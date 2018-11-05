After going 1-0 the previous eight weeks, UCF will look to keep the nation's longest winning streak intact when they welcome Navy to Spectrum Stadium this Saturday for a 12 noon kick on ESPN2.

It's been an uncharacteristic year for the Midshipmen, who fell to 2-7 last week after being shut out 42-0 at Cincinnati. UCF has a 1-0 lead in the all-time series after winning a 31-21 game in Annapolis last season.

Here's what Josh Heupel had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday.

On the defensive performance vs. Temple:

"It's funny. Just a couple small details can kill you. A little bit of communication, caught us in the wrong defense a couple times. Up front, not staying in our pass rush lanes. Giving the quarterback the ability to get out in some of our too-high coverages and escape and make plays. Second half, we came back and we defeated blocks. Our communication was better. We were in better position. Created some negative plays with the sacks and some of the pressures that we got. It's a fine line between success and failure. Down into the details, settling in early in the ballgame will be critical. It's critical against Navy this week. Everything that they do. They force you to be disciplined with their eyes. They force you to be right and play assignment sound with the triple option. They can shorten the ballgame on you as well. We've got to play from ahead."

On the second half performance of the defense:

"We look for improvement in all three phases. I think it speaks to the maturity on the defensive side of the ball. It speaks to our coaches and their ability to make some subtle adjustments. To be able to communication with our players in a positive way. We're able to adjust and go out and play for 60 minutes, play that second 30 minutes of football and play it at a really high level. That's not just on the defensive side of the ball. I think we are mature competitors inside of our program. We need that moving forward. I like the way our kids continue to play football."

More on playing Navy:

"It's really tough to prepare in one week to go out and play assignment sound and play really good football. At the end of the day, guys got to defeat blocks and make plays in space. It will be critical that we play on the other side of the line of scrimmage and we're disciplined and tackle really well. I think whenever you're playing triple option, it's tough to simulate the speed and the cut blocks because you're not going to cut your guys all week long in preparation. Our kids have to be ready to handle that on game day. In the offseason, some of the subtle rule changes as far as what they allow as far as chop blocks has changed the academies a little bit as well. A guy has to be in front of you if they're going to cut block, so I think that will help us as well."

On the scout team trying to replicate Navy's offense:

"It's tough because it's completely different than what we do offensively. All our kids over there giving the looks have got to do a great job of buying into being different this week and understand the importance of the speed, the tempo, the looks that they're going to play with, whether it's their motions from their backs or whatever it might be. It's critical to our success on Saturday. Those guys having a great week will be important for us to go out and play well."

On whether they'll change anything up in how they prepare for Navy:

"It won't change a lot of what we do during our preparation on Tuesday and Wednesday. I think it's important that our players see speed and see some of the physicality to go out there and execute on Saturday. I think that's critical. It's tough to do in the short week. I mentioned that earlier. We won't change a whole lot."

On whether they spent extra time during the offseason getting ready for an option team:

"We've taken some time during the course of the season, both by staff, when we got back in the office in late July, before we headed into training camp, preparing ourselves for that. We have a bunch of guys on our staff that have faced academy schools and triple option at different places they've been. I think our staff is ready to go."

On their third-down struggles recently:

"Some of it can (first and second down situations). All of a sudden you're in third-and-long instead of third-and-manageable. That happened against Memphis. This past week, there's a couple things just execution wise that were a little bit off. At the end of the day, we only punted three times. Some of those third downs are calls that are going to set you up for a fourth-down call. You're not expected to get all of it back, but to get you in a manageable fourth down call. Some of that factors in too."

On McKenzie's performance vs. Temple:

"He played championship football. Found a way to help us go 1-0. Really proud. He is a guy that is a fierce competitor. He's battled through a lot of things this year, most of it unknown by the media until he wasn't able to go out and play. He's a tough kid. I appreciate the heck out of him for that. At the same time, he comes back in the day after the ballgame and there's some things he wants to do different. A couple of the deep balls were thrown a little bit too flat, he just misses it. He did throw it aggressive and was close to completing some big plays as well. Someone a week ago asked me if practice is important. It is important for all those reasons. It will be good to have him all week this week."

On whether McKenzie was anxious to get back while he healed:

"He was fully engaged. He wants to be out there as a player and competitor. When he's not practicing, he's engaged in the practice. He understands what's going on. He's coaching up the other guys at the position. He's also coaching up wide receivers, tight ends in the passing game about what he wants and what he's seeing, making sure everybody is on the same page. He's what you want as a quarterback. He's fully engaged in everything that's going on no matter physically how he's feeling."

On the injury status of Gabe Davis, Pat Jasinski and Tyler Hudanick:

"We feel that all those guys will be back and ready to go 100 percent this week."

On the bye week and Thursday game timing, which gave a couple days on the back end after Temple:

"I do like it because it breaks up the length of the bye week a little bit. You get a few days on the front end, get guys healthy. Same thing on the back end. Guys get a day or two off on both ends of it to get refreshed and regrouped for the final weeks. I like it, personally."

On their time off:

"Coaches had Saturday off. I don't know what they did. They weren't calling or talking to me. I sat down with my family. We hung out and did a little baseball and my daughter and I watched a little football that night too."

On the players blocking out all the rankings talk and other outside noise:

"We talk about it every day. We talked about in the team meeting today. Outside noise has no impact on what we are. We're only as good as our next performance. Saturday 12 o'clock vs. Navy is a huge test. I think our kids are excited about that. They like playing football. At the end of the day, the only thing that we can control is today. That will impact our performance on Saturday. So let's focus on that. However the season unfolds, I still believe if we go out and handle our business, things will shake out the way they're supposed to."

On playing a noon game:

"I like 12 noon. As long as we've got 45,000 strong in here creating a home-field advantage. I thought our student body was awesome the other night. They have been Knightmare every time we walk into that stadium. They've been absolutely fantastic. Some of the false starts last week, they had a huge impact on the ballgame. That's really indicative of our crowd. We need another packed house on Saturday, ready to roll."

On whether Heupel has ever played in a triple-option offense:

"Did I play quarterback? Did I play in an offense that way? That's not what I was looking for. I did a little scout team for my dad in college, when I was a little kid in junior high. I'd run all forms of option in training camp for him."

On RB Greg McCrae:

"Fantastic. Like I said after the ballgame, he's been the model of consistency the way he approaches every day inside our facility. Whether he's in the weight room, the meeting room, the way he practices. His energy at practices. That's why he's been consistent in the way he plays. Played really well. Great job of pressing the line of scrimmage. That allows the five guys up front to work their double teams to the second level. That creates a little bit of space which allows big plays to happen. At the end of his runs, you see he's always falling forward, getting his pads down, maximizing the run."

On the influence of Mike Leach, who was Heupel's college offensive coordinator:

"He's been a huge influence. At the end of the day, I really owe him everything. He gave me my start out of Snow Junior College. He was coming out of Kentucky at the time. He gave me my start and a style of offense that I wanted to play. A lot of those principles are a part of what I've done in coaching since I got into it."