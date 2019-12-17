UCF head coach Josh Heupel addresses the media as his team heads into the final week of preparation for the Gasparilla Bowl against Marshall on Dec. 23.

Here's everything he had to say on Tuesday:



I take it you're full bowl prep after being on the road recruiting last week?

"There's been a lot of action since the last ball game. Coaches are back off the road. We've gotten a chance to slowly get kicked off here for bowl prep. Guys are looking forward to it. Great energy today. We'll keep working towards game day."

How much were you able to do last week?

"We were able to fit some in here over the last 10 days. Got a lot of work for the young guys in particular. I thought it was good. When we were back on the weekends, we were able to get some practices in. You've got official visits too. Young guys in particular got a lot of work."

What do you think this last bowl game, last game of the season, means to these guys?

"It's finishing. It's finishing the season the right way. Aight. For our seniors, this is a big part of leaving the right legacy. It's important. It's also in some ways a kickoff to the next year too."

Is Gabe Davis going to play?

"I'll get into all the player issues here as we get further into the week. Player questions I should say."

What do you know about Marshall and the challenge they present?

"I think they've continued to get better throughout the course of the season. Look at the record and the way they've played down the stretch. They're tough, physical and compete extremely hard. Multiple in what they do on the offensive side of the ball in particular. So our guys got to be dialed in. Bowl game, extra prep time. Got to stay true to the small things, have your eyes in the right place, play your keys. Offensively in bowl games, penalties, turnovers, those are the things that absolutely kill you. As you go through bowl season you see that playing a huge part in football games. When you're on the practice field, having great energy and great focus will be critical to give ourselves a chance to go and play our best football when we kick off."

What's the plan for the offensive coordinator for this game?

"I'm excited for Coach Lebby. Great opportunity for him. He gets an opportunity to go lead it and call plays. He was a quarterback coach here his first year. Gave him a title the second year. He's been a big part of what we've done. Excited for him."

Do you have a timeline for replacing that spot on the staff?

"Nah. With everything that's going on, recruiting, bowl preparation, there's a lot of things that will take place. Once we get through with the bowl game, I'll turn attention to that."

Is there a position you're looking for? Offensive coordinator are you rethinking what you might hire in that spot?

"Coach Leb had a big part in what we've done. All the guys in that room have a huge part in what we do and how we game plan every single week."

What impact will it have not having Lebby available for this bowl?

"He was in the quarterback room. I'm in there every single day with those guys. It's on game day, his eyes were a big part for me. Ground level vs. eagle eye vision. Seeing everything from over the top. In that respect, that will be the big thing that we've got to fill on game day."

How did Lebby make Dillon a better quarterback over the course of the season?

"I think Dillon has been a better decision maker. His fundamentals have gotten better inside the pocket. As the season has gone on, he's continued to use his feet. That's a big part of just being a young guy and continuing to grow and understanding how to play the game at this level. I've talked about that a bunch throughout the course of the season."

When you look at how guys are deciding to skip bowl games, what decision making goes into that process? What would be your advice?

"10 years ago, that didn't happen. I think guys are trying to protect themselves in some respects. Bowl games are a great opportunity. Bowls, whenever they started, in large respect dealt with giving kids an opportunity to go experience a different culture, a different place and different experience. I still think that's a huge part of the bowl season. Great opportunity to spend time with your teammates and have a growing experience."

Quadry Jones put it out there that he's looking for transfer and move on. I know he took a visit this past weekend. What kind of discussions did you have with him?

"Quarterbacks across the country want an opportunity to play. That's the reality of the position. It's hard to keep a full room anywhere and especially when a young guy has played a lot of football, the number of games Dillon has played."

Is it a difficult process when you're out recruiting and keeping an eye on the transfer portal?

"One guy can't do everything. That's what your recruiting department does, they're a part of tracking, you come back in, watch tape on them and decide what the right thing is for you as a program moving forward."

Do you embrace these practices since it's the last time this group will be together?

"I think every season is different. You enjoy every opportunity you have together and understand there's only one bowl game in this season, but there's only one '19 season. This will be the end of this season. When you come back in January, the room will be different. That's the great thing about college football. Constant turnover means more opportunities for guys to grow into leadership positions."

Drew Brees just broke the NFL record for career touchdowns. You were a part of the same draft class, came up with him. Being that you're the same age pretty much, do you have an appreciation for what Drew has been able to do for a long period of time?

"Pretty remarkable. I've talked about it with the quarterbacks here and also at other places I've been. Having gone through some of the process, from watching him go through it, whether that's the combine, I've had an opportunity with certain staffs to go visit the Saints, just to watch the focus and the energy that he puts into how he prepares and plays every single week. He's relentless in his preparation. I think the energy that he provides on the football field when he steps on the field, between the white lines, the focus that he ensures from his teammates, those are all things we talk about with our quarterback group."

What's the anticipation level like for coaches on signing day eve?

"There's a lot of things that we think we know, but got to make sure that they come through the following morning. Tying all your bows and dotting your i's and crossing your t's to make sure that the day goes as good as it possibly can for you."



