Hurricane Florence likely has other plans, but until UCF hears otherwise they're preparing like they'll face North Carolina this upcoming weekend. During Monday's press conference, head coach Josh Heupel addressed the uncertainty and also spoke more of his team's performance in the win against South Carolina State.

Here's everything Heupel had to say.

On the status of Saturday's game at North Carolina:

"All I know is that we're preparing and practicing like we're in game week mode. I talked to players this morning when they came in the building. It's completely out of our control. We're obviously concerned with everybody in that area with the potential of the hurricane moving in. You're always concerned about just people' safety first and foremost, but we have no idea what's going to ultimately end up happening with the hurricane itself, but also the game, so we just go ahead and prepare as is."

Whether the uncertainty is distracting:

"It can be if you if you allow it to be. It's one of the things that are outside of our control. And it's one of the things we talked about with our players all the time. Same with the coaching staff. Control what you can control. We've got to get ourselves prepared and ready to play again."

On whether having players who have been through this before is beneficial:

"I haven't personally had that conversation with those guys yet. I think most of our team has been through it. Most of our team has been through a hurricane situation even if they weren't in our program a year ago. So I think our kids understand and are ready to handle adversity if you want to call it that or, you know, changing schedules. If that's what ends up happening, our kids will be able to respond to and move forward."

On whether Heupel personally has experienced a hurricane:

"I have not been through a hurricane yet."

On what stood out from the South Carolina State game:

"For the 11 guys on the field defensively and special teams wise, and on the sidelines as well, I thought they played with great purpose and great energy. That lends itself on those two phases of the game of playing really well. Love our covering units on special teams. Love the way we were physical at the line of scrimmage, playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage with our front. The ability to get to the quarterback and create sacks, create negative runs. I think that lends itself in getting people in third down which we're going to be pretty successful in those situations. So I love the way those two phases of the game played.

"Offensively, there were a lot of positives and there were a lot of things to build on. There's some subtle things that we've got to do better. At the end of the day, we've got to take better care of the football. The first play, the first pick was good play by the corner. He saw the drop, broke on it, nice play by him. Little late on the second one and then obviously on the scramble drill, gotta do a little bit better job taking care of football. But those are all things that are correctable. All things for the most part we haven't seen from (McKenzie Milton). He's been on the right side of playing aggressive, talking about McKenzie, so I anticipate him getting back in and being ready to go."

On what he told McKenzie during the game:

"Just play the next play. Settle down. Relax. Don't feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Just go play the next play and be as aggressive as you were the first play of the game. I thought in the middle of the game he got into a better rhythm. He got his feet in better position, better eye discipline as far as his keys and getting them in the right spot, so all those things lend itself to making the game a lot easier."

On McKenzie working outside the pocket:

"He is really good at it. He is special in those situations, the ability to make a free pass rusher miss, to get outside of the pocket, to extend the play make a throw down the field. We saw that week one with Tre. There were a couple of plays that had the potential to be made. He's always been on the right side of it too as far as taking care of the ball in those situations as well, which is why the other night was really the first time that I've seen that. I anticipate him to continue to do that. You gotta let him be him as far as his creativity in extending and making plays and just continue to push him to make sure he's being smart with the football in those situations."

On the frustrations of a quarterback when they know they didn't play their best:

"You're not going to have a perfect season. I talked to him today. You play that position and you got the ball in your hands all the time, the other side of the ball is going to make some plays too. We don't want it to happen, but at the end of the day it's going to happen. How you respond the next play, how you respond the next game, is what dictates who and what you are as a quarterback. He's going to come out and let it rip."

On defensive improvement:

"You saw those guys make plays in space. Better technique and some of that was a point of emphasis. Some of that is also just having a game underneath your belt and so safeties, linebackers in space, defensive lineman in one-on-one situations, being better fundamentally, putting their hat in the right position, using their hands and wrapping up, versus trying to go for a kill shot maybe that they tried to do in week one. I think the more time on task, and when I say time on task just the more reps that you have, the more opportunities that you have to be in those situations, the better you get. There's nothing like real live snaps. We go out there and practice a bunch, compete a bunch, but it's different on game day."

