunity to kind of grow right there. Have an urgency in our prep, having urgency in the way we practice. We'll hopefully have an opportunity to go play the way we need to on Friday night."

On UCF not looking for a makeup game on Oct. 27:

"It's unique in the way we don't have a true bye week where you're off a full Saturday and play the following Saturday. It's unique that in just before training camp even started, just trying to schedule when we're going to get out recruiting during our bye week, when we're going be back in the office. When you give players days off. It's tough because we play the following Thursday, a conference game, a big opponent (Temple) who just had a big win this past weekend. So it's just the way the schedule falls. It's unique and at the end of the day we'll try to continue to try to work through that."

On FAU:

"Fast. Athletic. They have the ability to make plays. On the defensive side of the ball, they're aggressive. They fly to the football. Really good skill players on the secondary. Athletic on the second level. Penetrating and create negative plays up front on the first level. So huge test for us offensively. Defensively, they got guys that can make plays. Good skill guys that have great speed. A quarterback that's played extremely well, so a big test for us there. And then special teams wise, a third of the phase, a third of the game that is critical to us, they cause some problems there as well."

On whether there are similarities between UCF and FAU's offense:

"I think it's similar in that they're athletic and they fly around the football. That's certainly what we want to be known for. And they certainly represent that."

On whether the extra days allowed more time to prepare for FAU:

"We did. At the same time, it's tough because you don't have the tape broken down. GAs hadn't moved on yet in their breakdowns because it happened so early in the week. So as a coaching staff, we certainly push forward. Watched the game tape and try to move forward."

On whether facing UCF's offense helps UCF's defense in preparing for FAU:

"Some similarities. There's gonna be some differences too in the crossover. But I think just schematically and and certainly some of the elements that they bring with their athleticism is something that will hopefully help us in our prep."

On whether he's crossed paths with Lane Kiffin:

"I have not. No."

On the weekend in the American:

"Yeah, good wins. I did a radio interview earlier in the day. This league is going to continue to have those wins because it's a great brand of football. It's not surprising to see teams go and do that, whether it's a home game for them or whether that's on the road. You look at the way Memphis played Friday night. This league is going to have a lot of good, quality wins as the season continues to unfold."

On playing this game on Friday instead of Saturday:

"I don't know if that one day makes a whole lot of difference. I think it's great because it's national TV and a great opportunity for our kids to go play. Expect a great environment like week one when we were at home. So we're excited about that."

On whether colleges should play on Friday:

"We're going to do what television tells us to do at the end of the day. Friday nights are great for high school football. Local fans get an opportunity to go out at the same time. I think there's a reason that college games are being played on Friday nights too. It's been good for conferences."

On how recruiting is going:

"I really like the way recruiting is unfolding for us. Since we've gotten here, we've placed a high importance on on this city and on this state. We want to be known. We want to be recognized. We want our coaches having great communication with the high school coaches here inside the state. We want them to understand that our doors are always open to them. They can come in and talk shop anytime they want to. Because of that, I think we're making great inroads with some high-level recruits. At the end of the day, we're a long ways away from signing day yet, but we gotta continue to fight and make those inroads."

On whether the early signing period, now that they're settled, has placed a bigger emphasis on getting out and recruiting during the season:

"With an early signing period, it is important that you're out (recruiting) and being in communication with those players. You get a chance to re-evaluate them through video but also in person, the guys that you need to. I think it is important that you're out, you're around them as much as possible with the early signing period. So it is critical for us."