UCF (4-0, 1-0 AAC) moved up to No. 12 in the AP Poll after this past weekend's 45-14 dismantling of Pittsburgh.

With the non-conference portion of the schedule out of the way, the Knights turn their attention back to American Athletic Conference play and a visit on Saturday from SMU (2-3, 1-0 AAC).

Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to recap last week and also previewed the Mustangs.

On further review of the Pitt game:

"Not a whole lot different than what we talked about after the game. I thought defensively again, we played, played really well. For the most part, controlled the line of scrimmage and did a good job on third-down defense and again created another turnover. Offensively, created big plays in the run game and then passing game. Special teams, besides the one return obviously, I thought we improved a lot from week three to week four.

"Happy with where we're going. There were things to correct and guys had a good morning."

On the offense perhaps having not yet played its best game:

"There's a lot left out there for us offensively. We can be way more efficient, way more effective. That's true in all three phases. We're just, again, we're four games into doing what we're going to be. We have a lot of room for growth and development. Good teams do that throughout the year. Teams that go win championships get better every single week."

On McKenzie Milton accounting for six touchdowns and saying he's not satisfied:

"It speaks to who he is as a competitor, but that better be the way all 110 guys are inside of our locker room. If you're satisfied with anything besides the win after the ball game, then I think you're leaving yourself up to not becoming what you're capable of and what you need to be to continue to be the team that we need to be. I like his demeanor, his attitude. I liked that he's focused on the plays that he didn't make or believes that he didn't make. I fully expect him to continue to push and get better this week."

On having different playmakers step up:

"Offensively, I get a lot of questions about the offense, we got a bunch of guys that can make plays. Otis, AK, Snelly. Snelly was out this week, so another guys steps in and make plays. The guys out wide have been consistent. We have a bunch of ways to distribute the ball. The great thing for me is you get to find matchups and ways to be creative to try to find those guys the opportunity to create big plays. We got the same thing on the defensive side of the ball. Richie Grant has come up with a bunch of turnovers. Look at defensive line play. Guys are playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, creating sacks. B-Hayes the last two weeks has become a force off the edge. I liked it. We got playmakers on both sides of the ball. Need to continue to find guys to do that and special teams need to be consistent."

On whether he's coached teams that have as many playmakers:

"It's always hard comparing teams, but I think we are explosive at the skill spot and dynamic. That's why we've been able to score some points here and hopefully that trend continues."

On Michael Colubiale running back and tackling the interception returner (even though the pick was called back):

"That's a big play. We talk about competing to the whistle. He had great effort on that play. Ends up making a tackle that maybe is a point play as far as keeping points off the board. And it gives our defense the ability to go out there and play defense. It forces them to snap it another time. Otis was actually tracking from the backside too. There were a couple guys that had great effort on that play."

On what can slow down UCF's offense:

"There's a fine line between success and failure in this game. And it's a game of where one play makes the difference. But it's a series of one play that can determine the game. Our guys have to have urgency in how they prepare, offensively defensively, special teams. Offensively, gotta be on right side of it in your preparation, your focus and your attention to detail to make it look easier to go score points. We gotta go back to work and you're only as good as your next one."

On UCF's lack of giving up turnovers:

"Yeah, I talked to the entire team today. Had a couple that could have been last week. Ball was out, a little bit loose. We have to have urgency. It hasn't come out the last couple weeks. But again how you prepare and what's your mentality, your attitude and your focus to preventing those things happening in the future that will dictate whether we were tight with ball next week. There's things we got to clean up."

On playing these consecutive games at home:

"The advantage is what our fans have created, our student body has created. Electric atmosphere. Tough for communication on the other side for the opposing team. Electric atmosphere where we have created energy and our players can feed off of that. It's been awesome being here for an entire month. And our fans have shown up every single week. Looking forward to seeing it again 7 o'clock on Saturday night."

On whether he is enjoying himself so far this season:

"I enjoyed the win after the ballgame. Got a chance to enjoy it for about an hour and a half. Went home with my wife and my kids. Jumped in the pool for a little bit with them and enjoyed it. And then about 11 o'clock I was watching the film and getting back to work. Our players get to enjoy it on Sunday. Our staff gets to enjoy it until about 10:30 on Sunday and then it really is on to the next one.

"Enjoy the preparation, enjoy the work that goes into it, enjoy the success after a win, but you've got to be purposeful in the way you work. We have a mantra of it's 1-0. We went 1-0 last week but we're only as good as the next performance. If our kids can focus on that, if our kids can can stay true to the preparation. We talked about it today. Our best preparation that we have as a program, our best practices were this past week's Tuesday and Wednesday. It allows you to go out and play your best football. If we stay true to that, focused on that, then you have a chance to go 1-0. At the end of the day that's all you can control."

On whether working with McKenzie Milton has changed the way he looks at quarterback recruiting, given Milton's dual-threat ability and shorter height:

"That position is unique in that you're trying to find the guy that has the it factor. It comes in a lot of different forms and sizes. That's a position where there's so many moving parts. Guys got be able to be extremely bright and intelligent. Process information really quickly. Be decisive with the football and a dynamic playmaker whether that's with his arm, his feet or a combination of the two. At the end of the day I don't think it's cookie cutter and I haven't thought that for a long time. You try and find the guy that's going to be a special it factor guy."

On WR Gabriel Davis:

"He acts like a pro every day. He's drastically changed his body from when I got here in December, watching him in bowl preparation. That's the way he works, the way he's eating, everything he's done 24 hours a day. He comes in and he is as purposeful in the way he prepares. He's in there, the other morning I'm walking in at 6:15 and he's already in the building watching red zone cut ups of what he's going to see from Pitt. He's going to prepare himself in a great way. He's becoming a great leader. He's as physical of a guy that we have on the perimeter and I think that's a big part of his game. That's why he's having the success that he's having."

On RBs blocking:

"They can do it. It's selfless football. When perimeter plays happen that are big gains it's because guys are around the perimeter playing without the ball in their hands. Wide receivers, tight ends. Big plays in the middle is because the five guys up front are doing good job and somebody is blocking the second level. Great football teams, great offenses are selfless teams. They don't care who gets the glory. They don't care if the ball is in their hands. They go and compete as hard as they possibly can every single snap. That's how you go score points."

On the injury status of LB Eric Mitchell and DB Dyllon Lester:

"Eric Mitchell will be back with us and Dyllon will not be with us here the rest of the season."

On SMU:

"Athletic quarterback. Dynamic playmakers on the outside. Wide receivers who are also great in the return game on special teams. It'll be a big test for us all on special teams. Running back has the ability to take it the distance. They have an offensive line, especially at the tackle position, guys have a bunch of starts underneath them.

"Defensively, they're multiple. A little bit different in every single ball game. You see three and four-man fronts. You see pressures from everywhere, different coverages, rotations. They pose a lot of things that can be difficult for the offensive side of the ball with how multiple they are. I think it comes down to our preparation and how we're going to approach the week."

On whether there are 11 teams in the country better than UCF:

"College football's week to week. You go 1-0. I haven't watched enough football. We're just focused on ourselves."

On whether he should lobby on UCF's behalf nationally:

"We're going into week five. People are going to get a chance to watch us as we go down the road. This is a great league. There's three teams on this side of the division that are undefeated right now. It's not like they played cupcake schedules either. You better lace it up every week in this league. I think by the end of the season, this league will be appreciated for what it is."

On WR Dredrick Snelson's status:

"He'll be fine. He'll be ready to go."