On whether he feels the team is doing anything "better than expected" after two games:

"That's a hard question to say what they're doing better because our expectations are so high. You go out and you spend eight months of trying to get better, understanding your schemes. I think they made a big jump week one to week two as far as defensive line play, playing hat and hands, penetration. I thought we tackled lot better in space like I mentioned. I thought our coverage was really good in man-to-man situations, and played with better technique there. Special teams wise, I thought we made a big jump week one to week two, just understanding the fundamentals, playing our keys better. Offensive line wise, I thought we did a better job of handling combination blocks and straining at the line of scrimmage too."

On North Carolina:

"Physical up front on the defensive side of the ball. It's early in the week so most of what I've seen is on the defensive side of the ball. Physical up front. They've got a secondary that can run. Boundary corner is long, competes well to the football. They impose and take a lot of space out of a lot of man press situations. Just peeking at the special teams, they've got great skill on there, some really good cover units. Do a really good job in the punt return game as well. Offensively, just seen very little of it, but when they're healthy the running back is physical downhill runner and the've got a playmaker out wide that can win a lot of one-on-one situations."

On ECU "destroying" UNC last week:

"Every game unfolds differently. Every Saturday you play the same opponent 10 times, it's going to unfold differently. You look at that ballgame and it's close in the second half. East Carolina made some plays that opens up the gap and the changes the way the game is played in the second half. A couple fourth-down situations. North Carolina goes for it, I don't think they get it, and gives some short fields to East Carolina as well. I'm not big into comparing scores. I'm not big into looking forward in that manner. To me, every Saturday is different. You're trying to find matchups you can win and put your team in a positive situation go be successful."

On Dredrick Snelson releasing the ball before scoring, though the kick return was called back:

"I talked to the entire team about that before the season. That's actually a clip that we showed our football team. Just teachable moments in making sure that you always end up in back of the end zone before you drop it."

On special teams:

"A.J. Wooten did a heck of a job on the field goal block of creating penetration and extending. That's a player, it's easy for a defensive lineman to take it off. He didn't. Love the way he's competing every snap whether it's on that unit or the defensive side of the ball. You mentioned the punt returns. We placed an emphasis on special teams since day one that we got here. Bunch of time in the meeting room. Bunch of time in practice. We play starters on our special teams units. That's a third of the game that we feel like we want to and need to win every single week."

On the benefit of the 10th assistant coach which allows for a dedicated special teams coordinator (Nick Toth):

"It lets one guy take charge of the grand overview of the entire tire special teams unit. He takes ownership in it. I think that's extremely important. Nick is extremely organized and does a great job of identifying our personnel, but also the opponent. Spending a bunch of time and energy on that and scheming it as well to put our kids in position to be successful. I think it's important that one guy is in charge of it as well, just to understand you have skill that you want to use on special teams, but they're not going to play in all four phases necessarily, if a guy is a starter. He does a good job of managing and putting the 11 best on the field for us."

On the decision making process this week with the hurricane:

"There's really not. I'm not the guy who is going to determine whether we're playing or not. We're in game week mode. We're in our routine. It's important that our players and staff stay in that, and we're planning on playing on Saturday."

On Aaron Robinson:

"Aaron is doing better in concussion protocol and making a lot of strides."

Whether Aaron Robinson would be ready to play Saturday:

"Not ready to make a decision on that yet."

On his early evaluation of the offensive line:

"A little bit of rotation. I ike the communication. I like the technique. They're continuing to make strides in all those areas as well. Starting to strain and be more physical. They've created a bunch of seams for our running backs. You look at the other night and you look at AK, Otis, Greg McCrae and the nights that those guys had. Close to 300 yards rushing in both of the ball games. That speaks to what those guys are doing up front and including the tight ends in that as well."

On the status of OL Sam Jackson:

"I don't want to say anything yet. He's done as good of a job in rehab post surgery as any big guy that I've been around. He's on his way to getting back. When and if he'll be healthy enough to play, I can't determine that."

On the American in non-conference games last week:

"Power Six football is real. It's not just one week or one season. There's teams in this conference that go out and compete and win ballgames against other conferences every single year. You look at what this program did a year ago, but others that are in this conference. It's something happens year in and year out. Really high level football."

On OL Tyler Hudanick:

"I think he's the healthiest he's been in a long time. That's allowed him to play an entire football game and do it at a really high level. A guy that wants to be a coach, so to me he looks at it that way. He's very purposeful in the meeting room. He's a great leader for us. Extremely physical. Brings that element to the five guys up front, so I appreciate what he is as a player, but I also appreciate all of his winning traits that he brings to the table as well."

On the new redshirt rule:

"We still haven't determined who definitely will be redshirted at this point. You're two weeks in."