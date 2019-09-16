Coming off a 45-27 win against Stanford, UCF (3-0) goes on the road this week to face Pittsburgh, a team that likely has revenge on their mind after losing last year's game in Orlando, 45-14. During Monday's press conference, head coach Josh Heupel reviewed the Stanford game, the start of QB Dillon Gabriel, previewed Pitt and more.

When you looked at the film, your thoughts on Dillon Gabriel's performance in the Stanford game?

"He played really well. Same things I said after the ballgame as far as being accurate with the football and being pretty decisive. There's a lot of little things that he can continue to improve upon that will be big for him this week and just as we move forward.

To talk about another Gabriel, Gabriel Davis went head-to-head with a corner that a lot of people believe is a top NFL prospect. How do you think he did going against Stanford's Paulson Adebo?

"I thought he performed really well. Made a couple huge explosive plays down on the football field early in the ballgame. Huge third down conversion against man coverage. Gabe's a special player. People around here have seen him play at an elite level for a long time. That was a big matchup for us going into the ballgame. One that we needed him to win and make plays. I thought I did that most of the day.

Do you anticipate Dillon Gabriel being the starter this week?

"He's definitely going to play. He's earned that opportunity. I think as we get further into our game plan today we'll decide exactly how we'll use all the quarterbacks."

Talk about how you played in the trenches against Stanford.

"I thought on both sides of the line of scrimmage guys did a fantastic job. We talked about negative plays, causing havoc defensively living in the backfield and making the quarterback uncomfortable in the passing game. They did that all day long. Our two defensive ends played really well in Randy (Charlton) and B-Hayes. Those guys were special all day long in the way they competed and the way they played with great technique too.

"That group is a group that's taking a lot of pride. They probably heard a lot of the outside chatter and questioning who and what they were going to be as a group. One of the question marks heading into the season, I thought, just in June and July they dramatically changed what they were doing and who they were physically but also just mentally, how they approached every day. That's why they've played at a really high level here in the first few weeks. This is another big test for us, for them. And for our program. This is a good football team. We've got to prepare in a great way."

There's been a lot of student support. Can you comment on the students that waited so long in the heat to get in?

"Not just this year or this week. Since I've been here, student support has been better than anywhere I've been. I think backed to all of that before I made the statement. The energy on our campus is different than anywhere I've been. On game day, the energy from our student section... You walk out 60 minutes before kickoff and it's packed from the first row to the to the top row in the student section on both end zones. That's a special environment that's created by our student body. Our players see and feel and recognize that. Recruits that are here understand that it's special and different than anywhere else they go in the country. It's a special environment. Need them to stay in the third quarter, but other than that, can't say enough about what they do and the home field advantage they help create."

Did Tre Nixon have his best game in UCF uniform? He was fighting for balls and making some plays.

"He's gonna fight for balls. He's a competitive guy. I think he's just continued to grow. A year ago was his first real live action in college football. He's very meticulous in the way he prepares and works to become the player that he wants to be long term, but also during the course of the week. Just getting ready for Saturday afternoons. I thought he played physical with the ball in his hands, perimeter screen that he knifes forward and gained a couple extra yards after contact. Did a good job in the run blocking. But that's something that he's done consistently this year. We could go against FAU, he's one of the guys that we showed on a touchdown run, burying his guy in the back of the end zone. He's prideful and he's a special player too."

If you could put your advantage (vs. Stanford) into one word, was it your speed that was the difference on Saturday?

"I'd hate to take it down to one word like that. Our speed, I think is special in all three phases of the game. Absolutely. I thought the other day the number one thing is just how fiercely we competed from snap to whistle. I thought we were extremely physical. Those are two points of emphasis that we had to have on the right side heading into that ballgame."

Apologies, I got another annoying quarterback question for you. So apologies in advance. Obviously, whoever has been in there has been effective. So the strategy has worked and the guys who have gone in have been effective. But it is a little different than the way you sort of anticipated things going back in camp where you sort of thought that maybe one guy would come out and grab the job and would be named the starter. Can you explain how you're thinking on that, has the evolved?

"At the end of the day as a coaching staff, it's your job to put kids in position to be successful. Guys got to go out and earn it. You put kids in a position to be successful and we're going to continue to do that, not just with the quarterback but the 10 other guys around them on the football team. Some of that is who they are and how they're practicing. Some of it is what you're seeing on tape and how you're going to prepare for your game plan. You put all those pieces together and go play ball."

Could you talk about Richie Grant's game with three pass breakups and leads team in tackles. Was it his best performance of the year?

"He'd like one of those pass breakups to be a pick. But he played really well in. Richie has been really solid too. A lot of preseason accolades. He's been really consistent. He's a guy that's taken a lot of ownership and become a leader on the defensive side of ball and the secondary room in particular. He's going to continue to grow in that role as well, but pleased with how he performed this past week. That's not saying I didn't like him in week one or two."

You touched on it on a moment ago when you talked about atmosphere at the game. Just as it pertains to recruiting, how is the early going there and how much do games like Saturday help in that regard?

"Recruiting is going great. I think we're continuing to build momentum. That's been the trend the two years that I've been here. As we go through the season, we're playing championship caliber football. More guys want to be a part of it. When we get a recruit here on campus, they travel all over the place and attend a bunch of games. Typically those guys start doing that when they're sophomores in high school. They understand how special this environment is. And we talk about it. Coaches talk about it while you're recruiting them. Every school is going to kind of sell that a little bit. When they come here, they realize that it's real. There's bigger places, but there's not a better environment than here on Saturday afternoon or evening."

You had an opportunity to get Brandon Wimbush in on a play on the goal line last week.

"I had other things in the game plan. Just the way the game unfolded and in part how Dillon was playing early but also how they were playing dictated how the game unfolded. Had a specific thing there in the run game that we felt we needed to help turn the numbers in our favor. Didn't work out, put Dillon back in for the third down play."

Do you anticipate having more plays for other quarterbacks?

"Yeah, we certainly have those things in our game plan every week. All the quarterbacks are real similar. Some of them have a little bit of differences too. So you try to take advantage of those things as you prepare and put your kids in a position to be successful."

You guys had a dominant performance against another Power Five team and you're only No. 15 in the rankings. Everyone says keep on winning and things will change and nothing changes. So what do you think needs to change for people to start taking UCF more seriously?

"We need more people like you beating the the drums for us. That's the reality of it. Nobody gets to see every game of college football. Somebody asked a question last week about that. They don't. People have to continue to tell our story. There's multiple writers that I think are trying to beat that drum a little bit for us. We're going to control what we can control through preparation and going out and playing. We understand if we don't win, those types of things will go away real quick too. So let's go out and control what we can control, go play championship football and go win. And whatever happens, happens."

What do you see from Pittsburgh?

"They're playing really good football right now. Lost a close one against a really good football team (Penn State). They're playing well in all three phases. They've controlled the clock some on the offensive side of the ball a little bit like Stanford. They're throwing a little bit more, maybe just numbers wise than who Stanford is, but some of that ball control stuff. So similar style game to what we were heading into last week against Stanford. It comes down to us, our preparation, controlling what we can control and getting ready to go play a good football team on the road."



